Getty Images

Alabama, LSU, Florida lead way with most players on NFL rosters; Ohio State claims ‘DB U’ title

By Bryan FischerSep 13, 2018, 5:34 PM EDT
3 Comments

The first weekend of the NFL season has wrapped up and the league has combed through the rosters of all 32 teams to come up with some interesting data. Of note to college football fans: Which programs produced the most NFL talent in 2018?  To the surprise of nobody, the list is led by Alabama.

All told, the Crimson Tide had 44 players make an opening weekend roster, followed by LSU with 40 and Florida with 37. The Tigers had previously led the way with the most alumni on a roster from 2014-2017 so this represents a changing of the guard in this respect — one of the few areas LSU could claim superiority over their SEC West rivals given how their meetings on the field have gone.

To round out the list: Miami and Ohio State had 36 players, followed by FSU (33), USC (32), Clemson (29), Auburn and Georgia (28), Stanford/Tennessee/UCLA (27), Iowa/Michigan/Notre Dame (26), Penn State (25), Texas (24), Oklahoma and Texas A&M (23).

Also fascinating was the school data by position. The Buckeyes can certainly lay claim to being ‘DB U’ this year after producing 10 defensive backs on NFL rosters, far and away the most by any school at a specific position. Michigan State, N.C. State and USC all produced three NFL quarterbacks while Clemson/Texas Tech led with seven wide receivers in the league. Alabama and Georgia also tied with seven linebackers on NFL rosters while the Crimson Tide and LSU tied with six defensive tackles.

There was also interesting data that will be of note for recruitniks out there too. As far as the most NFL players produced by state, Florida (211) led the way once again while California (185), Texas (175), Georgia (123), Ohio (76), Alabama (60) and Louisiana/Pennsylvania (59) all had significant numbers. Washington, D.C. produced the most players per capita (1 player per 54,702 people), followed by Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi. Go ahead and break out the S-E-C! chant for that.

Incredibly, Saint Thomas Aquinas High School, located in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, had a whopping 15 alumni make a roster this weekend, nearly doubling second place Long Beach Poly.

Houston wants to revive SWC nostalgia with non-conference games against old rivals

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 13, 2018, 7:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Houston travels to Lubbock this weekend looking to knock off their second Power Five program in a row as they take on Texas Tech in a return game following last season’s 27-24 win for the Red Raiders. For those of a certain age, seeing the double-T logo and a UH one on the other side harkens back to a time when both schools were part of the Southwest Conference.

That’s by design. In an interview with the Houston Chronicle, new Cougars athletic director Chris Pezman — who played in the league many moons ago at the school — noted it’s his philosophy to schedule as many old SWC rivals as possible.

“We want to play everybody in the state. It just makes sense,” Pezman said. “The geography of it, the ability for our fans to get in the car and drive up and watch a game, it’s a no-brainer from our standpoint.”

Houston has played Texas since the SWC broke up in 1995 but not since 2002 and are in the middle of a four-game series with Texas Tech. They play SMU in AAC play and typically will have a game against city rival Rice too. TCU has been on the schedule several times over the years as well.

Who knows if Pezman can find a way to get the remaining three SWC rivals on the docket at some point in the near future for nostalgia’s sake but the Chronicle notes that there are at least some good inroads to be made considering both Baylor and Arkansas are being run by former UH athletic directors. Texas A&M might prove to be a bigger challenge if it’s not a meeting in a bowl game but, for many reasons, let’s hope that the Aggies see the value in a throwback series with Houston.

Long live the SWC, after all.

Price tag for Florida hosting Colorado State is far larger than $2 million game check

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 13, 2018, 6:32 PM EDT
2 Comments

Colorado State travels to Florida this weekend to face their second consecutive SEC opponent and are looking to string together a surprising win streak against the conference in the process after beating Arkansas last week. The fact that the Rams are hitting the road to play the Gators probably doesn’t raise many eyebrows — Mountain West teams are regular non-conference opponents in the region — but for those with a connection to either fan base, this is probably a contest better known as the ‘Jim McElwain Bowl.’

Yes, McElwain is now the wide receivers coach at Michigan and is busy preparing to play SMU on Saturday. But this game between his former schools was brought about in the first place as the direct result of his hire in Gainesville after three seasons in Fort Collins. As noted by The Tampa Bay Times this week, this is no ordinary contest however — it’s a prohibitively expensive one for the Gators.

You can start with the fact that McElwain once commanded an incredible $7.5 million buyout at Colorado State. That huge number was negotiated down by then-UF AD Jeremy Foley and wound up becoming a $3 million payment over six years for the Gators and a further $2 million payment by McElwain. The Rams weren’t about to give up $2.5 million for free though and agreed to travel to Gainesville for a game — the one on Saturday — that would have a guaranteed $2 million check.

McElwain was fired just two and a half years into his tenure with the Gators however and was paid a similarly hefty buyout of $7.5 million by the school not to run the football program any more. That led to the hire of Dan Mullen in the offseason after a long search but the game remained on the schedule for 2018.

So to recap, Florida paid Colorado State $3 million in buyout money, an additional $2 million guaranteed for a game and then a further $7.5 million to buyout the coach responsible for the game in the first place. Not even getting into the earlier buyout of Will Muschamp (that led to McElwain’s hire) and the cost of bringing in Mullen and company to Gainesville, UF has ponied up a whopping $12.5 million to make this game against Colorado State happen.

It’s a good thing the Gators have some cash lying around but you might want to chuckle whenever some school complains about the cost of bringing in a non-conference opponent in the future. As Florida will certainly tell you, those costs can always be higher.

After Hurricane Florence cancels game, Colgate football gives up hotel rooms and donates meals to evacuees

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 13, 2018, 4:28 PM EDT
1 Comment

It’s been a somewhat chaotic week in college football as many schools across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast brace for the impact of Hurricane Florence over the coming days. The storm has led to a rash of game cancellations, postponements, time alterations and even a few venue changes already. While all of the contests involving FBS teams have gotten a lot of press, there were also a rash of cancellations at the FCS level of football too.

One of these was the Colgate-Furman game that was supposed to take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Greenville, South Carolina. While it’s obviously disappointing for both sides to not be able to play this weekend, the Raiders are still doing what they can to help those families impacted by the Hurricane and make the best out of a bad situation.

“We immediately gave up our hotel rooms so that more rooms are now available to those coming inland,” Colgate head coach Dan Hunt said in a release. “But we still bought the meals we were going to have and requested that the hotel serve those meals to the people who have been relocated, on us.

“We were going to have Chick-fil-A delivered to the airplane after the game but have sent instructions that those meals be distributed wherever it could do the most good.”

Kudos to Colgate for the kind gesture, especially given that the athletic department finances are not at the level of their FBS peers. As Hunt added, it was “100%” the right decision for the school to make and, given the circumstances, we’re sure a lot of folks coming from the Carolina coast will not only appreciate the act, but will root hard for Colgate next week when they return to action against Lafayette at home.

Judges sets Dec. 20 deadline for Miami, Arkansas State to settle dispute over canceled 2017 game

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 13, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With Hurricane Florence looming large over Week 3 of college football, it’s the effects of another significant storm from a year ago that’s still hanging over the heads of a pair of FBS programs.

The Miami-Arkansas State game in Jonesboro last season was scuttled by Hurricane Irma, mainly because of The U’s concerns over traveling back to South Florida in the wake of the superstorm.  ASU sued Miami in February of this year, seeking financial damages as a result of a breach of contract; Miami had sued ASU two days earlier in an effort to void the contract because the effects of the hurricane were out of its control.

According to the Associated Press, the judge overseeing the cases has ordered the two sides to take part in third-party mediation to settle the dispute.  The judge has set a deadline of Dec. 20 to settle the dispute via mediation.

Shortly after Miami announced the game would be canceled, ASU claimed that UM had the option to play the game a day earlier than the scheduled Saturday kickoff but declined.

Prior to filing their lawsuit, ASU athletic director Terry Mohajir had reached out to his counterpart at UM, Blake James, about rescheduling the game for either the 2020 or 2021 seasons, years in which the Hurricanes have available dates.  James responded, per the suit, that they could only reschedule the Jonesboro game during the 2024-28 seasons.

The U has three non-conference games scheduled for the 2020 season, with two of them at home (Temple, UAB) and one away (Michigan State).  Miami’s argument against rescheduling the game for that season is that the dates they have to fill need to be played at home.  The lawsuit further claims that Miami has “refused to timely and reasonably reschedule the game in years in which it has openings.”

Why 2021 isn’t an option for UM to play the canceled game, either, is unclear as they have an opening on their non-conference slate that year and the three such games already scheduled are to either be played in Miami or at a big-money neutral site.