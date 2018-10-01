Texas OC Tim Beck expected to be discharged from hospital today

Texas offensive coordinator Tim Beck is expected to be discharged from the hospital today after missing the No. 18 Longhorns’ trip to Kansas State over the weekend.
“He is awaiting his discharge from the hospital as we speak,” Herman said, via Burnt Orange Nation. “I think he’s got a doctor’s appointment scheduled at 1:00 to get an injection of some sort of antibiotics.”
Beck was forced to miss the game after attempting to “tough out” an issue with his elbow, which eventually became an infection that forced a hospitalization.
Without Beck in the press box, Texas gained a total of 339 yards (228 passing/111 rushing) on 67 total plays (5.06 per play) spread across eight drives en route to a 19-14 win over Kansas State. The Longhorns did not score in the second half after taking a 19-0 lead to the locker room, though they did manage to consume the entire final 6:20 of clock after the Wildcats pulled within five.
Beck is expected to complete his full offensive coordinator duties as Texas gears up to face No. 7 Oklahoma in Dallas on Saturday.
“It’s not like he’s been incapacitated. So he’s had his laptop with him. He’s kind of done all of the normal things that you would do on a Monday morning from a game prep standpoint,” Herman said. “And we’ve been in communication with him and we’ll kind of all pull our ideas together this afternoon and finalize at least what we do most of Monday is spent on first and second down, normal down and distance, normal field zones.”
Texas A&M wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon is out indefinitely after suffering a foot injury in the Aggies’ win over Arkansas on Saturday.
Austbon was in a boot and crutches before the Aggies’ game ended Saturday and has already undergone surgery.
Though the timetable for his return is not defined, Jimbo Fisher indicated Ausbon will be back this season.
“Jhamon had surgery on his foot. He broke the little outside bone. He’ll be out for a little while … it could be three or four weeks, it just depends on how the bone heals,” Fisher said, via the Dallas Morning News.
An IMG Academy product, Ausbon finished second on the team as a freshman a year ago with 50 grabs for 571 yards and three touchdowns. This season, he ranks third on the team (and second among receivers) with 15 receptions for 221 yards. He caught one pass for 5 yards before leaving the Arkansas game.
Controversy erupted Saturday when ESPN cameras caught Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher grabbing the facemask of Aggies linebacker Tyrel Dodson amid a skirmish with Arkansas players.
See the clip for yourself below.
On Monday, Fisher said he grabbed “but didn’t jerk” Dodson’s facemask in an effort to get his attention and keep him from being kicked out of the game.
“He understood exactly,” Fisher said. “Because I told him, ‘Listen, I can’t lose you. You’re our team leader. You’re our team captain. You’re our leading tackler. You call all the signals.’ I was just trying to get his attention, to keep him back in the game and not make a critical mistake and lose him in the game in a second. I was not trying to berate him.”
A junior, Dodson is tied for second on the team with 22 tackles through five games.
The two-second clip shows Fisher does in fact jerk Dodson’s facemask, but he lets go quickly.
Dodson defended Fisher on Twitter after the game and did so again on Monday.
“I just wanted everyone to know that Coach Fisher was there for me at that time,” Dodson said. “He had my back. He was just telling me to stay focused and that he needed me. I totally understand the media was making it look more than what it was, but he was just telling me to stay focused.”
While there are no hard feelings between player and coach, here’s betting this is the last time Fisher lays his hands on a player this season.
Every bellowing fan’s dreams has come true. An official has been suspended.
Though not for missing calls.
The Mountain West on Monday announced that official Jim Adams has been suspended for his next two CFO West assignments for what the conference deemed “inappropriate conduct toward game management personnel” during the Nevada-Air Force game on Saturday.
The Mountain West said Adams’s conduct was in violation of Rule 4 of the MW handbook. Per the handbook, this is what constitutions a violation of Rule 4:
According to Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net, Murray pushed a ball person.
Adams will be back in action for the weekend of Oct. 20.
If the intent of changing the rules regarding kickoffs and touchbacks was to enhance the safety of the players, then early data in the Ivy League are showing some very positive results. A change to the kickoff rules made in 2016 has potentially led to a significant drop in the frequency of concussions to players on kickoff plays.
The Journal of the American Medical Association published a report breaking down the numbers from two years of observations from within the Ivy League after the league was given permission to adjust the yard line where the football was kicked for league games. The Ivy League moved the kickoff line from the 35-yard line to the 40-yard line, and a touchback moved back to the former standard 20-yard line as opposed to the NCAA-mandated 25-yard line. In that report, it was found there were 1,467 kickoff plays during Ivy League games in the 2016 and 2017 seasons with a total of three diagnosed concussions. That worked out to an average of 2.04 concussions per 1,000 kickoffs.
That data was compared to similar data compiled from the 2013, 2014, and 2015 seasons, which showed a total of 2,379 kickoff plays. A total of 26 concussions were on record from those three seasons, an average of 10.9 concussions per 1,000 kickoffs.
The study did note that the results seen in the Ivy League should be used to suggest the impact of the rule is as dramatic and noticeable in other conferences or levels of play, specifically at the FBS or NFL level, but the data is interesting to see.