Penn State’s Rasheed Walker arrested on misdemeanor theft charges

After a week without any off-field incidents, it’s time to, once again, reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker back to double zeroes.

According to the Daily Collegian, Penn State’s student newspaper, Rasheed Walker was arrested earlier this month after allegedly stealing a Trek 830 mountain bike on Sept. 11. The offensive tackle is facing one count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Both of those charges are misdemeanors.

Walker allegedly confessed to police that he stole the bike, an act that was captured by a surveillance camera as well. Walker’s purported reason for swiping the bike is, well, unique. From the student paper’s report:

Walker, 18, allegedly took the mountain bike, valued at $150, and disposed of it near his residence building because he did not feel like walking back to his residence building that day.

OK then.

As of yet, the football program has not commented on the development, and it’s unclear what if any repercussions Walker may face.

A four-star member of the Nittany Lions’ 2018 recruiting class, Walker was rated as the No. 6 offensive tackle in the country; the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Maryland; and the No. 65 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only three signees in Penn State’s 23-member class rated sixth nationally were ranked higher than Walker.

The 6-6, 308-pound Walker has played in the last two games, wins over Kent State and Illinois, after not seeing action in the first two. The true freshman is listed on Penn State’s most recent depth chart as the No. 3 left tackle.