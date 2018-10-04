Arkansas’ leading rusher still not cleared from concussion protocol

With top-ranked Alabama on tap, Arkansas, a five-touchdown underdog, is going to need all hands on deck if they hope to pull off a huge Week 6 upset. Unfortunately for the Hogs, that likely won’t be the case.

Devwah Whaley suffered a concussion during the Sept. 22 loss to Auburn, and then missed the following weekend’s loss to Texas A&M because of the ongoing issue. As the clock ticks down toward Saturday’s noon ET kickoff in Fayetteville, first-year head coach Chad Morris confirmed that the running back is doubtful to play against the Crimson Tide.

Per Morris, Whaley has not yet been cleared from concussion protocol and hasn’t even practiced with the team since sustaining the head injury.

Whaley currently leads the Razorbacks with 231 yards rushing and is tied for the team lead with a pair of rushing touchdowns. Sophomore Rakeem Boyd is second on the team with 192 yards on the ground, and his 6.2 yards per carry leads all runners with 20 or more carries.

In addition to the update on Whaley, Morris also confirmed a pair of players, tight end Jeremy Patton and defensive tackle Briston Guidry, recently underwent surgeries but are expected back at some point this season. Patton suffered an ankle injury in the A&M game, while Guidry had his knee cleaned up from a previous injury.

Patton’s five receptions this season are the most for any Razorbacks tight end. Guidry has played in all five games this season and is listed as a backup defensive tackle.