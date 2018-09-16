LSU surges up coaches poll, Wisconsin tumbles

The rise of the LSU Tigers continued in the coaches poll this week. After dropping a game-winning field goal in the final seconds at Auburn, LSU moved up to No. 6 in the latest coaches poll released today.
Alabama remained on top of the coaches poll with 60 first-place votes. Alabama is followed by Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma to make the same top five from last week.
LSU moved up seven spots in the coaches poll this week. It was the biggest jump up the poll as determined by the coaches this week. No. 11 Auburn dropped four spots following the home loss, although the Tigers stayed one spot in front of No. 11 Washington, thanks to a season-opening win against the Pac-12 favorites.
No. 7 Stanford moved up two spots and No. 8 Notre Dame stayed in the same slot. No. 9 Penn State and No. 10 Virginia Tech each moved up one spot to complete the top 10.
No. 16 Wisconsin took the biggest drop after losing at home to BYU. The Badgers dropped 10 spots. As a reminder the coaches poll is useless, BYU is unranked despite having two road wins against power conference opponents.
Here is the full coaches poll after the conclusion of Week 3.
- Alabama (60)
- Clemson (2)
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Stanford
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Virginia Tech
- Auburn
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Mississippi State
- Oklahoma State
- Wisconsin
- TCU
- UCF
- Oregon
- Miami
- Michigan
- Texas A&M
- Michigan State
- Boise State
- Boston College