LSU surges up coaches poll, Wisconsin tumbles

By Kevin McGuireSep 16, 2018, 2:03 PM EDT
The rise of the LSU Tigers continued in the coaches poll this week. After dropping a game-winning field goal in the final seconds at Auburn, LSU moved up to No. 6 in the latest coaches poll released today.

Alabama remained on top of the coaches poll with 60 first-place votes. Alabama is followed by Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma to make the same top five from last week.

LSU moved up seven spots in the coaches poll this week. It was the biggest jump up the poll as determined by the coaches this week. No. 11 Auburn dropped four spots following the home loss, although the Tigers stayed one spot in front of No. 11 Washington, thanks to a season-opening win against the Pac-12 favorites.

No. 7 Stanford moved up two spots and No. 8 Notre Dame stayed in the same slot. No. 9 Penn State and No. 10 Virginia Tech each moved up one spot to complete the top 10.

No. 16 Wisconsin took the biggest drop after losing at home to BYU. The Badgers dropped 10 spots. As a reminder the coaches poll is useless, BYU is unranked despite having two road wins against power conference opponents.

Here is the full coaches poll after the conclusion of Week 3.

  1. Alabama (60)
  2. Clemson (2)
  3. Georgia
  4. Ohio State
  5. Oklahoma
  6. LSU
  7. Stanford
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Penn State
  10. Virginia Tech
  11. Auburn
  12. Washington
  13. West Virginia
  14. Mississippi State
  15. Oklahoma State
  16. Wisconsin
  17. TCU
  18. UCF
  19. Oregon
  20. Miami
  21. Michigan
  22. Texas A&M
  23. Michigan State
  24. Boise State
  25. Boston College

Florida State fans take to GoFundMe to try buying out Willie Taggart

By Kevin McGuireSep 16, 2018, 12:30 PM EDT
9 Comments

It’s safe to say the Willie Taggart era at Florida State has not gotten off to a great start. A record of 1-2 with the two losses coming in landslide results for ACC opponents and managing to squeak by Samford at home has led to plenty of scrutiny and criticism for the new head coach in Tallahassee. Despite the dismal start, Florida State is not going to be cutting Taggart and his staff loose any time too soon, as the buyout money needed alone is enough to allow things to smooth over with the program.

But that won’t start a handful of Florida State fans from trying to raise the buyout money themselves. And what better way to try doing that than by taking to online crowdfunding on sites like GoFundMe. So, in the early going of these various crowdfunding efforts surfacing online recently, how much progress has been made toward the $21 million needed?

Not a whole lot.

Fans will be fans, but the idea that Florida State is going to pull the carpet from underneath Taggart any time this season is just crazy. This season may not get better soon enough for fans, but Taggart will be given a chance to do his thing for more than one season regardless of how many wins and losses there are at the end of the season.

GameDay is returning to Oregon for first time since 2014

By Kevin McGuireSep 16, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
Get ready Oregon fans. GameDay is coming to your city.

ESPN announced its traveling pregame road show College GameDay is taking the bus to the northwest for next weekend’s Pac-12 North matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Stanford Cardinal. With the Ducks and Stanford both undefeated and ranked in the polls, the opportunity to get into Pac-12 territory was one ESPN wanted to capitalize on. Plus, Lee Corso loves the Oregon Duck mascot.

This will be the first time ESPN’s long-standing pregame show will feature a Pac-12 school since the 2017 Rose Bowl between USC and Penn State. It will mark ESPN’s first GameDay road trip to a Pac-12 school since November 12, 2016 for Washington’s home game against USC. The last time GameDay visited Oregon’s campus was September 6, 2014 for Oregon’s home game against Michigan State.

This will be the 10th time Oregon has hosted ESPN’s weekly pregame show, tying for the most GameDay visits among Pac-12 schools with USC. USC still holds a slight edge in all-time appearance son GameDay though, with 24 appearances to Oregon’s 23.

This will also mark the 11th time Stanford has been featured on GameDay. The Cardinal have hosted GameDay just once in the history of the show.

No. 10 Washington too much for Utah as Huskies snag Pac-12 road win

By Bryan FischerSep 16, 2018, 1:20 AM EDT
Washington required a last-ditch punt return for a touchdown to survive their last trip to Salt Lake City but had no need for such heroics this time around as the No. 10 Huskies never trailed in an eventual 21-7 win over Utah on Saturday night that was anything but pretty for either side.

Neither quarterback will want to review tape of the effort as both faced pressure on nearly every snap and compounded problems with bad decisions such as the one Jake Browning made below:

That wild play in the fourth quarter could have been a momentum changer for the Utes but they failed to convert on fourth down near the end zone and wound up empty-handed in the entire sequence. Browning wound up finishing the night with 155 yards and a touchdown throw but it was anything but a sharp performance from the senior who was supposed to play a big role in the team returning to the top of the Pac-12 standings.

Luckily for head coach Chris Petersen he still had a strong running game and a feisty defense to complement it. Tailback Myles Gaskin continued his assault on school and conference record books by racking up 143 yards and scored the first points of the game by diving over the pylon on the opening drive. Safety Taylor Rapp was all over the field defensively and recovered a pair of fumbles, one in each half.

Utah’s defense was also the team’s strength for the most part and did so with at least one starter leaving due to injury and two others getting tossed for targeting. The group continually kept the Utes in the game as it wore on and the entire unit was particularly impressive up front as they seemed to cause some havoc on just about every play.

In the end though, it was once again the offense that proved to be Utah’s biggest issue. QB Tyler Huntley threw for only 138 yards and also had an interception while looking a lot more dangerous on the ground (49 yards rushing). Running back Zack Moss had an early touchdown run and finished with 67 yards on the night but was kept in check for the most part in the second half.

If there was any silver lining for the home team in Salt Lake, it was that the loss by no means wrecks the Utes’ Pac-12 campaign given the state of the South division at the moment. Both USC and Arizona are 1-2 and the rebuilding project Chip Kelly is going through at UCLA looks like it is off to a rough start. Herm Edwards does have a big win at Arizona State under his belt but who knows how things will have played out by the time the two meet in Tempe in November.

Washington will count the game as a win but the effort won’t be encouraging at all to the die-hard Huskies fans out there. While many thought an undefeated run through the Pac-12 slate would still keep those slim Playoff hopes alive, that will not come to fruition at all if the team doesn’t pick things up offensively after such a lackluster effort on the road.

Akron upsets Northwestern, beats Big Ten team for first time since 1894

Associated Press
By John TaylorSep 16, 2018, 12:40 AM EDT
6 Comments

And, yep, that’s not a typo in the headline.

Northwestern, coming off a 10-win 2017 season and after starting 2018 at 1-1, was expected to handle its business this weekend with a non-conference matchup versus Akron in Evanston on tap.  After 30 minutes of play, the expected was happening as the Wildcats took a 21-3 lead into halftime.  Then the wholly unexpected happened.

On the strength of a stunning 36-point second half — including Allen Davis‘ two interception returns for touchdowns — Akron scored a monumental 39-34 win over Northwestern.  Again, to put a finer point on one of the day’s most stunning turn of events, a MAC school hung 36 points in the second half on a Big Ten school on that Big Ten school’s home field.

It marks the first time Akron, then known as Buchtel College, has beaten a team from the Big Ten since they got past Ohio State 12-6 in 1894.

Eighteen.  Ninety.  Four. 

Grover Cleveland was President of the United States the last time Akron beat a team from the Big Ten.  The price of a car sold in the United States at the time of that win? That’s a trick question as the first car sold in this country didn’t come until two years later.

And Akron/Buchtel College’s head coach at the time of its win over a Big Ten team? John Heisman, who’d go on to have a relatively famous college football award named in his honor.

Northwestern’s come-from-ahead loss was symbolic of what was essentially a lost weekend for the Big Ten West division.

In addition to Northwestern, conference and divisional heavyweight Wisconsin lost at home to BYU while Nebraska did the same in Lincoln to Troy.  Illinois lost at home (to USF), as did Purdue, although at least they lost to a Power Five team in Missouri.  The West’s saviors in Week 3 were Minnesota, which dropped the Miami of the MAC, and Iowa, which dropped an FCS team.

The B1G East fared much better, especially Ohio State as the Buckeyes went into the heart of TCU territory and claimed an impressive win over the 15th-ranked Horned Frogs.  Michigan (over SMU), Penn State (over Kent State) and Indiana (over Ball State) all handled business as well, even as previously unbeaten Maryland stumbled against previously winless Temple and Rutgers got embarrassed by previously embarrassing Kansas.

Regardless of the highs, it was still a historic night of overall lows for the conference as a whole.