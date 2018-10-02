Associated Press

Dabo Swinney, on Trevor Lawrence: ‘I definitely expect him to be able to play’ vs. Wake Forest

By John TaylorOct 2, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
In the end, it doesn’t look like there’s much more to see here.  Probably.

Newly-minted starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered an injury to the head/neck area in the second quarter of Clemson’s Week 5 win over Syracuse and didn’t return to the game.  Monday, Dabo Swinney expressed optimism that the true freshman would be good for this weekend, but stopped short of stating anything definitive.

A day later, however, the head coach seemed all but certain that Lawrence will be a go for the Wake Forest game Saturday.

“I definitely expect him to be able to play,” Swinney said of Lawrence Tuesday morning by way of TigerNet.com. “That is why I put him back in practice last night. I don’t see a reason why he wouldn’t.”

Swinney added that the injury was more to the neck than a concussion as originally had been feared.

Should Lawrence suffer a setback between now and Saturday, however, Chase Brice would earn his first career start.  In the first extensive action of his collegiate career last Saturday, the redshirt freshman completed 7-of-13 passes for 83 yards and an interception as the Tigers came back to clip the Orange in a four-point win.  Prior to Saturday, Brice had attempted just eight passes at this level.

Following the win, Brice was on the receiving end of congratulations, both electronically and in person, from Kelly Bryant.  It was Bryant’s decision to leave the team earlier in the week after being demoted that cleared the way for Brice to introduce himself to the college football world.  From the Charleston Post & Courier:

[Bryant] sent me a text congratulating me and all of that,” Brice said, adding the two hung out together Saturday night. “I saw him after the game, and he was happy for me and he gave me a hug. We keep in touch.

Reports: Georgia baseball player directed racially derogatory comments toward Bulldogs football player during Tennessee game

By John TaylorOct 2, 2018, 12:26 PM EDT
Georgia is currently in the midst of an investigation into allegations made against a member of the university’s baseball team and involving a member of the football program, multiple media outlets are reporting.

According to Rivals.com, Bulldogs first baseman Adam Sasser allegedly made “racially derogatory comments directed toward a Bulldog football player during Saturday’s game between Georgia and Tennessee.” The Athletic is reporting that the comments made by Sasser, who is white, were directed towards quarterback Justin Fields, who is black.

247Sports.com attributed the tweet embedded below to a current UGA student who was in attendance at the game and claimed he heard the epithet, although he didn’t mention Sasser by name in the tweet.

“We are aware of a reported incident this weekend involving conduct by one of our student-athletes. While we are limited in what we can say about the incident at this time, I want to reemphasize that we do not c​ondone discriminatory behavior,” UGA athletic director Greg McGarity said in a statement. “The University’s Equal Opportunity Office thoroughly reviews all reported violations of our Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment Policy to ensure an appropriate response.”

Fields was the second-ranked player in the country in the 2018 recruiting class and has played in all five games this season.  He’s completed 15-of-19 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns, and has added another 115 yards and three scores on the ground.

Sasser was named second-team All-SEC this past season.

Tennessee State starts GoFundMe page for LB who collapsed during Vanderbilt game and remains hospitalized in critical condition

By John TaylorOct 2, 2018, 12:12 PM EDT
One FCS program is attempting to make the best of an absolutely horrible situation that developed over the weekend.

After sustaining what was described as a head injury on a routine play late in the first half of Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt, Tennessee State middle linebacker Christion Abercrombie made his way to the sidelines where, after complaining of a headache, he quickly collapsed.  Abercrombie was administered first aid, including oxygen, before being wheeled off and rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery on his brain.

Three days later, Abercrombie remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Two individuals — the sister of one of TSU’s assistant coaches and a Nashville resident — had set up GoFundMe accounts to benefit Abercrombie and his family, although those were taken down due to NCAA concerns.  By mid-afternoon Monday, TSU publicly announced an NCAA-approved GoFundMe page, which you can donate to by clicking HERE.

The school’s goal is to raise $250,000.

According to the Tennessean, Abercrombie’s parents, who are from Atlanta, have been by their son’s side since he was injured.  The newspaper wrote that “his teammates’ mothers have formed a network of football moms to be at Vanderbilt University Medical Center to make sure Abercrombie’s family has not been alone since the sophomore suffered a head injury.”

Vandy’s head football coach, among others, has been a presence at the hospital as well.

“I’ve been at the hospital the whole time except to go home to sleep for a few hours and take a shower,” TSU athletic director Teresa Phillips said. “When I went back Sunday morning the first person I saw off of the elevator was  Derek Mason. He had been there and visited for a long while with the family.”

“[Abercrombie’s m]om, dad, brother know that the doctors have done all that they can do, and now it’s all about putting it in somebody else’s hands, somebody bigger than us,” said Mason. “For me, that strikes home because I believe in something bigger than myself.”

Abercrombie began his collegiate playing career at Illinois, playing in 11 games in 2017 after redshirting as a true freshman in 2016.  He transferred to TSU from the Fighting Illini in January of this year, and was the Tigers’ second-leading tackler heading into the Week 5 game.

Again, if you are so inclined, you can make a donation set up through TSU to benefit the player and his family by clicking HERE.

Former Alabama head coach Mike DuBose OK after accidentally shooting himself

By John TaylorOct 2, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
One former Alabama head coach has apparently dodged a bullet, at least in the figurative sense.

According to multiple media outlets, Mike Dubose accidentally shot himself in the upper torso Monday afternoon while on family-owned property in Covington County, AL.  DuBose initially drove himself to the emergency room after the incident, but then was taken to a different, unspecified medical facility by helicopter for further treatment.

The latest update on DuBose’s condition is that he sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of being struck by a bullet from a .38 caliber handgun.  While initial reports had DuBose suffering the injuries while hunting, it was later clarified the incident happened as the coach was cutting grass*.

From WAAO-FM:

The family member said the pistol was being used for protection against snakes while cutting grass on the farm. Somehow, the pistol accidentally discharged while he was riding the mower, striking Dubose and eventually lodging in the clavicle area of his body.

DuBose played his college football at Alabama under the legendary Bear Bryant in the mid-seventies, then took over as the head coach of his alma mater in 1997.  Saddled with steep scholarship restrictions stemming from the Gene Stallings era, the Crimson Tide went just 4-7 in DuBose’s first season in Tuscaloosa before, two years later, playing in and winning the 1999 SEC championship game.  The Tide then plummeted to 3-8 the following season in 2000, the last year for DuBose in what turned out to be a 24-23 record during his four seasons at the helm.

Because of the highly-scrutinized recruitment of Albert Means on DuBose’s watch — the coach was cleared in an investigation that targeted a rogue booster — UA was hammered by the NCAA with sanctions that included the stripping of 21 scholarships over a three-year period, a two-year bowl ban and five years worth of probation.

After his stint at Alabama ended in 2000, DuBose coached at the FBS level just one more time — as the defensive line coach at Memphis from 2010-11.

(*As a resident of the Great State of West Virginia, I can attest to the value of being strapped whilst cutting grass/brush hogging/doing anything in non-residential areas that involves high grass/weeds.)

NCAA set to cite Baylor for lack of institutional control

By John TaylorOct 2, 2018, 8:58 AM EDT
Baylor’s long slog through the NCAA’s investigative process is apparently set to reach its next milestone.

According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Baylor received its Notice of Allegations from the NCAA three weeks ago in connection to the investigation, opened in 2017, into the university’s handling of the sexual assault scandal that rocked both the school and the football program more than two years ago.  BU will have 90 days from the date it received it to respond to the NOA, with the NCAA expected to resolve the case in the spring of next year.

While the school has yet to publicly respond, the Star-Telegram is reporting that BU will be cited for lack of institutional control.  Additionally, former head coach Art Briles will be cited for failure to promote an atmosphere of compliance.

What type of penalties that could potentially arise from the investigation remain unclear.

In June of 2018, it was reported that “if people are expecting some sort of ‘Death Penalty,’ I think they are going to be disappointed.” Nearly two months later, the university bristled at reports that they had been encouraged to self-impose a bowl ban.

In that early-August report, it was reported that the NCAA’s investigation took a “left turn” at some point in the not-too-distant past that wasn’t favorable towards Bears football.  That left turn, coincidentally or not, came not long after several current and former BU officials, including ex-athletic director Ian McCaw, spoke to NCAA investigators.

In a late-June deposition in connection to a lawsuit filed by nearly a dozen women against Baylor, McCaw, now the athletic director at Liberty University, claimed that BU officials had engaged in “an elaborate plan that essentially scapegoated black football players and the football program for being responsible for what was a decades-long, university-wide sexual assault scandal.” The university subsequently fired back at McCaw’s portrayal.

The conclusion of the NCAA’s investigation and any subsequent penalties would serve as the bookend for what’s been a disturbing, years-long series of revelations connected to the tattered Waco institution and it’s beleaguered football program.

In late January of 2017, damning details in one of the handful of the lawsuits facing the university emerged, with that suit alleging that 31 Bears football players had committed 52 acts of rape over a period of four years beginning in 2011.

Not long after, a legal filing connected to the libel lawsuit filed by a former BU football staffer produced emails and text messages that paint a picture of the former head coach, Art Briles, and/or his assistants as unrestrained rogue elements concerned with nothing more than the image of the football program off the field and its performance on it. The details in a damning document dump included allegations that Briles attempted to circumvent BU’s “judicial affairs folks” when it came to one player’s arrest… and on Briles asking, in response to one of his players brandishing a gun on a female, “she reporting [it] to authorities?”… and asking “she a stripper?” when told one of his players expected a little something extra from a female masseuse… and stating in a text “we need to know who [the] supervisor is and get him to alert us first” in response to a player who was arrested on a drug charge because the apartment superintendent called the police.

In reference to a woman who alleged she was gang-raped by several Bears football players, Briles allegedly responded, “those are some bad dudes. Why was she around those guys?

Briles was fired Memorial Day weekend of 2016.  A coaching pariah in the United States ever since, the disgraced coach was hired by a CFL team in August of last year; a couple of hours later, after the hiring was denounced by fans and sponsors, the organization announced that Briles would no longer be joining the team.

In August of this year, Briles was named as the head coach of the Guelfi Firenze American Football team in Florence.  Florence, Italy.