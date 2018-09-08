Getty Images

Kellen Mond’s comeback effort falls short as No. 2 Clemson holds off Texas A&M

By Zach BarnettSep 8, 2018, 10:47 PM EDT
A furious Texas A&M comeback effort led by Kellen Mond fell just short, as No. 2 Clemson raced to an early lead and held on for a 28-26 win in College Station.

The Aggies moved the ball consistently throughout the night but saw four drives of 30-plus yards end in some form of disaster. A&M opened the game by moving 66 yards before a missed Daniel LaCamera field goal, and also saw a 30-yard march end in a missed field goal.

Then, with the Aggies trailing 14-6 midway through the third quarter, Mond converted a 3rd-and-11 at the Clemson 44 by rushing 23 yards, setting up a 1st-and-10 at the 21. But Mond cramped up after the run, forcing backup Nick Starkel into the game. Clelin Ferrell immediately sacked Starkel, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Clemson’s Justin Foster.

Two plays later, Clemson (2-0) quarterback Kelly Bryant hit Tee Higgins for a 50-yard completing, setting up a touchdown to give Clemson a 21-6 lead.

After that, Mond came alive. He found Camron Buckley for a 69-yard completion, setting up a 9-yard scoring strike to Kendrick Rodgers to pull the Aggies (1-1) within 21-13 at the 4:22 mark of the third quarter.

Clemson answered that score, keyed by a 40-yard strike from Bryant to Hunter Renfrow, moving 75 yards in eight plays to set up Travis Etienne‘s 1-yard plunge, giving Clemson a 28-13 lead with a minute remaining in the third quarter.

But Mond immediately led the Aggies back, needing only a handful of snaps to travel 75 yards. Mond hit Quartney Davis for a 14-yard touchdown grab, the first catch of any kind of his career, to bring the Aggies within 28-20 with 14:07 still to play.

The teams traded punts through the next three possessions until A&M moved in position to potentially tie the game, but Davis fumbled the ball through the end zone on a play that was ruled a fumble on the field and was impossible to overturn upon review.

That fumble gave Clemson the ball at its own 20 with 2:09 remaining, but the Tigers could not achieve a game-clinching first down, and Will Spiers‘s 22-yard punt handed the Aggies the ball at the Clemson 49 with 1:12 still to play.

Mond needed only 26 seconds to score, hitting Rodgers for a 10-yard gain, accepting a pass interference penalty on Clemson and then finding Rodgers again, this time for a 24-yard score.

Needing a two-point conversion to push the game into overtime, Mond was intercepted in the end zone.

Hunter Renfrow recovered the onside kick to clinch the win for Clemson. The win moves Clemson to 23-4 in one-score games in its last 27 such games.

In a losing effort, Mond was the star of the night, hitting 23-of-40 passes for 430 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while also leading the Aggies’ ground efforts with 10 carries for 33 yards. Trayveon Williams rushed 17 times for 31 yards.

Clemson also failed to run the ball consistently, mustering 115 yards on 32 carries. Bryant was the Tigers’ leading rusher with 54 yards on 15 carries. Instead, Clemson (2-0) was carried by a handful of big plays in the passing game.

Trailing 3-0 in the first quarter, Bryant hit Amari Rodgers for a 64-yard gain, turning a 3rd-and-15 into a 1st-and-10 at the A&M 16. Bryant scored on a 1-yard dash four plays later to give Clemson a lead it would not relinquish through the first half.

After forcing an A&M punt, Clemson put freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the game, and the freshman immediately made the absolute most of his opportunity, finding Higgins for a snatch-and-dash 64-yard score.

Bryant got the bulk of the duties for Clemson, playing the entire second half and completing 12-of-17 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown. Lawrence was 5-of-9 for 93 yards and a score. Etienne led all Clemson running backs with eight carries for 44 yards and a touchdown.

The win pushed Dabo Swinney to a four-game winning streak in his personal rivalry with Jimbo Fisher. Swinney now owns the ledger, 6-5. The Aggies and Tigers will complete their home-and-home in Clemson in Week 2 of next season.

IT’S OVER! Kentucky ends 31-game losing streak to Florida

By John TaylorSep 8, 2018, 11:19 PM EDT
There will be no No. 32 connected to the Florida-Kentucky rivalry, at least streak-wise.

Entering Saturday night’s game in Gainesville, Florida had beaten Kentucky each of the last 31 games in which they’d played. It was the longest current winning streak by one team over another in the FBS.

The key word in that last sentence is “was,” however, as the Wildcats went into the Swamp and chopped the Gators 27-16.  It’s the first time Kentucky has beaten Florida since Nov. 15, 1986.

Again, 1-9-8-6.

Trailing 10-7 at halftime, a pair of third-quarter Terry Wilson touchdowns — a 24-yard run, 54-yard pass — gave the Wildcats a 21-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.  A 99-yard drive that culminated in a Felipe Franks four-yard touchdown pass with 3:34 to go in the game pulled Florida, after a failed two-point conversion, to within five at 21-16.

After the Wildcats burned more than three minutes off the fourth-quarter clock, the Gators had one last chance on a drive that began at their own six-yard line.  That drive, however, ended with a fumble return for a touchdown with no time left after Franks’ arm was hit on a last-gasp pass attempt.

And, just like that, that gorilla of a streak was hoisted off the football program’s back.

To put this monumental moment into historical perspective, the last time the Wildcats beat the Gators, Ronald Reagan was the President of the United States; “The Cosby Show” was the top-rated show on television; “Top Gun” was the highest-grossing film, barely besting “Crocodile Dundee”; Oprah Winfrey launched her talk show; gas was less than a dollar a gallon; one U.S. postage stamp would set you back 22 cents; and a case of Wiedemann beer cost you $4.99 at any Northeast Ohio Lawson’s.

And the Billboard No. 1 song in the country the week of the last time the Wildcats beat the Gators?

To put a finer point on just what the Wildcats accomplished on the field named in honor of Steve Spurrier (12-0 vs. UK during his UF coaching career), Kentucky won in Gainesville for the first time since November of 1979.

Dan Mullen, in his first year as Florida’s head coach, becomes the first Gators head coach to lose to the Wildcats since Galen Hall.  And the last one to lose a game to the same team in Gainesville?  Charley Pell.

No. 17 USC trails No. 10 Stanford going into halftime after QB J.T. Daniels leaves game temporarily

By Bryan FischerSep 8, 2018, 10:08 PM EDT
Pac-12 play began in sub-optimal fashion for No. 17 USC up at the Farm as the team saw their young starting quarterback miss a series with a hand injury and failed to generate much offensively as they went into halftime trailing No. 10 Stanford 14-0.

J.T. Daniels missed only a single series but spent a good chunk of time spanning the first and second quarter in the injury tent dealing with what appeared to be a hand injury. While it wasn’t totally clear as to what caused it, the pocket collapsed enough when he was dropping back that it wouldn’t be surprising if he banged it into a helmet. Matt Fink came on in relief and used his legs to pick up a first down but was only able to complete a single pass for three yards.

Daniels finished the half 7-of-15 for 64 yards through the air while running backs Aca’Cedric Ware (28 yards) and Stephen Carr (34 yards) were the only sources of consistent offense for the Trojans.

Stanford had their own struggles moving the ball in the half despite an 83 yard opening drive that ended with a touchdown and another score just before the whistle. QB K.J. Costello hit several passes over the middle and went to the break with 132 yards and a touchdown in the air but the bigger development for the Cardinal was the return of Heisman candidate Bryce Love. 

After being held in check by San Diego State in the season opener, Love ripped off a 28 yard run, scored a touchdown and finished the half with 40 yards rushing. It was by no means the gaudy stats we saw from him a year ago but was encouraging to see after being so limited last week.

This early season affair has typically set the tone for both sides in Pac-12 play and this remains a game that is still up for grabs. Which of the two California rivals can make something happen? Neither has flashed enough to get things done so halftime adjustments will be key going forward.

Kicking woes doom Pitt to halftime deficit against Penn State

By Zach BarnettSep 8, 2018, 9:40 PM EDT
Pittsburgh has rushed the ball for 214 yards on nearly seven yards a carry, but a disastrous effort in the kicking game has allowed Penn State to carry a 14-6 lead into the locker room.

Penn State opened the game as well as a coach (or fan) could hope: by forcing a Pitt three-and-out, then moving 63 yards in three plays for a touchdown, as K.J. Hamler put the Nittany Lions on top with a 32-yard run.

The Panthers answered, though, ripping through 75 yards in 10 plays, culminating in a 13-yard Qadree Ollison rush, but a bobbled extra point snap kept the Panthers’ deficit at 7-6.

Kicking woes would be a theme through the first half, as a driving rain on the Heinz Field grass ruined the kicking surface for both sides. Penn State moved to the Pitt 27 on its second possession, but Jake Pinegar‘s 45-yard field goal try was no good.

Pitt returned the favor midway through the second quarter, as the Panthers could not get a clean hold for Alex Kessman, whose 35-yard try was pulled to the right. Pitt’s defense immediately got the ball back when Rashad Weaver hopped on a Ricky Slade fumble at the Penn State 31.

The Panthers moved to the Penn State 4 on a 4th-and-3, and Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi elected to go for it, but Ollison was stuffed for a loss of three.

Then, with 59 seconds left in the half, Pitt lined up to punt the ball and accept its 1-point halftime deficit, but Kirk Christodoulou, who struggled to corral the earlier snaps as the holder, dropped the punt snap, and Penn State hopped on the loose pigskin at the Pitt 35. Trace McSorley hit Himler for a 14-yard touchdown pass two plays later.

McSorley completed 7-of-11 passes for 82 yards and the late score, while Miles Sanders rushed eight times for 74 yards.

Ollison carried Pitt’s offense, rushing 17 times for 125 yards and a score. Pitt’s passing offense has been non-existent, as Kenny Pickett completed 4-of-8 passes for a paltry 17 yards with an interception.

Penn State will receive to open the second half.

Miami unveils new, much gaudier turnover chain.. and it’s glorious

By John TaylorSep 8, 2018, 9:02 PM EDT
Miami’s turnover chain was the talk of college football for a few minutes of the 2017 season.  In the second game of the 2018 season, The U gave those with a football jewelry lean something further to talk about.

In the second quarter of Miami’s game with FCS Savannah State, sophomore cornerback Trajan Bandy recovered a fumble.  When the defensive back got to the sidelines, he became the first to have the new, improved turnover chain draped around his neck.

And, goodness, it’s a gaudy — and glorious — sight to behold.

The player who draped the new chain on Bandy, Malek Young, was the first to receive the original chain last season.  In January of this year, Young underwent career-ending neck surgery to repair damage sustained in the Orange Bowl loss to Wisconsin.

According to ESPN.com, the chain, at seven pounds, is two pounds heavier than the old chain.  It’s also three inches longer.  Additionally, 4,000 stones are used to decorate the Sebastian the Ibis pendant; the retired chain didn’t even have 900 stones total.