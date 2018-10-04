Getty Images

AJ Dillon a game-time decision for Boston College vs. NC State

By John TaylorOct 4, 2018, 7:11 AM EDT
Whether Boston College will have the player responsible for a sizable chunk of its offense for its Week 6 conference matchup remains to be seen.

AJ Dillon suffered an injury to his left ankle in the third quarter of Boston College’s 10-point win over Temple last weekend and remained sidelined for the remainder of the contest. With 23rd-ranked NC State looming this weekend, the running back’s availability for the road trip to Raleigh won’t be known until Saturday as head coach Steve Addazio has labeled him as a game-time decision.

“A.J. is not practicing yet but is looking very good, making great progress,” Addazio said during the ACC coaches teleconference. “So, it’s kind of going to come down, probably going to really come down to the game-time decision routine again. That’s what I see right now.

“So, we’ll just have to wait and see. It’s how much improvement he can make over the course of the next few days.”

Dillon has rushed for a team-leading 652 yards (more than half of the team’s total through five games) and has accounted for exactly half of the Eagles’ 12 rushing touchdowns. His 130.4 yards per game is tops in the ACC and ranks fifth nationally, while his yards per carry average of 6.15 is second amongst FBS players with at least 100 carries (Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor averages 6.16 ypc).

Sophomore Travis Levy (24-74) is listed as Dillon’s backup on the Eagles’ most recent depth chart.

Georgia baseball player who lobbed N-bomb at Bulldogs football player has been dismissed

By John TaylorOct 4, 2018, 9:22 AM EDT
Not surprisingly, that didn’t take much time at all.

Thanks in large part to social media posts made by fans in attendance at Saturday’s Tennessee-Georgia game in Athens, reports surfaced Monday in which it was alleged that UGA baseball player Adam Sasser had directed racially offensive comments at a member of the Bulldogs football team. Specifically, it was alleged that the first baseman said, in reference to quarterback Justin Fields, “Put the n****r in!”

In a statement, the university said it was aware of the reported incident and was investigating the situation. Two days later, in a very brief and terse statement attributed to athletic director Greg McGarity and head baseball coach Scott Stricklin, UGA announced that Sasser has been dismissed from the Bulldogs baseball team.

Sasser was named second-team All-SEC this past season. He was going to be heading into his senior season prior to the dismissal.

While Fields has not discussed the situation publicly, Kirby Smart addressed it Tuesday.

“If what I’ve read and heard is true, it’s really unacceptable behavior that’s not who we are at Georgia,” the head coach said by way of 247Sports.com. “Trying to build a program on tolerance and mutual respect and you can’t control what other people say but the expectation is that people that are a part of our program, attending our games, share the same beliefs that we do.

“I’m sad that something like this would happen and disappointed but it doesn’t affect our family here and our unit here. Our kids have been great. It’s not something I’ve had to address with them. I’ve addressed it with Justin, that’s the most important thing.”

After the dismissal was announced, Sasser took to social media to, one, apologize for his words and, two, let people know that he and Fields are “on good terms.”  Whatever that means.

Bryce Love’s status for Stanford’s game vs. Utah up in the air

By John TaylorOct 3, 2018, 11:22 PM EDT
Bryce Love‘s injury issues are back to adding intrigue for his availability this coming weekend.

A concussion-related issue last month sidelined the Stanford running back in Week 3.  Love returned for the Week 4 game against Oregon, but then suffered an injury to his left ankle — the same ankle that bothered him in the latter half of the 2017 season — in this past weekend’s loss to Notre Dame.

With a Saturday home game against Utah looming in Week 6, Love is essentially day-to-day as David Shaw said Wednesday the back’s playing status will be determined later on in the week.

“It’s not as severe as last year,” the head coach added in offering up an optimistic slant to Love’s potential availability this weekend and, presumably, beyond.

Love, second to winner Baker Mayfield in the Heisman Trophy voting last season, was the favorite entering this season to claim the 2018 version of the award.  The chase for the Heisman got off to a rough start for Love as he was held to 29 yards on 18 carries in a 21-point win over San Diego State in the opener, but he bounced back in Week 2 with a 136-yard effort in the Cardinal’s 17-3 win over the Trojans.  After sitting out the Week 3 game, he ran for 89 and 73 yards the past two weeks and now has 327 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Through the first five games in 2017, Love had rushed for 1,088 yards and eight touchdowns.  He averaged 11.1 yards per carry in that span; this year, he’s at 4.3 ypc.

Clemson mourns death of former Tigers RB C.J. Fuller

By John TaylorOct 3, 2018, 10:56 PM EDT
The Clemson football family is mourning the abrupt and unexpected loss of one of their own.

Multiple media outlets reported earlier in the day that Fuller had passed away suddenly Wednesday afternoon under what at the moment are unknown circumstances.  Wednesday night, Clemson confirmed in a press release that the former Tigers running back has died.

He was just 22 years old.

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with C.J.’s family,” head coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. “I’ve known C.J. a long time and watched him grow up through the Easley rec leagues all the way through Easley High School. I’m proud of what he accomplished as a Clemson Tiger, most of all, his accomplishment of being a Clemson graduate. Our deepest condolences and the thoughts of our program are with his family this evening. May he rest in peace.”

Following the 2017 season, Fuller left the team as a graduate transfer.  In late March, Fuller, who was expected to continue his collegiate playing career at another program, was one of three individuals charged in connection to an alleged armed robbery in downtown Clemson.

Last season, Fuller, who began the year as the starter, was fifth on the Tigers with a career-high 217 yards and three touchdowns. He finished the Tigers portion of his playing career with 599 yards and four touchdowns on 147 carries, as well as 18 receptions for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

One of those touchdown catches came in the College Football Playoff semifinal win over Ohio State in 2016.  The Tigers went on to win the national championship that season.

Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman released from the hospital

By John TaylorOct 3, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
The next step in Alan Bowman‘s recovery is complete.  What comes next remains a bit murky.

Bowman suffered an upper-body injury in the second quarter of Texas Tech’s Week 5 loss to West Virginia and didn’t return.  Following the game, it was confirmed that the true freshman quarterback was hospitalized with a partially collapsed lung.

While it was reported Wednesday morning that Bowman remained hospitalized, the football program confirmed not long ago that the signal-caller has indeed been released from the hospital.

Tech is off this weekend before traveling to Fort Worth to face TCU Oct. 11. As the normal recovery time for a collapsed lung is 1-2 weeks, there’s a very good chance, at least based on that timeframe and with no broken ribs with which to deal, that Bowman will be available for the Horned Frogs game.

Even as he missed a half of football, Bowman is still fifth nationally as he averages 336 yards passing per game.  Included in that is a record 605-yard performance in the Week 3 win over Houston.

If Bowman is unable to take the field against TCU, Jett Duffey would get the starting call.  Replacing Bowman with Tech facing a 35-10 halftime deficit, Duffey passed for 172 yards, ran for another 86 and accounted for a pair of touchdowns — one each rushing and passing — as the Red Raiders mounted a comeback bid that ultimately fell short in the Mountaineers’ 42-34 win.