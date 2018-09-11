Getty Images

East Carolina will not travel to Saturday’s game at Virginia Tech

By Zach BarnettSep 11, 2018, 5:31 PM EDT
Virginia Tech had wanted to wait until tomorrow to make a call on Saturday’s scheduled home game with East Carolina. ECU officials, however, did not want to wait, and on Tuesday evening Virginia Tech announced that East Carolina officials informed them the game was off, because the Pirates will not make the trip to Blacksburg.

Check out this wording in Virginia Tech’s press release:

Tech officials had planned on waiting until Wednesday before making a determination on the status of Saturday’s game in hopes that the contest could still be safely played as scheduled once more definitive information on the storm’s projected track and anticipated impact on Southwest Virginia became available.

And then there’s this quote from Virginia Tech AD Whit Babcock:

“We will do what’s best for Virginia Tech moving forward as it relates to ECU and to the game. We certainly understand the need for safety, of course, we just felt that tomorrow, making the decision then, would’ve been more responsible and accurate. We informed ECU of this multiple times.”

Virginia Tech’s statement indicated the game could possibly be rescheduled. The 13th-ranked Hokies are off on Oct. 20, but host Georgia Tech the following Thursday, Oct. 25. East Carolina is off on Oct. 27.

Said ECU in its press release:

The safety and welfare for everyone in the path of this storm is the University’s main priority and decisions regarding athletics events are made in the best interest of ensuring the safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff and their families. In fact, all ECU athletics teams are prohibited from traveling for competition purposes this weekend. This is also consistent with the NCAA’s requirement that member institutions protect the health of and provide a safe environment for student-athletes.

East Carolina also stated they would like to reschedule the game at some point this season.

The weekend of Dec. 1 is also an option in the event neither team makes their respective conference championship games.

 

Pat Fitzgerald compares RPOs to communism

By Zach BarnettSep 11, 2018, 5:52 PM EDT
RPOs are the latest toy in every offensive coordinator’s toy chest these days and Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, a College Football Hall of Fame linebacker, hates them, like all dogs naturally hate any advancements in the cat industry that tip the scales from canines to felines.

Asked about them on Tuesday, Fitzgerald compared them, jokingly, to communism.

“It’s communism,” he said. “RPO is the purest form of communism.”

Fitzgerald expanded on his line of thinking, explaining that RPOs allow offenses to bend the rules by getting linemen further down the field than they technically were allowed to and got away with it anyway. And, thus, they were bad.

“I don’t understand how offensive linemen can be downfield. It used to be when [an offensive lineman] tripped and fell down, it was illegal man downfield. Now if it’s just an uncovered lineman and you go 2.3 yards downfield, it’s not a penalty. But if you go three yards it is and nobody can see it until after the ball is thrown,” he said.

“It’s the rules. You can complain all you want. If I want to get it fixed I guess I can beg to get on the rules committee. It’s the most en vogue change, I think, in football. If you’re a purist of football, it’s not the game. It’s not. People downfield blocking and the ball being thrown should be illegal.”

Fitzgerald makes a good point, but any advantage afforded to opposing offensive linemen are by definition available to Northwestern’s linemen as well.

Considering that the Wildcats have ranked in the top 50 nationally in scoring once in the past decade (42nd in 2012) while placing 83rd or lower four times, and rank 111th in this young season, perhaps Fitzgerald should instruct his offensive staff to crack open some Karl Marx.

Ohio-Virginia officially moved from Charlottesville to Nashville

By Zach BarnettSep 11, 2018, 4:08 PM EDT
As was reported earlier today, Virginia has announced that Saturday’s game with Ohio has officially been moved to Nashville.

The game will be played at Vanderbilt Stadium on Vanderbilt’s campus.

Admission to the game in Nashville will be free, and fans who purchased tickets through the school for the Charlottesville game will be refunded. The game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET. Television plans are still being worked out as of press time.

With the change, Virginia will play only six home games this fall instead of the scheduled seven. The Cavs’ next home game will be Sept. 22 against Louisville.

“Our top priority is the safety of everyone involved and I appreciate the understanding of our fans,” Virginia AD Carla Williams said in a statement. “We’re extremely grateful to Vanderbilt University and vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletics director David Williams for graciously supporting our efforts. We look forward to returning to Scott Stadium for the Louisville game on Sept. 22.”

The game will be Virginia’s 12th game at Vanderbilt, though, obviously, its first “home” game. The Hoos last played at Vanderbilt Stadium on Nov. 1, 1975, a 17-14 loss. Ohio has played at Vanderbilt Stadium once previously, a 54-10 loss on Sept. 23, 1989.

 

‘Good chance’ Boise State gets two starters back for Oklahoma State

By John TaylorSep 11, 2018, 3:21 PM EDT
Ahead of one of the biggest matchups of Week 3, it appears Boise State is going to be much closer to full strength than they were the first two weeks of the season.

Both wide receiver Octavius Evans and defensive tackle David Moa (pictured) missed No. 17 Boise State’s first two games of 2018, easy wins over Troy (56-20) and UConn (62-7), because of injury.  With a trip to Stillwater and No. 24 Oklahoma State looming Saturday afternoon, Bryan Harsin confirmed that both Evans and Moa should be ready to go for the Cowboys game.

Good chance on all those guys,” the head coach said. “I anticipate Evans being ready to go, (and) I anticipate Moa being ready to go.”

Moa started 24 games the past two seasons.  He was named first-team All-Mountain West in 2016, then earned second-team all-conference honors for the 2017 season.

As a true freshman in 2017, Evans caught 15 passes for 131 yards and a pair of touchdowns.  The sophomore is expected to take on a larger role in the Broncos’ passing game when he returns to the playing field.

In addition to those two, starting middle linebacker Tyson Maeva, who missed the UConn game, is expected back as well.

Colorado players won’t be punished for play that injured Nebraska QB

By John TaylorSep 11, 2018, 2:46 PM EDT
This probably won’t go over well in Lincoln.

As if losing to Colorado at home Saturday wasn’t enough, injury was literally added to that insult when Nebraska’s starting quarterback, true freshman Adrian Martinez, went down with an injured knee with less than four minutes to play.  Monday, head coach Scott Frost called into question the tactics behind the injury, telling reporters that video of the incident was being sent to both the Big Ten and Pac-12 for review.

Based on video that surfaced of the play in question, it certainly appeared that Buffaloes linebacker Jacob Callier was, at bare minimum, overly-aggressive in twisting Martinez’s right leg in one direction while his teammates tackled him in the opposite way.

Despite what looks to be fairly damning evidence, the Boulder Daily Camera is reporting that “no disciplinary action will [be] taken against the Buffaloes.”

Martinez, who is the only scholarship quarterback available to play currently on NU’s roster, hasn’t practiced much this week and is officially day-to-day, with a decision on his availability for this Saturday’s game against Troy not likely to be made until closer to kickoff.

“He’s in the meetings, he’s getting some reps mentally and also getting some not full speed reps on the field,” Frost said. “We’ll figure it out as it goes along, but we’re doing our best to get every quarterback on our roster at least familiar enough with the game plan to be able to go out there and function and execute.

“We’ll do the best we can and we just have to keep evaluating it day by day.”

As for the decision to not punish any of the players involved in what Frost intimated was a dirty play?

“At this point, we’re focused on Troy,” Frost said. ” I’m not going to say anything else about it.”