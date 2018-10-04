AJ Dillon a game-time decision for Boston College vs. NC State

Whether Boston College will have the player responsible for a sizable chunk of its offense for its Week 6 conference matchup remains to be seen.

AJ Dillon suffered an injury to his left ankle in the third quarter of Boston College’s 10-point win over Temple last weekend and remained sidelined for the remainder of the contest. With 23rd-ranked NC State looming this weekend, the running back’s availability for the road trip to Raleigh won’t be known until Saturday as head coach Steve Addazio has labeled him as a game-time decision.

“A.J. is not practicing yet but is looking very good, making great progress,” Addazio said during the ACC coaches teleconference. “So, it’s kind of going to come down, probably going to really come down to the game-time decision routine again. That’s what I see right now.

“So, we’ll just have to wait and see. It’s how much improvement he can make over the course of the next few days.”

Dillon has rushed for a team-leading 652 yards (more than half of the team’s total through five games) and has accounted for exactly half of the Eagles’ 12 rushing touchdowns. His 130.4 yards per game is tops in the ACC and ranks fifth nationally, while his yards per carry average of 6.15 is second amongst FBS players with at least 100 carries (Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor averages 6.16 ypc).

Sophomore Travis Levy (24-74) is listed as Dillon’s backup on the Eagles’ most recent depth chart.