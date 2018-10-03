Clemson mourns death of former Tigers RB C.J. Fuller

The Clemson football family is mourning the abrupt and unexpected loss of one of their own.

Multiple media outlets reported earlier in the day that Fuller had passed away suddenly Wednesday afternoon under what at the moment are unknown circumstances. Wednesday night, Clemson confirmed in a press release that the former Tigers running back has died.

He was just 22 years old.

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with C.J.’s family,” head coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. “I’ve known C.J. a long time and watched him grow up through the Easley rec leagues all the way through Easley High School. I’m proud of what he accomplished as a Clemson Tiger, most of all, his accomplishment of being a Clemson graduate. Our deepest condolences and the thoughts of our program are with his family this evening. May he rest in peace.”

Following the 2017 season, Fuller left the team as a graduate transfer. In late March, Fuller, who was expected to continue his collegiate playing career at another program, was one of three individuals charged in connection to an alleged armed robbery in downtown Clemson.

Last season, Fuller, who began the year as the starter, was fifth on the Tigers with a career-high 217 yards and three touchdowns. He finished the Tigers portion of his playing career with 599 yards and four touchdowns on 147 carries, as well as 18 receptions for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

One of those touchdown catches came in the College Football Playoff semifinal win over Ohio State in 2016. The Tigers went on to win the national championship that season.