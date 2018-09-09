Dad of Florida starting CB Marco Wilson says son tore ACL in Kentucky loss

And the hits just keep on coming for Florida.
A mere half-hour after Florida lost to Kentucky for the first time since 1986, running back Adarius Lemons announced on Twitter that he has decided to transfer from the Gators. Not long after that, the father of cornerback Marco Wilson used the same social media website to announce that his son suffered a torn ACL in the loss.
Wilson suffered an injury to his left knee early in the first quarter and didn’t return.
After the game, head coach Dan Mullen couldn’t address the extent of the injury, saying only that further testing would be done to determine the severity.
Wilson was a four-star member of the Gators’ 2017 recruiting class. He started 11 games as a true freshman last season.
Herm Edwards heard all the naysayers about his hire at Arizona State. So did the rest of his football team.
All had a nice laugh Saturday night about those doom-and-gloom predictions while celebrating a surprisingly entertaining 16-13 upset of No. 15 Michigan State that gave the Pac-12 a badly needed marquee non-conference win in the process.
Not surprisingly, quarterback Manny Wilkins led the way offensively for ASU as he threw for 380 yards, a touchdown and an interception. While he was hit-or-miss with his downfield passing most of the night, he came up with some big plays down the stretch and was the team’s leading rusher on the night as well. Kyle Williams was his favorite target early but as the game wore on it was star wideout N'Keal Harry who started to gradually take over as the clock started to wind down and finished with 89 yards and a leaping touchdown catch.
Though it wasn’t an official stat, Harry also drew numerous pass interference penalties and was the focus of the Spartans defense from the opening kickoff.
The outcome spoiled the homecoming of Phoenix native Brian Lewerke, who was MSU’s only source of offense because they couldn’t really run the football at all. The quarterback finished with a solid 314 yards with a touchdown but threw an early interception in the end zone and didn’t get an opportunity to lead a game-winning drive like he did last week.
Mark Dantonio’s defense played fairly well all night but allowed 13 points in the fourth quarter and gave up a few big plays that led to ASU’s game-winning field goal at the gun. The loss is a big blow to a team that was a dark horse to make the College Football Playoff considering how many starters returned from last season’s 10-win team and the fact that a brutal Big Ten slate awaits over the coming months. The inability to finish will certainly be brought up on the long flight back to East Lansing as a season filled with such promise has so far fallen short after two lackluster performances in 2018.
If there’s one silver lining for the green and white, at least they’re not completely out of the hunt for hardware with a number of opportunities to get top 25 wins ahead but they’ll be in no position to do so if they don’t play better than they have been.
As for Edwards, the victory might just make his team the favorite in the suddenly wide-open Pac-12 South this year. The Sun Devils have a feisty defense with an active front-seven, a veteran quarterback who has knocked off his share of top 15 teams and a host of playmakers like Neal who are electrifying in space.
Suddenly all those laughing at ASU for making the outside the box hire of Edwards are now very much taking Arizona State seriously. As well they should after knocking off a team like Michigan State.
I understand it was a tough loss but, daaammmmmmn.
For the first time since 1986, Kentucky Saturday night beat Florida in a college football game. It was also the football Wildcats' first win over the Gators in Gainesville since the 1979 season. However you frame it historically, it was an epic win for Kentucky — and a jarring loss for Florida, especially as it came in the second game of the first season of what was expected to be Dan Mullen's triumphant return to The Swamp.
Related or not, the Gators yet suffered another loss as, a little over a half-hour after being stunned by the Wildcats, running back Adarius Lemons took to Twitter to announce that he is “transferring from the [U]niversity of Florida.”
“I want to find a school I can help to my best ability and actually use my talent that God has blessed me with,” Lemons humbly wrote.
In the loss to the Wildcats, Lemons didn’t record a carry. He did, however, return two kicks for 47 yards. After rushing for 136 yards in nine games as a true freshman last season, Lemons hadn’t recorded a carry through the Gators’ first two games of 2018 before announcing his departure.
The Clearwater, Fla., product was a three-star member of Florida’s 2017 recruiting class.
The second leg of the Chad Morris era in Fayetteville hit a bit of an unexpected speedbump in Fort Collins Saturday night.
A 64-yard Cole Kelley touchdown pass to T.J. Hammonds with 7:28 left in the third quarter gave Arkansas a 27-9 lead over homestanding Colorado State. Over the next 22:28, however, the Razorbacks were outscored 25-0 as the Rams closed out a come-from-behind 34-27 win.
K.J. Carta-Samuels, the graduate transfer quarterback from Washington, led the comeback as he tossed a pair of touchdowns, one late in the third and the other early in the fourth, to close the gap to 27-24 with 11:07 left. A Wyatt Bryan field goal, his fourth make in as many attempts in the game, with 5:19 left tied the game; Izzy Matthews‘ four-yard touchdown run with a mere eight seconds left on the clock was the game-winner.
Amazingly, Arkansas lost despite rushing for 299 yards while holding CSU to 40 on the ground. Carta-Samuels, however, threw for 389 yards, a performance that proved to be the difference.
Arkansas hadn’t lost to a Group of Five team since stumbling against Toledo in September of 2015. Conversely, Colorado State beat a Power Five team for the second time in as many years, the first coming in the 2017 season opener against Oregon State. Most notably, it marks Colorado State’s second-ever win over a team from the SEC, with the first coming in 1992 against LSU.
CSU, whose head coach, Mike Bobo, is the former offensive coordinator at Georgia, had come into the game 0-2 on the season, having lost to Hawaii by nine points in Week 0 and then by 32 to Colorado in Week 1.
