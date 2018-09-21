Appalachian State gets ahead of coaching carousel by extending Scott Satterfield’s contract

With one of the rising names in the college football coaching landscape, Appalachian State is looking to prevent potential suitors from pursuing Scott Satterfield. On Friday, Appalachian State announced a contract extension for Satterfield that provides the head coach with some job security through 2023.

Satterfield has had his contract with Appalachian State extended multiple times, with the most recent extension before this coming in April of 2017. The extension announced today is a two-year extension from his previously extended contract. Terms of the contract have not been revealed or reported. According to the database of coaching salaries compiled by USA Today, Satterfield was being paid $675,000 by the school, making him the third-highest paid coach in the Sun Belt Conference (Troy’s Neal Brown and Arkansas State’s Blake Anderson have been paid more).

Satterfield took over the head coaching position at Appalachian State in 2012 and has gone 42-23 overall with a record of 38-15 at the FBS level, in that time with three straight bowl victories in the past three seasons. Satterfield’s first season with the Mountaineers also ended with a winning record but the Mountaineers were ineligible for postseason play as it was their first season playing at the FBS level.

Satterfield’s profile continues to be on the rise with on-field success at Appalachian State. Despite his latest contract extension, if the Mountaineers continue to win games this season, the interest in him as a potential coach for other programs will continue to escalate as well. Satterfield will very likely be a coach that is sought out by a handful of programs from power conference programs and potentially other Group of Five programs in need of a head coach even though Appalachian State has put together another contract extension.

