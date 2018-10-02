Ruptured Achilles to sideline Duke RB Marvin Hubbard III for rest of 2018 season

Texas offensive coordinator Tim Beck is expected to be discharged from the hospital today after missing the No. 18 Longhorns’ trip to Kansas State over the weekend.

“He is awaiting his discharge from the hospital as we speak,” Herman said, via Burnt Orange Nation. “I think he’s got a doctor’s appointment scheduled at 1:00 to get an injection of some sort of antibiotics.”

Beck was forced to miss the game after attempting to “tough out” an issue with his elbow, which eventually became an infection that forced a hospitalization.

Without Beck in the press box, Texas gained a total of 339 yards (228 passing/111 rushing) on 67 total plays (5.06 per play) spread across eight drives en route to a 19-14 win over Kansas State. The Longhorns did not score in the second half after taking a 19-0 lead to the locker room, though they did manage to consume the entire final 6:20 of clock after the Wildcats pulled within five.

Beck is expected to complete his full offensive coordinator duties as Texas gears up to face No. 7 Oklahoma in Dallas on Saturday.

“It’s not like he’s been incapacitated. So he’s had his laptop with him. He’s kind of done all of the normal things that you would do on a Monday morning from a game prep standpoint,” Herman said. “And we’ve been in communication with him and we’ll kind of all pull our ideas together this afternoon and finalize at least what we do most of Monday is spent on first and second down, normal down and distance, normal field zones.”