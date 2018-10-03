Per Nick Saban, Alabama has suspended safety Daniel Wright

File this under things you don’t want to go through with, but have to explore just because.

Per the Daily Press‘ David Teel, Virginia Tech is exploring their options to play a makeup game on December 1st if the Hokies miss the ACC Championship Game. This contest will replace their game against East Carolina that was cancelled last month as a result of Hurricane Florence.

The Hokies (3-1, 2-0 ACC) hope to qualify for that day’s league title game but are pondering contingencies. Other Football Bowl Subdivision teams that lost games due to Florence include Central Florida, North Carolina, West Virginia, Southern Mississippi, Appalachian State, Marshall and South Carolina. Like Virginia Tech, five of those seven — North Carolina and South Carolina are the exceptions — have realistic aspirations of playing in their conference championship game.

What is a bit eyebrow-raising to some is the fact that East Carolina also had a potential open date on Dec. 1 but instead of linking up with Tech to possibly get their game in, the Pirates turned around and entered into an agreement to play at N.C. State that week (provided neither makes the conference title game). Spurning the Hokies to play the Wolfpack will probably not be something that’s forgotten by those in Blacksburg.

As for the remaining options that Justin Fuente’s team could play in early December, the most attractive option to fans in college football would probably be UCF but it seems like a sure bet to pencil in the Knights for the AAC title game that week. South Carolina probably wouldn’t want to travel a week after playing Clemson and all the others are at or near the top of their respective division (and UNC is a division foe) standings. Southern Miss seems like the most realistic possibility for Virginia Tech but who knows if they would want to possibly take a potential extra loss that would impact bowl eligibility.

Based on Teel’s discussion with AD Whit Babcock, it seems as though an FCS makeup game is off the table and it’s possible no agreement is even reached to play another game and Virginia Tech simply plays 11 in the regular season.

The easiest solution to everything? The Hokies simply beat Miami in November and win the division. Easier said than done at this point but it sure would simplify the schedule and the upcoming process that the administration is about to embark on to get another game in.