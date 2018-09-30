AP Top 25 sees Kentucky reach highest ranking since 2007

The SEC still holds the top two spots in the latest AP Top 25, but the top 10 had some sorting to do after this weekend’s action. Similar to the coaches poll that was released earlier in the day, Ohio State, Notre Dame and West Virginia all made some of the more notable changes within the top 10 of the poll this week. Toward the bottom of the poll, a brand new batch of five schools appeared in the poll after not being ranked a week ago.
Alabama continues to dominate the AP poll with 58 first-place votes to firmly keep them sitting atop the poll once again. They are followed by No. 2 Georgia, but No. 3 Ohio State swapped spots with No. 4 Clemson this week. Both the Buckeyes and Tigers received one first-place vote to prevent Alabama from being a unanimous No. 1.
No. 5 LSU stayed where they were a week ago as the changes were flying around them. No. 6 Notre Dame moved up two spots, skipping over No. 7 Oklahoma and benefitting from their win over previous No. 7 Stanford (the Cardinal fell to No. 14). No. 8 Auburn was followed by No. 9 West Virginia and No. 10 Washington, with both the Mountaineers and Huskies cracking their way into the top 10 this week. No. 11 Penn State fell two spots this week after losing to the Buckeyes Saturday night.
No. 13 Kentucky continues to climb the poll. This week marks the highest ranking in the AP poll by Kentucky since reaching as high as No. 8 in 2007.
No. 21 Colorado, No. 22 Florida, No. 23 NC State, No. 24 Virginia Tech, and No. 25 Oklahoma State all appear at the bottom of the ranking this week after not being ranked last week. Colorado and NC State are among the last 14 teams without a loss this season.
Here is this week’s full AP Top 25:
- Alabama (58)
- Georgia
- Ohio State (1)
- Clemson (1)
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Auburn
- West Virginia
- Washington
- Penn State
- UCF
- Kentucky
- Stanford
- Michigan
- Wisconsin
- Miami
- Oregon
- Texas
- Michigan State
- Colorado
- Florida
- NC State
- Virginia Tech
- Oklahoma State