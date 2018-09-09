Duke loses CB Mark Gilbert for the year, QB Daniel Jones indefinitely

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Duke earned an impressive 21-7 win at Northwestern on Saturday to move the Blue Devils to 2-0 for the second consecutive year, but the win came at a cost.

The program revealed Sunday that cornerback Mark Gilbert has been lost for the season to an injury on his left hip, and quarterback Daniel Jones is out indefinitely after injuring his left clavicle.

Both players have already undergone surgeries to repair the damage.

Gilbert is a junior from Fayetteville, N.C., and garnered preseason All-America honors from a number of outlets, and was a unanimous preseason All-ACC pick. In 25 career appearances (16 starts), Gilbert collected 57 tackles with 17 pass breakups and six interceptions.

A redshirt junior from Charlotte, Jones has started his since redshirt freshman season. Last year, he threw for 2,691 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for 518 yards and seven scores while piloting the Blue Devils to a 7-6 record with a win in the Quick Lane Bowl. He entered this season as one of two quarterbacks with at least 5,500 career passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards. (Syracuse’s Eric Dungey is the other.)

Without Jones, Duke figures to turn to junior quarterback Quinten Harris for the foreseeable future. Harris completed both of his passes for 12 yards and rushed five times for 14 yards in relief of Jones.

Duke visits Baylor on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1).