Dabo Swinney, on Trevor Lawrence: ‘I definitely expect him to be able to play’ vs. Wake Forest

Newly-minted starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered an injury to the head/neck area in the second quarter of Clemson’s Week 5 win over Syracuse and didn’t return to the game. Monday, Dabo Swinney expressed optimism that the true freshman would be good for this weekend, but stopped short of stating anything definitive.

A day later, however, the head coach seemed all but certain that Lawrence will be a go for the Wake Forest game Saturday.

“I definitely expect him to be able to play,” Swinney said of Lawrence Tuesday morning by way of TigerNet.com. “That is why I put him back in practice last night. I don’t see a reason why he wouldn’t.”

Swinney added that the injury was more to the neck than a concussion as originally had been feared.

Should Lawrence suffer a setback between now and Saturday, however, Chase Brice would earn his first career start. In the first extensive action of his collegiate career last Saturday, the redshirt freshman completed 7-of-13 passes for 83 yards and an interception as the Tigers came back to clip the Orange in a four-point win. Prior to Saturday, Brice had attempted just eight passes at this level.

Following the win, Brice was on the receiving end of congratulations, both electronically and in person, from Kelly Bryant. It was Bryant’s decision to leave the team earlier in the week after being demoted that cleared the way for Brice to introduce himself to the college football world. From the Charleston Post & Courier: