Texas’ Patrick Hudson released from hospital after heat-related incident

Texas offensive lineman Patrick Hudson has been released from a hospital, a statement from the Texas Longhorns announced on Wednesday. However, when he returns to practice and to the field remains to be seen.
“Longhorn sophomore offensive lineman Patrick Hudson has been released from the hospital and will return to classes on Thursday,” the statement from Texas read. “As of now, no timetable has been set for a return to physical activity.”
Hudson was rushed to the hospital a week ago and placed in intensive care following what was described as a heat-related medical event. Hudson remained in the hospital as doctors continued to monitor and take care of the lineman. The cause of the medical scare was still being investigated as of just a few days ago, but news of his release from the hospital should be a positive step for him in recovery.
It should go without saying that Hudson’s health will continue to be observed and Texas will take every precaution necessary to ensure he is not back on a practice field until he is medically cleared to do so.
The Alabama Crimson Tide and New Mexico State will meet for the first time in 2019, but the second meeting in the series has also been booked for 2021, according to a report.
FBSSchedules.com reports Alabama has locked in a home game against the FBS independent program for November 13, 2021. The game is the 12th and final game to be included on the 2021 schedule along with a full slate of eight SEC games and additional non-conference matchups with Miami, Southern Mississippi and Mercer. According to the documents obtained by FBScheduels.com, Alabama will pay New Mexico State $1.9 million for the home game.
Alabama will open the 2021 season against the Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta, satisfying the SEC’s scheduling requirement to play at least one game against another power conference opponent. Alabama has generally been pretty good about scheduling power conference competition over the years. That trend continues with Duke in 2019, USC in 2020, Miami in 2021, a home-and-home series with Texas in 2022 and 2023 and a future home-and-home series with Notre Dame in 2028 and 2029.
New Mexico State continues to fill its schedule with power conference opponents whenever possible. The Aggies have future games scheduled against Washington State, Ole Miss, UCLA, Florida, and Minnesota.
Alabama is scheduled to host New Mexico State for the first time on September 7, 2019.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher announced to reporters today that linebacker Anthony Hines will be out for the remainder of the season.
The details of the injury to Hines were shielded by the head coach of the Aggies on the weekly SEC conference call, but Fisher did confirm it was a lower-body injury that will put the sophomore on the sideline for the rest of the year.
Hines played in just one game this season, this past weekend in the home loss to Clemson. The good news is Hines will be able to burn a redshirt season to preserve three remaining years of eligibility with Texas A&M. The new NCAA rule for redshirting players allows a player to appear in up to four games before counting as a year of eligibility used by a player. Situations like this are why that is a rule that benefits the players and the programs they play for.
Hines was listed as a starter for Texas A&M on the team’s depth chart for the Clemson game last week, so his loss is not insignificant for the Aggies by any stretch of the imagination. Sophomore Buddy Johnson and junior Larry Pryor were listed behind Hines on the Week 2 depth chart.
Add another game from the college football schedule being scratched from this week’s lineup thanks to the incoming Hurricane Florence. South Carolina has announced the cancellation of their home game this weekend against Marshall.
South Carolina was originally scheduled to host Marshall on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. At this point in time, no makeup date has been announced, but South Carolina’s press release says the Gamecocks are looking for an opportunity to play a 12th game later this season.
“Whether or not the game could have been played, we made the decision we think is best for the state and those who are evacuating the coast,” said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “There is no question this is the right thing to do and the decision was supported by President Pastides, Coach Muschamp, our Board members and myself.”
The latest projected path of Hurricane Florence suggests the storm will be arriving on the coast of South Carolina, so it makes perfect sense why South Carolina would choose to play it safe for their program and fans as well as Marshall’s program and traveling base expected to make the trip to Columbia. The cancellation of the game will also allow for more help to anyone who had to evacuate their homes as hotels will be opened up as a result.
South Carolina and Marshall do not have overlapping bye weeks this season so any makeup game between the two would have to be tacked on at the end of the season during championship weekend. Of course, there is a chance at least one of the schools could be playing in their conference championship game that weekend, so scheduling that weekend is not an ideal alternative. South Carolina has also already scheduled an FCS school for the regular season (Chattanooga on Nov. 17), so scheduling a second FCS opponent may not be in the cards either.
Marshall has a bye week on October 27. Other schools with vacancies on the schedule that could need a 12th game include Nebraska, UCF, and East Carolina.
Iowa State is off the books too after scheduling a home game with Incarnate Word for December 1 as a makeup game.
Jalen Hall, a freshman expected to play wide receiver for the Oregon Ducks, will no longer be a part of the program. Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal confirmed to reporters on Wednesday the Ducks have moved on from Hall, who has not been around the team much since his early enrollment last spring. Not so coincidentally, Hall was arrested on suspicion of robbery and other offenses this week.
“Well he hasn’t been on the roster for a pretty long time now,” Cristobal told reporters on Wednesday, according to a report from NBC Sports Northwest. “We’re moving on and certainly it is what it is.”
Hall enrolled early at Oregon to be able to participate in Oregon’s spring football practices, but he left the team to attend to a personal matter after just one practice. he was expected to return to the program at some point.
Hall and another man were arrested and charged by Los Angeles police with suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and burglary, according to a report from the Whittier Daily News. The two were arrested after being pulled over for reckless driving and the victim confirming the possessions located in the vehicle were among the stolen items.