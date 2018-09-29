Getty Images

Scott Frost still looking for a win as Purdue runs Nebraska’s losing streak to eight for the first time ever

By Bryan FischerSep 29, 2018, 7:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Scott Frost knows the view from the top of mountain at Nebraska, having led the Cornhuskers to a national title just over two decades ago. Unfortunately for the team’s current head coach, he also knows what it looks like at the program’s lowest point too.

Purdue racked 516 yards of offense in a 42-28 win and embarrassed many of the Big Red faithful who showed up to Memorial Stadium on Saturday as their team lost eight games in a row for the first time in the 129 year history of the school playing football.

David Blough continued his hot streak under center for the Boilermakers, throwing for 328 yards and a touchdown in mistake-free football for the team as they averaged over seven yards a play and scored on all six trips to the red zone. His arm helped open things up for the speedy playmakers with D.J. Knox running for 87 yards and two scores while freshman Rondale Moore managed 85 yards receiving. Brycen Hopkins also impressed against the Blackshirts with 103 yards on five catches with a score as well.

As for Nebraska, signal-caller Adrian Martinez showed flashes of greatness at times in trying to rally his team (especially coming out of halftime) but it just wasn’t enough in the end as they managed to record over 500 yards of offense (562 to be exact) for the second time in 2018. The true freshman still threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns (one interception) while rushing for another 91 more but seemed to press a bit more as the deficit grew early in the first half. Tailback Devine Ozigbo was also a nice bright spot with two scores and 170 yards rushing but there was only a single red zone trip for the offense to even feature him as they spent most of the day between the 20’s.

Things don’t get any easier for Frost’s team either as they’ll travel to face Big Ten West behemoth Wisconsin next and follow that up with another long road trip at Northwestern. The worst start to a season for the school was an 0-5 mark back in 1945 and it wouldn’t be out of the question to see that mark equalled (or exceeded) soon for the Cornhuskers.

That’s of no concern to opposite number Jeff Brohm, who helped Purdue win their first game ever in Lincoln and evened his record at the school to 9-9 overall. The team has certainly regained momentum with two in a row on the right side of the ledger after three close losses to open their 2018 campaign. While it might not be enough to make things interesting in the division, they’ll at least have a fighting chance at making another bowl game thanks in part to the victory on Saturday against the Huskers.

No. 13 UCF extends nation’s longest winning streak to 17 after thumping Pitt

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 29, 2018, 6:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Earlier this week, College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock sent a jolt of excitement through the hearts of fans in Central Florida by confirming there is a path for No. 13 UCF to make the playoff at the end of the year. Essentially it came down to one thing: keep winning.

So far so good for the Knights as they extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 17 by beating Pitt 45-14, capturing the program’s third win over a Power Five program in the past two seasons in the process.

As the score line indicated, the game was quite lopsided and the only sign of life from the Panthers most of the afternoon came on an 86-yard punt return for a score by Rafael Araujo-Lopes in the first quarter. Outside of that mistake on special teams, UCF lived up to their top 15 ranking and clearly were the better side in all three phases.

Quarterback McKenzie Milton continued to float around in the fringes of the Heisman Trophy conversation by throwing for 328 yards during a somewhat uneven outing with four touchdowns through the air and another two more scores on the ground to go with his 51 yards rushing. The electric dual-threat from Hawaii didn’t have his best of days against Pitt’s defense but the Knights still averaged over seven yards per play and punted just twice.

It wasn’t a bad day for his teammates on the other side of the ball either. Despite being on the field quite a bit due to all those quick scoring drives, UCF racked up three sacks and had a constant presence in the backfield. Panthers QB Kenny Pickett threw for only 163 yards (1 TD, 1 INT) and Qadree Ollison managed just 49 yards rushing to pace his team in that category.

The loss dropped Pat Narduzzi’s group to 2-3 on the season and it could be awhile before they find the win column again with Syracuse, Notre Dame and Duke on the docket next month.

As for UCF, the flip side might ring true for that program as the win streak looks like it will be awhile before it ends. Given how the AAC has looked relatively lackluster through the first month of the season, it could well be November before this team is truly tested after making things look easy once again in their only test against a Power Five opponent. With former coach Scott Frost struggling to even muster a single victory at Nebraska this year, his old team seems to have not lost a beat down in Orlando as they look again like the Group of Five’s best.

No. 18 Texas survives K-State, sets up showdown vs. No. 6 OU

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettSep 29, 2018, 6:48 PM EDT
1 Comment

The dominant storyline to emerge from Kansas State’s 35-6 loss to No. 12 West Virginia was Bill Snyder‘s insertion of Alex Delton for Skylar Thompson at quarterback without telling the rest of his staff or Thompson. Delton started Saturday’s game, and one has to wonder what would’ve happened if he didn’t.

No. 18 Texas used scores in all three phases to take a 19-0 halftime lead, but a second half replacement of Delton for Thompson breathed life into K-State. The Wildcats took the field in the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead, but the Longhorns got the stop they needed and held on for a 19-14 win.

Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) accepted the ball to open the game and ended it scoreless after Sam Ehlinger missed a wide open Devin Duvernay for what would have been a 55-yard touchdown pass, but D'Shawn Jamison bailed out his quarterback by returning a punt 90 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring at the 5:25 mark of the first quarter.

The Texas offense got on the board with an 11-play, 89-yard drive, keyed by a 21-yard throwback from running back Tre Watson to Ehlinger to set UT up with a 1st-and-goal at the K-State 4. Ehlinger found Collin Johnson one play later to put the visitors up 14-0 57 seconds into the second frame.

Texas’s defense got into the action on the ensuing drive when Charles Omenihu sacked Alex Delton in the end zone for a safety. After the safety, Texas went 53 yards over 13 plays to set up a 28-yard Cameron Dicker field goal.

Kansas State (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) had a great opportunity to get on the board just before the end of the half with a 1st-and-goal from the Texas 6, but three straight Delton runs got them to the 2 and a fourth down pass inside the end zone was dropped, leaving the Wildcats scoreless at the break.

The Wildcats accepted the ball to open the second half and, with Delton out after hitting just 3-of-7 passes for 14 yards, Thompson immediately led them 82 yards in 10 plays, covering the final seven himself to put K-State on the board.

After a punt and a missed Dicker field goal, Kansas State moved 70 yards in 10 plays — converting two third downs and a fourth-and-goal, as Alex Barnes leaped into the end zone to pull K-State within 19-14 with 9:55 to play.

Texas moved into K-State territory on the ensuing possession, but Ehlinger threw wide of Collin Johnson on 3rd-and-7, and the Wildcats took the field at their own 20 with 7:12 to work with knowing a score would hand them the lead. After Barnes ran for four yards on first down, Thompson threw incomplete to Dalton Schoen on second down and his third down pass was batted down at the line of scrimmage by Breckyn Hager.

After a punt, Texas then took over at its own 20 with 6:31 to play and, leaning on Ehlinger and Ingram (15 touches for 95 yards), expired the remainder of the clock. A 12-yard Ehlinger rush on 2nd-and-6 with 2:20 remaining allowed Texas to kneel out the clock. The sophomore closed the day hitting 29-of-36 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown while rushing eight times for 26 yards.

The win sets up a showdown with No. 6 Oklahoma next week in Dallas. This will be the first time Texas heads to Dallas with one or fewer losses since 2012.

Northwestern takes 17-7 lead on Wolverines to halftime

Clayton Thorson
By Kevin McGuireSep 29, 2018, 6:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Michigan was slow out of the gates, and Northwestern took advantage. The Wildcats took a 17-0 lead on the Wolverines and lead Michigan by a score of 17-7 at halftime in Evanston.

Northwestern got off to a good start by having the defense force Michigan off the field on a three-and-out to start the game. After getting the football close to midfield, Clayton Thorson completed a short pass to JJ Jefferson, who then used his speed to break free for a big gain down to the one-yard line. Thorson pushed it in from there on the next play for an early touchdown.

Northwestern would continue to take advantage of a slow start by Michigan by forcing another three-and-out and tacking on a field goal to extend the lead to 10-0. The lead grew to 17-0 early in the second quarter with John Moten IV picking up a short touchdown run at the end of a nine-play, 52-yard drive.

Needing a big drive by the offense, Shea Patterson and Karan Higdon responded. The ensuing possession started with a jolt provided by Donovan Peoples-Jones with a 25-yard gain on the ground. Patterson completed a few passes and Higdon finished the drive with a short touchdown run one snap after ripping off an 18-yard gain.

Michigan has gotten called for some costly penalties in the first half as well. The Wolverines lined up for a fourth down play just across midfield late in the half, but a false start penalty forced Jim Harbaugh to change his decision and send out the punt unit instead. The Wolverines were flagged six times for a total of 65 yards.

WATCH: Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh narrowly avoids a football to the face

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 29, 2018, 5:10 PM EDT
2 Comments

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh loves to play catch before games. You’ll typically find him right in the middle of the action during warmups, complete with gloves at times, snagging passes and throwing the ball back to Wolverines players just like you would expect a former NFL quarterback to do.

That pregame tradition nearly got him injured prior to Michigan’s game against Northwestern on Saturday however. As Fox Sports’ cameras caught, the head coach narrowly avoided an errant football to the face and had a priceless reaction to nearly getting hit:

Just look at that reaction.

We’re sure Ohio State fans are poised to turn this into an internet meme already.

Yet this be a reminder to all: always keep your head on a swivel.