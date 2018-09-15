COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 16 New Orleans Bowl - Troy v North Texas
Getty Images

WATCH: Arkansas assumes North Texas called for fair catch, gets burned for a punt return TD

By John TaylorSep 15, 2018, 6:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If any single play sums up Chad Morris‘ bumpy start in Fayetteville, it’s this one.

With just over seven minutes left in the first quarter of its game with North Texas, Arkansas’ punted the ball away from UNT’s 37-yard line on a fourth-and-10 play.  The Mean Green’s Keegan Brewer received the ball at his own 10-yard line.  And that’s when insanity ensued.

Arkansas’ special teams, for whatever reason, assumed Brewer, a transfer from Kansas, had called for a fair catch.  What’s the old saying about the word “assume?”  Instead of you and me, it made an ass of the Razorbacks as, after hesitating for a second or so, Brewer took off running and, 90 yards later, was celebrating in the end zone after scoring his first career return touchdown.

The score pushed the Mean Green’s lead to 14-0, one that was extended at one point to 17-0.  At the time of this posting, the Razorbacks trail 31-10 at halftime.

After winning the opener against FCS Eastern Illinois, Arkansas coughed up an 18-point third-quarter lead in stumbling to a Week 2 loss to Colorado State.  The road doesn’t get any easier for Morris & Company as they face Auburn, Texas A&M and Alabama the next three weeks.

Alan Bowman throws for Big 12 frosh record 605 yards in Texas Tech’s defense-optional win over Houston

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 15, 2018, 8:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Defensive purists, avert your eyes.

In what was expected to be an offensive shootout, Texas Tech and Houston exceeded most of those expectations as the Red Raiders claimed a 63-49 win in a decidedly defense-optional affair.  The two teams combined for 1,339 yards of offense (TT 717, UH 24) and 64 first downs (TT 36, UH 24), yet still combined to punt the ball away 13 times (TT 7, UH 6).

Alan Bowman was easily the star of the offensive show staged by both squads in Lubbock.  Making his second career start, Bowman threw for 605 yards and five touchdowns on his 59 pass attempts (72.9 completion percentage).  The yardage broke the school’s freshman record previously set by current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes.

Bowman was at least within shouting distance of the all-time single-game FBS record of 734 first set by Washington State’s Connor Halliday in 2014 and then matched by Mahomes two years later.  He also fell just short of breaking the freshman record of 611 yards set by Nevada’s David Neill in 1998, but did break the Big 12 record for a first-year player.

On the receiving end of a sizable chunk of Bowman’s yardage was Antoine Wesley, who caught 13 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns.  Wesley’s yardage total set a school record as well.

In a losing effort, D’Eriq King set career-highs for both passing yards (431) and passing touchdowns (five).  King also added a touchdown on the ground for good measure.

Late field goal completes rally as No. 12 LSU tops No. 7 Auburn

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 15, 2018, 7:24 PM EDT
1 Comment

Say what you want about Ed Orgeron but the man knows how to pull the upset off against Auburn.

No. 12 LSU made several huge plays late in a big defensive battle against the No. 7 team in the country on the Plains and used a Cole Tracy field goal as the clock hit zero to escape against their fellow Tigers with a 22-21 victory and briefly surge into the lead of the SEC West in the process.

Things started out about as well as could be for the visitors as Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham had his first pass of the game picked off in a rather uneven performance overall from one of the league’s Heisman favorites. The signal-caller did bounce back from that throw with a much better second quarter but finished the day with only 198 yards, a touchdown and an additional interception. While the outing was far from great, a lot of it had to do with his offensive line struggling to deal with the pressure from LSU, who recorded six tackles for loss, a sack and forced two turnovers.

If there was a silver-lining in the loss for the fans at Jordan-Hare though, it might be the emergence of several youngsters in a big moment against an SEC West rival. Tailback JaTarvious Whitlow led the team with 104 yards and a touchdown while fellow freshman Shaun Shivers also found the end zone. Junior Darius Slayton once again led the way at wideout (33 yards, 1 TD) but three other freshman recorded at least 30 yards in the game.

Defensively, linebacker Deshaun Davis was all over the place as usual and finished the game with 10 tackles, a sack, a pressure and a pass breakup. It helped that lineman Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson were also disruptive on just about every snap against an overmatched offensive line and came up big with several third down stops.

They couldn’t come up with a final one however.

LSU’s offense was hit-or-miss during the game but they did find magic when it was needed most on their final two drives. Quarterback Joe Burrow (249 yards, 1 TD) had a hand in his face just about every snap but gutted his way through to keep the team in it with a few late game heroics. You can start with an improbable throw over a few out-stretched arms to Derrick Dillon, who zipped across the middle and went 71 yards to the house to eject plenty of life into the visiting sideline and give the Tigers an opening.

The defense responded right away by forcing a three-and-out and then Burrow and his offense promptly mounted a 14 play, 52 yard drive that took up the final 5:38 of the game. Tailback Nick Brossette was responsible for several tough runs on his way to a 69-yard day but LSU couldn’t have kept things alive if it were not for a few defensive penalties along the way.

Eventually it was Tracy’s turn to play the hero, calmly booting a 42-yarder through the uprights to steal the win as white jerseys poured onto the field in celebration.

The result surely shakes up the SEC West and should have an effect on the polls and national title race come close of business on Saturday. While Auburn is by no means out of things with that marquee win over Washington and plenty of big game ahead, the road to another division title just got a little harder as it will likely take a prefect run the rest of the way to return them to Atlanta.

LSU, meanwhile, should move into the top 10 as they celebrate on their way back to Baton Rouge. The immediate schedule remains very manageable and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Tigers go into their key three game stretch (when Georgia, Mississippi State and Alabama all come to Death Valley) undefeated and looking a lot tougher than first expected. The defense remains as good as ever under Orgeron but it’s hard not to think that Orgeron’s pursuit of Burrow in the offseason has already paid off after the second year in a row that LSU has gotten the better of their fellow Tigers on the field.

BYU snaps No. 6 Wisconsin’s home winning streak in non-conference play with 24-21 upset

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 15, 2018, 7:01 PM EDT
2 Comments

It has been a rough day of college football for a handful of Big Ten teams. None will suffer a loss as damaging as the one No. 6 Wisconsin (2-1) took at home against BYU (2-1). The Cougars pulled off an upset of Wisconsin, 24-21, that was essentially sealed in the final minute when Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone pushed his game-tying field goal attempt wide left.

The loss by Wisconsin was the first by the Badgers at home against a non-conference opponent since losing at home against UNLV on September 13, 2003. Wisconsin had won 41 consecutive home games against non-conference opponents.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake chose to use two timeouts before Gaglianone’s late field goal try despite having 41 seconds remaining on the clock, potentially giving BYU’s offense chance to do something with the football in the event the game had been tied. But Sitake’s decision to play for no worse than overtime paid off in a big way.

BYU also did a good job of not letting Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor hurt them. Taylor rushed for 117 yards on 26 carries, but Taylor was held out of the end zone all day long and there was never a run that really hurt BYU. Wisconsin running backs Taiwan Deal and Alec Ingold did account for three rushing touchdowns.

It was BYU’s Squally Canada who led all players with 118 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Tanner Mangum completed just 12 of 22 pass attempts for 89 yards, and wide receiver Aleva Hifo threw the game’s only touchdown pass of the day with a 31-yard pass.

BYU’s special teams pinned Wisconsin inside their own 10-yard line for the final offensive possession by the Badgers in the fourth quarter, which seemed to play into BYU’

s favor with the game thrown into the hands of Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook. Hornibrook did use safe passes and a couple of runs to his advantage to move Wisconsin into position for the game-tying field goal try. But that was a tradeoff that BYU likely would have taken every time.

The loss by Wisconsin will drop the Badgers off the playoff radar for now, but Wisconsin will have opportunities to hop right back into the discussion as the season progresses. With the games still to play for Wisconsin, the Badgers have a chance to not stay off the radar for too long, but this loss does do some damage to their profile well ahead of the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings. Meanwhile, BYU should be getting some consideration for the top 25 in the polls on Sunday.

Wisconsin opens Big Ten play with their first road game of the season next week. The Badgers travel to Iowa City to play the Iowa Hawkeyes in primetime. BYU will return home next week for a matchup against FCS McNeese State.

Defense, special teams push No. 24 OK State past No. 17 Boise State

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettSep 15, 2018, 7:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A game pitting the highest-scoring teams of the decade was won on the other two phases, as No. 24 Oklahoma State used opportunistic special teams and bend-but-don’t-break special teams to grab control of the game and its running game to put it away, earning a key 44-21 win over No. 17 Boise State in Stillwater.

The Broncos (2-1) opened the scoring less than a minute into the second quarter as Brett Rypien found John Hightower for a 31-yard touchdown pass, but the lead could have been more. The first sustained drive of the day by either team, a 14-play, 42-yard march by Boise State midway through the first quarter, ended in a 27-yard Haden Hoggarth field goal try that doinked off the right upright.

Oklahoma State (3-0) notched the equalizer immediately after Boise State’s opening touchdown, as Taylor Cornelius found Tylan Wallace for a 43-yard connection, allowing Justice Hill to scamper in for an 8-yard touchdown run on the next play.

The Cowboys forced a three-and-out on the ensuing possession, and Amen Ogbongbemiga bursted through the line to block Quinn Skillin‘s punt, which Ogbongbemiga recovered at the Boise State 7. Cornelius plunged in for a 1-yard rush three plays later to give Oklahoma State a 14-7 lead.

Boise State moved into Cowboy territory on their next touch, but Bryan Harsin elected to go for a 4th-and-6 at the OSU 37, and a group of Cowboys lassoed Alexander Mattison a yard short of the line to gain.

Cornelius hit Tyron Johnson for a 35-yard gain to put Oklahoma State back in Broncos territory, and Matt Ammendola booted a 22-yard field goal, his 15th straight successful try, to push the Cowboy lead to 10 to close the first half scoring.

Ammendola added a 48-yard kick to open the second half, but Boise State closed the Cowboys’ lead to 20-14 when Rypien hit A.J. Richardson for a 34-yard touchdown with 9:18 to play in the third quarter. Oklahoma State again responded immediately, moving 68 yards in eight plays, punctuated by a 32-yard scoring strike from Cornelius to Dillon Stoner.

And then history repeated itself. Just like in the first half, Oklahoma State followed a touchdown with a three-and-out, then blocked a Boise State punt deep in the Broncos’ end. This time, Jarrick Bernard blocked Joel Velazquez‘s punt, and Za’Carrius Green scooped the pigskin up and returned it 13 yards for a touchdown, pushing the Cowboy lead to 34-14 with 20 minutes and change remaining.

A third Rypien touchdown pass and a third Ammendola field goal gave Boise State the ball with a two-score deficit and plenty of time to erase it, but Calvin Bundage and Devin Harper combined to sack Rypien for the sixth time of the day, and Boise State punted. Oklahoma State put the game away on the ensuing possession, moving 72 yards in five rushes: 53 on one carry by Hill to move Oklahoma State from its own 28 to the Boise State red zone, and then Cornelius for the final 10, including a 6-yard score.

While not always pretty, Cornelius was effective in his first major appearance as a starting quarterback. He completed 15-of-26 passes for 243 yards with a touchdown while displaying an as-yet-unseen running ability, carrying 16 times for 41 yards and two touchdowns. Hill led all runners with 15 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Rypien completed 39-of-56 passes for 380 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, but he was sacked seven times and lost a fumble on Boise State’s final drive. When including sack yardage, Boise State mustered only 34 yards on 30 credited carries.

The loss pushes Boise State behind No. 18 UCF for the top spot among Group of 5 programs in the race for the New Year’s Six, while a win opens up a world of opportunity for Mike Gundy‘s Cowboys. Oklahoma State does not face another ranked team until Nov. 10, when at that point the Pokes will close at No. 5 Oklahoma, versus No. 14 West Virginia and at No. 15 TCU.