Labeling demotion ‘kind of a slap in the face,’ Kelly Bryant confirms that he will transfer from Clemson

And there you have it.

A couple of days after learning he had lost his job to a true freshman, and after missing two straight days of practice that led to intensified speculation about his future, Kelly Bryant has confirmed to the Greenville News that he has decided to transfer from Clemson. Because the senior has played in only four games this season, he will be able to take advantage of the new NCAA transfer rule and play at another FBS program next year as a graduate transfer.

“I feel like it’s what’s best for me and my future,” Bryant said in an exclusive interview with The News. “I was just going to control what I could control and try to make the most of my opportunity, but at the end of the day, I just don’t feel like I’ve gotten a fair shot.”

Bryant was informed by his position coach Sunday of the Tigers’ decision to go with Trevor Lawrence as the starting quarterback, then had a lengthy conversation with head coach Dabo Swinney Monday in which they discussed, among other things, the possibility of a transfer. The move to Lawrence came after Bryant had started the last 18 games under center for Clemson, with the Tigers winning 16 of those.

“To me, it was kind of a slap in the face,” Bryant said about his demotion.

Bryant’s decision to transfer leaves the Tigers with just two recruited scholarship quarterbacks, 247Sports.com noted. Redshirt freshman Chase Brice will serve as Lawrence’s backup for the balance of the season.

Since Lawrence signed with Clemson in December of last year as part of the first Early Signing Period, four quarterbacks have transferred from the Tigers — Bryant, Zerrick Cooper (HERE), Tucker Israel (HERE) and Hunter Johnson (HERE). The football program also added FCS graduate transfer quarterback Patrick McClure in late July as a preferred walk-on.