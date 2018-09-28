Booster says investigation into the culture of the Maryland football program will be completed on Sunday

We could have a decision on the future of suspended Maryland head coach D.J. Durkin sooner rather than later.

In an interview that was flagged by 247Sports’ InsideMDSports on the ‘YoungTerps’ podcast, prominent local attorney and school booster Rick Jaklitsch said that the probe into reports of a toxic culture surrounding the football program could be wrapped up as soon as this weekend.

“My understanding is that report from the latest commission… will be finished on the last day of this month — of September,” said Jaklitsch. “I’m hoping that, with the bye week, that will allow the regents to get together and realize that there is no toxic culture. Realize that the whole reason you suspended somebody for an indefinite period of time was because you were investigating this toxic culture and you find out there isn’t so you have to reinstate (Durkin) immediately.

“That’s probably pie-in-the-sky, but I’m hoping phone calls can be put together after they get their report and right a wrong that was done to our coach.”

Jaklitsch, who is no impartial observer here given his close ties to the school and his comments trashing the original ESPN reporting that led to this point, is pretty pointed in his defense of the Terps football program on the podcast and Durkin in particular. While it does not sound as though he’s had some early access to the report, it goes without saying that his relationship with Durkin prompted a vigorous defense and is one reason why he called for the firing of school president Wallace Loh for his handling (and lack of support for the football coach) in the entire scandal that has been the focus of everybody in College Park.

As for things wrapping up on Sunday, schools do tend to prefer things wrapping up with clean dates on the calendar so a targeted completion of September 30 makes plenty of sense. An earlier, separate probe into the school’s handling of former player Jordan McNair’s death was completed last week but there was no action taken by the Maryland Board of Regents on the matter in its immediate aftermath.

The Terps are on their bye this upcoming weekend before heading to Ann Arbor to face Michigan next Saturday.