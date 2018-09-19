UNLV’s Ty’Jason Roberts recovering from surgery to repair spine fracture

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It appears all will be well in the end for a very scary-sounding incident involving one member of the UNLV football program.

During the first half of UNLV’s Week 3 win over FCS Prairie A&M, Ty’Jason Roberts went down with what appeared to be some type of head or neck injury. After being immobilized and taken off the field on a cart, the defensive back was transported to the University Medical Center Trauma Center for further treatment.

According to the school, Roberts was determined to have suffered a spine fracture as a result of the hit. He underwent successful surgery Sunday morning and remains hospitalized.

The football program wrote that it is “hopeful for a full recovery.”

UNLV's Ty'Jason Roberts is being carted off the field after this hit. pic.twitter.com/uc8pI0lTpA — Tyler Bischoff (@Bischoff_Tyler) September 16, 2018

Roberts actually began his collegiate playing career Arizona State before transferring to UNLV after his true freshman in 2015. He sat out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws, but then played in 11 games for the Rebels in 2017 before playing in the first three games this season.

In mid-May, the walk-on was awarded a scholarship at UNLV.