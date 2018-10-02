Iowa State announces home-and-homes with Bowling Green, Tulane

Iowa State on Tuesday locked down a pair of home-and-homes for the latter part of the following decade.
The Cyclones will square off with Bowling Green in 2026-27, and do the same with Tulane in 2028-29. The first game of each home-and-home will be in Ames, with the latter two at Bowling Green and Tulane, respectively.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell was a GA at Bowling Green in 2003-04 and returned as the Falcons’ offensive line coach in 2007-08. And, well, Tulane is in New Orleans.
“The series with Bowling Green allows our program to continue to make inroads in Ohio where Coach Campbell and his staff have strategic recruiting ties,” Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard said. “We are also very excited for our fans to have an opportunity to travel with us on the road to New Orleans when we play Tulane in 2029.”
Iowa State has played one previous home-and-home with Bowling Green, a 35-21 Cyclones win in 1977 in Bowling Green and a 38-10 triumph in Ames in ’79. Iowa State owns a 3-1 edge against Tulane, with the most recent meeting a 38-14 Cyclones win in Ames on Sept. 19, 1992.
Specific dates have not been nailed down for any of the four days.
Among the three teams in question, only one has another non-conference game also lined up for any of these seasons: Bowling Green will also visit Arizona State in 2026.
Prior to the ballyhooed arrival of Mekhi Sargent, Kyshaun Bryan seemed set for an expanded role in Iowa’s backfield. With Sargent in the fold and thriving? Bryan is gone.
In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account Monday, Bryant announced that he “will no longer furthering my career as an Iowa Hawkeye.” “My family and I feel it is the best decision for my future,” the running back added.
A three-star 2017 signee, Bryant was rated as the No. 37 running back in the country coming out of high school in Fort Lauderdale. Only five recruits in the Hawkeyes’ 28-player class that year were rated higher than Bryant.
Bryant took a redshirt as a true freshman last season, and hasn’t been listed on the team’s official roster since summer camp kicked off in August. Head coach Kirk Ferentz stated in early September that the back had taken a leave from the team.
Sargent, meanwhile, currently leads the Hawkeyes in rushing touchdowns with three and is second in rushing yards with 151. Toren Young is the team’s leading rusher with 268 yards.
Two of the handful of college football teams whose schedules were impacted by Hurricane Florence and her aftermath have joined forces in an effort to get back their 12th games this season.
Both North Carolina State and East Carolina announced Tuesday afternoon that they have tentatively reached an agreement to play each other Dec. 1 of this year. The agreement is contingent upon neither team qualifying for their respective conference championship games, which are scheduled for that same Saturday.
NC State is currently 1-0 in ACC play, while ECU lost its only AAC game played this year.
If it goes off, the ECU-NC State game would be played at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.
“This replacement game makes sense for both schools,” said NCSU athletic director Debbie Yow in a statement. “NC State lost a home game and ECU lost a road game due to Hurricane Florence. We’re pleased to be able to secure this twelfth game for both our fans and our team.”
NC State’s game against West Virginia and East Carolina’s matchup with Virginia Tech were both canceled. A total of a dozen Week 3 FBS games were impacted in some form or fashion by the hurricane.
The Wolfpack and Pirates have met 29 times previously, and also have future games scheduled for 2019 and 2022. In announcing the Dec. 1 game, the two schools also confirmed that a future home-and-home series has been added for the 2025 (at NC State) and 2028 (at ECU) seasons.
“The opportunity to extend the football series with NC State is of great importance to ECU, the region and our fan base,” ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton said. “We had to make that decision Monday in order to formalize an agreement to capitalize on this opportunity and we are pleased that we could bring this to formal contract.”
Football-wise, Rutgers hasn’t been much to watch this season — or any season of late, really. Come this weekend, though, they’ll at least be something to look at uniform-wise.
This Saturday afternoon, Rutgers will play host to Illinois, with the 2-2 Fighting Illini currently listed as anywhere from a four- to six-point favorite on the road. The university has designated the intraconference matchup as a “blackout” game and, in that vein, unveiled Tuesday afternoon a special helmet the Scarlet Knights will wear in Week 5.
Not bad, actually. And hopefully, at least for the football program’s sake, it will inspire the players to reach new heights — or at least a higher low.
After opening the 2018 season with a 28-point win over Texas State, Rutgers has lost the last four games by a combined score of 173-47. They’ve lost seven of their last eight games dating back to November of last year, and have lost five straight in Big Ten play.
All told, the Knights are 7-22 in two-plus seasons under Chris Ash.
As has been the case for more than two decades, UNLV will, once again, start more than one player under center in a season.
Monday night, UNLV confirmed that Armani Rogers will be sidelined indefinitely because of a foot injury. The quarterback sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of the Sept. 22 loss to Arkansas State.
While Rogers is 123rd (out of 125 listed by the NCAA) in passing efficiency, his 122 yards rushing per game are eighth nationally at the FBS level. Per the school, the sophomore is already second in program history for rushing yards by a quarterback with 1,268.
With Rogers sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Rebels will turn to Max Gilliam as their next starter. Gilliam was originally a four-star member of Cal’s 2016 recruiting class who transferred from the Golden Bears in May of last year and, after spending one season at the junior college level, ultimately ended up at UNLV.
Gilliam has attempted just one pass this season.
According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Rogers’ injury continues an unwanted trend at the position for the Rebels. “Not since Jon Denton in 1996 has a UNLV quarterback started every game of a season,” the newspaper wrote.
The 2-2 Rebels, coming off their bye, will open league play this weekend as they play host to Mountain West Conference foe New Mexico.