Ex-Florida RB who announced transfer half-hour after Kentucky loss arrested on felony charge

At this point in time, Adarius Lemons has more pressing issues on his mind than the next stop on his college football journey.

According to the Bradenton Herald, Lemons was arrested last week following a reported domestic incident. The former Florida running back is facing one count each of battery by strangulation, battery and criminal mischief. The strangulation charge is a felony, while the other two are misdemeanors.

From the Herald‘s report:

According to a Gainesville Police Department sworn complaint affidavit, Lemons was in a relationship with the alleged victim for seven or eight years. The affidavit states Lemons and the woman had an argument on Sept. 21 at Social 28, a student apartment complex in Gainesville, during which Lemons slammed the victim’s iPhone 8+ on the ground, causing the screen to break. After that, Lemons “slammed the [victim] onto a wall and bed, where her left foot hit the railing and her toenail ripped off and bled” and then choked her, according to the report. The affidavit, released Monday, states the victim suffered a cut to her upper lip, a bloodied left big toe, a scratch on her left forearm, a cut on her right pinky and redness on her left elbow.

Very late on the night of Sept. 8, roughly a half-hour after Florida’s historic loss to Kentucky, Lemons announced via Twitter that he had decided to transfer from the Gators in order to “find a school I can help to my best ability and actually use my talent that God has blessed me with.”

In that loss to the Wildcats, Lemons didn’t record a carry. He did, however, return two kicks for 47 yards. After rushing for 136 yards in nine games as a true freshman last season, Lemons hadn’t carried the ball through the Gators’ first two games of 2018 before announcing his departure.

The Clearwater, Fla., product was a three-star member of Florida’s 2017 recruiting class.