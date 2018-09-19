Ex-Washington State QB Jason Gesser resigns from school post following sexual-misconduct allegations

Washington State is 3-0 to start the season but the good vibes being put out by the football team so far this year continue to be hampered by off the field issues for the Cougars. In what has become a bit of a growing scandal up in Pullman and the rest of the state, former star quarterback Jason Gesser resigned from his position this week as an assistant athletic director after a second round of sexual-misconduct allegations surfaced against him.

Gesser was initially put on leave last week by the athletic department following an investigation that was prompted by Wazzu’s student newspaper, The Daily Evergreen, which detailed several allegations of misconduct. According to the Seattle Times this week, those reports of Gesser’s behavior led to others coming forward — including his former nanny filing a formal complaint of additional unwanted sexual advances three years ago.

“I am deeply saddened that recent circumstances in my private life have created a distraction for the department and university,” Gesser wrote in a statement provided to the Times. “While I certainly never intended to hurt anyone, I believe it is best for all involved for me to move on.”

“The University has accepted Mr. Gesser’s resignation effective immediately,” a statement from the school attributed to president Kirk Schultz and AD Pat Chun said. “We sincerely appreciate the courage it takes for individuals to come forward with concerns of this nature. We take the allegations extremely seriously, and the Office for Equal Opportunity intends to continue its investigation.”

When contacted after practice by the Times, WSU head coach Mike Leach said he was not aware of Gesser’s resignation.

Gesser was Wyoming’s quarterbacks coach in 2013 before returning to his alma mater to take a position in the department as a fundraiser. He held a number of school records after his time was done on the Palouse and notably led the team to the 2003 Rose Bowl.

Chun did not name a replacement for Gesser but the school has posted an opening for his position online.