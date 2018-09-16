Florida State fans take to GoFundMe to try buying out Willie Taggart

It’s safe to say the Willie Taggart era at Florida State has not gotten off to a great start. A record of 1-2 with the two losses coming in landslide results for ACC opponents and managing to squeak by Samford at home has led to plenty of scrutiny and criticism for the new head coach in Tallahassee. Despite the dismal start, Florida State is not going to be cutting Taggart and his staff loose any time too soon, as the buyout money needed alone is enough to allow things to smooth over with the program.
But that won’t start a handful of Florida State fans from trying to raise the buyout money themselves. And what better way to try doing that than by taking to online crowdfunding on sites like GoFundMe. So, in the early going of these various crowdfunding efforts surfacing online recently, how much progress has been made toward the $21 million needed?
Not a whole lot.
Fans will be fans, but the idea that Florida State is going to pull the carpet from underneath Taggart any time this season is just crazy. This season may not get better soon enough for fans, but Taggart will be given a chance to do his thing for more than one season regardless of how many wins and losses there are at the end of the season.