LOOK: Rutgers unveils new ‘blackout’ helmets

Football-wise, Rutgers hasn’t been much to watch this season — or any season of late, really. Come this weekend, though, they’ll at least be something to look at uniform-wise.

This Saturday afternoon, Rutgers will play host to Illinois, with the 2-2 Fighting Illini currently listed as anywhere from a four- to six-point favorite on the road. The university has designated the intraconference matchup as a “blackout” game and, in that vein, unveiled Tuesday afternoon a special helmet the Scarlet Knights will wear in Week 5.

Not bad, actually. And hopefully, at least for the football program’s sake, it will inspire the players to reach new heights — or at least a higher low.

After opening the 2018 season with a 28-point win over Texas State, Rutgers has lost the last four games by a combined score of 173-47. They’ve lost seven of their last eight games dating back to November of last year, and have lost five straight in Big Ten play.

All told, the Knights are 7-22 in two-plus seasons under Chris Ash.