Former Michigan RB Kingston Davis suspended indefinitely by UAB

By John TaylorSep 29, 2018, 9:11 AM EDT
Kingston Davis is back in the headlines, but not in a good way.

Late this past week, UAB announced that Davis has been indefinitely suspended from the football program.  The suspension is related to an unspecified student-conduct issue.

Below is the school’s statement on the disciplinary measure meted out to the running back:

Kingston Davis has been placed on interim suspension from UAB pending a student conduct investigation. Due to federal student privacy laws, the institution cannot disclose details at this time.

In three games this season, Davis has rushed for 88 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 22 carries.  The two rushing touchdowns are tied for the team lead.

In mid-December of last year, Davis announced that he would be transferring from a Kansas junior college — hello “Last Chance U” — to UAB.  In March of that same year, Davis had decided to transfer from Michigan.

A three-star member of the Wolverines’ 2016 recruiting class, Davis was rated as the No. 1 fullback in the country. As a true freshman in Ann Arbor, the 6-1, 245-pound back carried the ball twice for 17 yards.

Including this year, Davis still has three seasons of eligibility he can use.

Chip Kelly still winless at UCLA as Laviska Shenault powers Colorado to another big win

By Bryan FischerSep 29, 2018, 12:20 AM EDT
There were times at Oregon where it felt like head coach Chip Kelly would never lose. Now at UCLA, it seems like that’s all he’s doing.

The Bruins big offseason addition remains winless in Westwood as his team dropped their Pac-12 opener at Colorado 38-16 on Friday night as the powder blues’ offense once again sputtered out on the road.

True freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the start at quarterback just over a week after his father made critical comments of the UCLA coaching staff but had a rough outing, throwing for only 138 yards and a touchdown on 35 attempts. Protection up front was once again an issue for the team as the signal-caller was sacked three times and had to scramble around in the pocket several other times to avoid getting tackled.

The Bruins actually held the third quarter lead at one point thanks in part to a trio of long field goals from kicker J.J. Molson but three straight three-and-outs by the offense allowed the Buffs to open things up and win this one going away. If there was a silver lining to the effort it was that Joshua Kelley did manage to crack the century mark with 124 yards rushing and Michael Ezeike snagged a pretty impressive touchdown catch in the first quarter right over the helmet of a defensive back.

Though Colorado did get off to a slow start in the game following a week off, they eventually found their groove in the second half and sent the crowd home quite happy. Leading the way once again for the Buffs was budding all-purpose star Laviska Shenaultwho rushed for a touchdown and recorded 126 yards and another score as a receiver. He’s now scored in every game this year for the team and should be a legitimate contender to make several midseason All-America lists given how much of a boost he’s provided to the offense.

Of course, Shenault isn’t doing things alone as quarterback Steven Montez was nearly perfect against a lackluster defense that allowed several big plays after missed assignments. All told he went 22-of-26 passing with 237 yards and a touchdown while also showcasing his legs with 81 yards rushing and two more scores on the ground.

Defensively, linebackers Drew Lewis (two sacks), Nate Landman (nine tackles) and Rick Gamboa were all over the place for CU.

While the story nationally will likely remain focused on the bad start for Kelly and company, the way UCLA is struggling it might be awhile before the Bruins are able to secure a win the way they are playing. Of course, the schedule does them no favors either as they will return to the Rose Bowl to face Pac-12 favorite Washington and then follow that up with a game against a Cal team that’s currently in the top 25. Add in the rest of their division slate and a crossover game against rival Stanford to close the season and it could be a while — if at all — before finding the win column.

Meanwhile, the Buffs increasingly look like they’re more and more of a threat to win the South division. They remain a perfect 4-0 for the first time in three decades heading into the meat of their schedule and host Arizona State next week in a game that very well could determine who makes it to Santa Clara for the conference title game.  Trips to USC and Washington after that could determine national relevance too but it certainly appears as though Mike MacIntyre is in the middle of another turnaround season up in Boulder while his latest

Sporting incredible new helmet, Tulane contains nation’s leading rusher and knocks off Memphis

By Bryan FischerSep 28, 2018, 11:09 PM EDT
Look good, feel good, play good. College football players the world over know this saying and let’s just say that Tulane players were certainly feeling it on Friday night.

The Green Wave used a surprisingly feisty defense and scored on a number of big plays on the other side of the ball to thump Memphis 40-24 and make quite the statement during their AAC opener.

But first, let us all marvel in the debut of the newest edition of the “angry” Green Wave helmet. While you could nitpick with the black uniforms it was paired with, that helmet design is one of the better designs out there in college football. Given how well things went against the Tigers, we’re guessing they’re going to be a semi-permanent addition to the wardrobe too.

As impressive as those helmets were though, the play on the field was just as stellar. Quarterback Jonathan Banks was a solid triggerman in keeping the offense going, throwing for 127 yards and rushing for 32 more. He exited in the second half with a minor injury after a scramble and backup Justin McMillan (who used to play at LSU) proved there was not much of a drop off by promptly throwing a 51 yard touchdown to Darnell Mooney (94 yards total on the night) on his first snap behind center.

Darius Bradwell led the way on the ground with 143 yards rushing and two scores while Texas Tech transfer Corey Dauphine was even more efficient with 87 yards on 12 carries with two more touchdowns.

Still, the story of the game was probably the Tulane defense. The front seven dominated in the trenches and recorded seven sacks, more than they had in their previous four games. Even more impressive was the manner in which they shut down the nation’s leading rusher in Darrell Henderson. The Memphis tailback — who came in averaging 12.2 yards per carry — took his first touch 47 yards to the house but had just six more carries for four yards the rest of the night (he did add a 43 yard touchdown reception as well).

Tigers QB Brady White was not any better, completing only 14 passes for 246 yards and two scores as the previously high octane offense stalled out completely in the face of some serious pressure. After they went down by multiple scores, things just compounded and got worse, including the team giving up a safety that all but signaled the game was over.

The win was Tulane’s first against Memphis since 2000 and snapped an 0-11 streak against the Tigers, which surprisingly dropped to 0-2 in the AAC already after beginning the year as the West Division favorites.

Reports: Clemson CB Mark Fields and WR Cornell Powell will miss game against Syracuse

By Bryan FischerSep 28, 2018, 8:40 PM EDT
One of the sneaky good games this weekend will pit undefeated Syracuse against ACC favorite and No. 3 Clemson in a bit of a revenge game for the Tigers after the Orange pulled a shocking win out in last year’s battle at the Carrier Dome.

If Dabo Swinney wants to stay perfect this season however, he’ll have to gut out a win on Saturday without two key members of his football team however.

Per TigerNet.com, senior corner Mark Fields and junior wideout Cornell Powell will both miss the game against Syracuse “due to disciplinary reasons.” The moves were first reported by Rivals affiliate TigerIllustrated behind their paywall earlier in the day.

In the school’s depth chart for the game, Fields was listed as the backup corner behind A.J. Terrell but he’s a key member of the secondary’s depth and forces one of freshman Mario Goodrich, Kyler McMichael or LeAnthony Williams to step up and fill the spot. Given how often Syracuse throws the ball around and how good QB Eric Dungey is, that’s a little bit concerning if you’re a Clemson fan.

Powell’s impact will be felt less on offense given the number of playmakers at receiver but he was the team’s top kick returner and was averaging nearly 30 yards when given the rare opportunity to actually take a kick back.

The ACC battle of two shades of orange was already going to be one of the most intriguing of the early kickoffs on Saturday and that might really be the case after this bit of news out of the Tigers program.

Utah AD still mulling over Rice-Eccles Stadium expansion decision

By Bryan FischerSep 28, 2018, 7:29 PM EDT
Smaller is better has been a trend that is dominating the conversation at many schools across the country when it comes to football stadium size. One rather notable exception to that trend, however, lies at the University of Utah.

With a capacity of just over 45,800 fans, the Utes’ Rice-Eccles Stadium is the third-smallest venue in the Pac-12 and discussion to expand the typically jam-packed home field has been ongoing for several years now (even predating from when the program moved over from the Mountain West). Utah athletic director Mark Harlan has only been on the job for three months in Salt Lake City but it appears he is rapidly coming closer to making a decision on whether or not to proceed with an expansion in the near term.

“It’s a massive project,” Harlan told the Salt Lake Tribune. “We have a lot of investors who care a lot about us, and that bodes well for what we’re doing.”

Harlan described expansion plans as taking up “the lion’s share” of his time since arriving at the school and has been so impressed with the fan base he has joined that he is even planning to join the student section (nicknamed The MUSS) for an upcoming Pac-12 game.

While declining attendance has been a concern at many schools in the conference, that has not been the case with the Utes as they’ve regularly been at or near capacity for several years now. It also goes without saying that Harlan’s ultimate decision could also reverberate far beyond Utah football games as the stadium hosted the 2002 Olympic Ceremonies and would likely play a similar role in the city’s bid for upcoming games in the next decade or two.