WATCH: Notre Dame band recreates winning shot from women’s basketball national title game

Notre Dame band recreates winning shot from women's basketball national title game

By Bryan FischerSep 30, 2018, 12:25 AM EDT
No. 8 Notre Dame remained undefeated on Saturday night by beating No. 7 Stanford 38-17 but the most impressive thing the Irish did at the stadium might have occurred at halftime when both teams were in the locker room.

A primetime game in South Bend combined with hosting a rival made for the perfect time for the school to honor the 2018 Notre Dame women’s basketball national championship win over Mississippi State this past spring. The victory gave the program their second NCAA championship in the sport and was only made possible thanks to an incredible shot from Arike Ogunbowale in the closing seconds.

As part of the festivities honoring the team on Saturday, Notre Dame’s band put together an impressive halftime program that included recreating the entire sequence of Ogunbowale’s shot on the field. The video is below and you can fast-forward to about the seven-minute mark to see it all unfold as it’s a pretty impressive bit of choreography:

Naturally, the entire performance concluded with ‘We Are the Champions’ and head coach Muffet McGraw leading the school fight song.

Jake Browning dazzles as No. 11 Washington crushes No. 20 BYU

By Zach BarnettSep 29, 2018, 11:56 PM EDT
Jake Browning set Washington’s all-time passing mark and the Huskies’ defense continued to dominate, allowing No. 11 Washington to cruise to a 35-7 win over No. 20 BYU in Seattle.

The senior quarterback was nearly perfect on the night, completing 23-of-25 passes for 277 yards with a touchdown while scampering for another

After trading punts to open the game, Washington got on the board with an 8-play, 68-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 5-yard Salvon Ahmed rush at the 7:19 mark of the third quarter.

BYU (3-2) answered with its only consequential drive of the first half — a 13-play, 56-yard march — but the Cougars got behind the chains after penetrating the Washington red zone, and Skyler Southam‘s 45-yard field goal was no good.

Washington (4-1) capitalized on that miss with a 72-yard, 6-play push punctuated by a 6-yard Myles Gaskin rush, handing the Huskies complete control of the game with 11:05 to play in the first half.

Another long Husky march, 58 yards over 13 plays, ended in a missed 40-yard Peyton Henry field goal with 1:28 left in the opening half. That missed field goal seemed to signal a 14-0 score heading into halftime, but Ben Burr-Kiven popped the ball loose from BYU running back Lopini Katoa at the BYU 24 with 22 seconds left before halftime, and Browning fired two complete passes, then rushed nine yards for a touchdown with five seconds left before the break.

The trend continued in the second half, when Browning found Drew Sample for a 15-yard score, the quarterback’s 100th career score as a Husky. Washington completed the scoring with a 6-yard Ahmed score at the 1:24 mark of the third quarter.

BYU’s score came with the help of Washington, as Chico McClatcher fumbled a punt at his own 21, and the Cougars still needed seven plays to score, as Katoa punched in a 4th-and-goal from the 1 with 41 ticks left in the game.

Tanner Mangum completed 18 of his 21 passes, but for just 160 yards. Washington dominated the rushing battle, 187-34. Ahmed and Gaskin combined to rush 24 times for 167 yards and three touchdowns.

Since dropping their opener to No. 9 Auburn in Seattle, Washington has allowed a total of 37 points over its four consecutive wins.

No. 4 Ohio State rallies from two double-digit deficits to beat No. 9 Penn State

By Zach BarnettSep 29, 2018, 11:37 PM EDT
On a night when its offense struggled to get going and its defense lacked for answers, No. 4 Ohio State overcame a record crowd and a record night from Trace McSorley to rally back from two double-digit deficits to stun No. 9 Penn State, 27-26.

The Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) were out-gained by 100 yards and trailed 26-14 midway through the second quarter, but Dwayne Haskins tossed two late touchdown passes, engineering a 96-yard game-winning touchdown drive, to give Ohio State a crucial win in the Big Ten East race and the inside track to returning to the College Football Playoff.

After trading punts to open the game, Penn State struck the first blow of the game when McSorley found Juwan Johnson for a spectacular 31-yard gain, taking the ball from the Ohio State 48 to the 17.

But a gadget play to backup quarterback Tommy Stevens lost 13 yards on the next snap, and so the Nittany Lions (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten) settled for a 34-yard Jake Pinegar field goal.

After forcing a three-and-out, Penn State was moved in prime territory to take control of the game when McSorley dashed for a career-long 51-yard gain on the first play of the drive, but the march sputtered and Pinegar’s 46-yard field goal hooked wide left.

The teams traded three and outs after that, until Garrett Taylor intercepted a Haskins pass and returned it 45 yards to the Ohio State 28. Once again with a great chance to take control of the game, Penn State again couldn’t muster anything more than a glancing blow. The Nittany Lions could not gain a first down, and Pinegar’s 39-yard field goal pushed the lead to 6-0.

Though the offense couldn’t get anything going, Drue Chrisman tilted the game to Ohio State’s advantage with a pair of booming punts — a 44-yarder to pin the Nittany Lions to their own 12, and then a 58-yarder to the 2.

Pinned near their own end zone, it appeared Penn State was ready to give Ohio State good field position when facing a 3rd-and-5 from their own 7, but it was then that the Nittany Lions finally landed a knockdown punch — a slant to freshman K.J. Hamler who outraced the Buckeyes’ defense and raced it 93 yards for a touchdown. It was Penn State’s first third down conversion of the night.

Penn State forced Ohio State into a third consecutive three-and-out with 2:32 to go before the break, but a critical mistake allowed the Buckeyes back in the game. Miles Sanders coughed up the ball after being hit by Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland, and the Buckeyes’ Dre’Mont Jones hopped on the ball at the Penn State 25.

The Buckeyes finally got on the board two plays later when Haskins hit J.K. Dobbins on a screen pass, who carried it 26 yards for a touchdown with 1:50 to go before the break.

Ohio State took the ball to open the second half and sliced down the field, moving 75 yards in 13 plays to grab the lead, and it seemed like Haskins and company were finally back on track. It especially seemed that way on the following drive when Ohio State penetrated to the Penn State 16, but the Nittany Lions forced a Sean Nuernberger 33-yard field goal, but that score was wiped off the board due to a face mask call and Nuernberger’s ensuing 48-yard try was no good.

The teams traded three-and-outs over their next two possessions until Penn State moved from its own 38 to the Ohio State 24, when Franklin eschewed another Pinegar field goal to try a 4th-and-1, but Chase Young batted down McSorley’s pass, and Ohio State’s 14-13 lead held heading into the fourth quarter.

But Penn State forced a three-and-out and McSorley then found Hamler again for a 36-yard gain on a 3rd-and-13 from the Ohio State 30 — and a targeting call on Isaiah Pryor tacked on another 15 yards, moving the Nittany Lions into the red zone. McSorley covered the final 15 yards, first on a 13-yard keeper and then a 2-yard toss to tight end Pat Freiermuth, see-sawing Penn State back in front 20-14 with 12:22 remaining.

Ohio State moved near midfield on the ensuing possession, and Urban Meyer elected to go for a 4th-and-1 at the Penn State 48, and a Haskins keeper was stuffed. McSorley then covered 49 of the required 51 yards to put the Lions on the doorstep, and a 1-yard Sanders rush put Penn State back up two scores with eight minutes to play.

That 12-point lead was short-lived, though, as two Haskins completions and a pass interference penalty put Ohio State back at midfield and then Binjimen Victor, normally a possession receiver, bobbed and weaved through the Penn State secondary for a 47-yard score, pulling the Buckeyes within five with 6:42 to play.

McSorley again scrambled Penn State into Ohio State territory, but the drive stalled and Penn State punted, pinning Ohio State at its own 4 with 4:35 to play. That field position was short lived; a Dobbins screen for 35 yards put Ohio State near the 40, and gains of 11 and 14 yards pushed the Buckeyes near the 30, setting up a go-head scoring toss from Haskins to K.J. Hill from 24 yards out. Haskins’s 2-point try sailed high, and Ohio State led 27-26 with 2:03 to go.

Armed with three timeouts, Penn State moved to the Ohio State 43, when, after a sack, McSorley gained nine yards on a 3rd-and-14 to set up a decisive 4th-and-5 with 1:22 to play. A total of three timeouts were called before the play, and Greg Schiano won the chess match when the Buckeyes baited McSorley, who set a school record with 461 yards of total offense, into handing the ball off to Sanders, who was stuffed behind the line by Young to complete the comeback.

Haskins closed the night hitting 22-of-39 passes for 270 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, while Dobbins and Weber combined to gain 174 yards on 29 total touches. McSorley, meanwhile, completed 16-of-32 passes for 286 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing 25 times for 175 yards, a school record for a modern-day Penn State quarterback.

The Buckeyes will now be heavily favored in every game through the rest of the regular season, while Penn State will need Ohio State to lose twice to move atop the Big Ten East.

No. 8 Notre Dame passes biggest test yet, top No. 7 Stanford as Irish remain undefeated

By Bryan FischerSep 29, 2018, 11:01 PM EDT
Wake up the echoes, Notre Dame is for real.

The No. 8 Irish passed their biggest test of the young season to remain undefeated on Saturday night, using several big offensive plays to scoot past No. 7 Stanford 38-17 in yet another fantastic rivalry game under the lights in South Bend.

Quarterback Ian Book picked up where he left off last week against Wake Forest, making his first home start and quickly winning over the crowd with pinpoint passes all game long. He finished an efficient 24-of-33 for 278 yards and four touchdowns in an offense that really felt like they were hitting on all cylinders at times. Just as important as the signal-caller’s arm were his legs too, with Book scrambling for several nice pickups and extending many more. Miles Boykin had a breakout game with 144 receiving yards and a score but Chase Claypool, Alize Mack and Nic Weishar all found the end zone as well.

Those kinds of plays were helped in part by another impressive effort by the offensive line up front. They allowed only one sack and opened up several big holes for Irish backs to run through. Senior Dexter Williams made the most of his first touches of the year in the absence of Jafar Armstrong, rushing for 161 yards and breaking off a 45-yard touchdown run on the second series of the game. Tony Jones added a further 40 yards as the Irish recorded 272 yards on the ground all told.

The fast pace that Notre Dame got off to was nearly matched by the Cardinal before falling off as the second half wore on. QB K.J. Costello made several big-time throws in keeping his team in the game but began to falter once the clock ticked over to the final quarter. He finished the game with only 174 yards and a touchdown, while his late interception seemed to seal the result as his team failed to pull off a magical comeback for the second week in a row.

Maybe more concerning to head coach David Shaw was the status of his star running back Bryce Love, who limped off injured early in the fourth quarter. Last year’s Heisman runner-up rushed for 73 yards and showed his trademark burst on a touchdown run, but injured his ankle down the stretch and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

The victory now will see even more national attention focused on Notre Dame as they can put two of their toughest tests of the year behind them in wins against Michigan and, now, Stanford. The Irish do have a tricky trip to Blacksburg next week at Virginia Tech but the only ranked teams left on the docket could be late November tests against Syracuse and USC.

Some will say it’s still too early in the closing hours of September, but it’s very much time to start talking about Notre Dame making a run at the College Football Playoff in 2018.

