Iowa State announces home-and-homes with Bowling Green, Tulane

Iowa State on Tuesday locked down a pair of home-and-homes for the latter part of the following decade.

The Cyclones will square off with Bowling Green in 2026-27, and do the same with Tulane in 2028-29. The first game of each home-and-home will be in Ames, with the latter two at Bowling Green and Tulane, respectively.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell was a GA at Bowling Green in 2003-04 and returned as the Falcons’ offensive line coach in 2007-08. And, well, Tulane is in New Orleans.

“The series with Bowling Green allows our program to continue to make inroads in Ohio where Coach Campbell and his staff have strategic recruiting ties,” Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard said. “We are also very excited for our fans to have an opportunity to travel with us on the road to New Orleans when we play Tulane in 2029.”

Iowa State has played one previous home-and-home with Bowling Green, a 35-21 Cyclones win in 1977 in Bowling Green and a 38-10 triumph in Ames in ’79. Iowa State owns a 3-1 edge against Tulane, with the most recent meeting a 38-14 Cyclones win in Ames on Sept. 19, 1992.

Specific dates have not been nailed down for any of the four days.

Among the three teams in question, only one has another non-conference game also lined up for any of these seasons: Bowling Green will also visit Arizona State in 2026.