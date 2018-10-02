RB Kyshaun Bryan uses Twitter to announce transfer from Iowa

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Prior to the ballyhooed arrival of Mekhi Sargent, Kyshaun Bryan seemed set for an expanded role in Iowa’s backfield. With Sargent in the fold and thriving? Bryan is gone.

In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account Monday, Bryant announced that he “will no longer furthering my career as an Iowa Hawkeye.” “My family and I feel it is the best decision for my future,” the running back added.

A three-star 2017 signee, Bryant was rated as the No. 37 running back in the country coming out of high school in Fort Lauderdale. Only five recruits in the Hawkeyes’ 28-player class that year were rated higher than Bryant.

Bryant took a redshirt as a true freshman last season, and hasn’t been listed on the team’s official roster since summer camp kicked off in August. Head coach Kirk Ferentz stated in early September that the back had taken a leave from the team.

Sargent, meanwhile, currently leads the Hawkeyes in rushing touchdowns with three and is second in rushing yards with 151. Toren Young is the team’s leading rusher with 268 yards.