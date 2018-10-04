Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

D2 championship game to be played in $70 million high school stadium in Texas

By Kevin McGuireOct 4, 2018, 4:50 PM EDT
The Division 2 football national championship game is relocating to the state of Texas for the first time in over 30 years. The Lone Star Conference will be the host conference for the championship game, which will be played in McKinney Independent School District Stadium, a luxury 12,000 thousand seat high school football stadium that cost $70 million to build.

The NCAA Division II Championships Committee approved the recommendation to use the stadium as the host venue for the D2 title game on Thursday.

“As a committee, we had in-depth discussions regarding the expectations that we have for the venue that would serve as host for this premier Division II Championship,” said NCAA Division II Football Committee chair Reid Amos. “Where we landed was a preference for a neutral site venue in an accessible location with 10-15,000 seats and outstanding amenities to provide our student-athletes with a truly unique championship experience.  We are confident that McKinney ISD Stadium, partnered with The Lone Star Conference as host, will allow us to deliver that experience and we look forward to another memorable playoff season and championship game.”

It is unknown if the game will be played in McKinney beyond 2018. The game was moved in the first place because of the playing surface at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City being renovated and no guarantee the surface will be ready by the time the D2 championship game is to be played.

Relocating the game could also lead to a boost in attendance, depending on what school or schools are playing in the game. Last year’s title game was played between Texas A&M – Commerce and West Florida but drew a crowd of just 4,529 fans in Kansas City. Had that game been played in Texas, perhaps the crowd would have been larger. Of course, the history of the attendance for the D2 national championship game rarely pushes 10,000 fans for any one game, so who knows if that would have mattered anyway.

But the fact that some D2 football players may get to play the national championship game in a high school football stadium that is superior to their home stadium is pretty fun to think about.

Wisconsin loses TE Zander Neuville to season-ending knee injury

By John TaylorOct 4, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
Zander Neuville just simply can’t avoid getting bitten by the injury bug.

The latest example of that phenomenon played out Thursday, with Wisconsin confirming that Neuville will miss the remainder of the 2018 season because of an unspecified injury to his left knee.  Per the school, the Badgers’ No. 1 blocking tight end sustained the injury during practice this week.

“That was unfortunate,” head coach Paul Chryst said. “Again, as a team, you’ve got to be able to overcome that, but you feel terrible for ‘Z’ and him having to go through that.”

Neuville suffered a torn ACL in his right knee late in the regular season last year and missed the Big Ten championship game as well as the Orange Bowl win over Miami.  This year, Neuville suffered a right ankle injury in the Week 3 loss to BYU that lingered on into the Week 4 win over Iowa and contributed to him playing in just five snaps that game.  The Badgers are coming off their lone in-season weekend off.

A fifth-year senior, it appears highly unlikely that Neuville could successfully petition the NCAA for a sixth season of eligibility.

After starting 11 games last season, Neuville had started a pair of games this season.  He had one catch for three yards this season, and will, in all likelihood, finish his UW playing career with 84 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions.

Arkansas’ leading rusher still not cleared from concussion protocol

By John TaylorOct 4, 2018, 1:44 PM EDT
With top-ranked Alabama on tap, Arkansas, a five-touchdown underdog, is going to need all hands on deck if they hope to pull off a huge Week 6 upset.  Unfortunately for the Hogs, that likely won’t be the case.

Devwah Whaley suffered a concussion during the Sept. 22 loss to Auburn, and then missed the following weekend’s loss to Texas A&M because of the ongoing issue.  As the clock ticks down toward Saturday’s noon ET kickoff in Fayetteville, first-year head coach Chad Morris confirmed that the running back is doubtful to play against the Crimson Tide.

Per Morris, Whaley has not yet been cleared from concussion protocol and hasn’t even practiced with the team since sustaining the head injury.

Whaley currently leads the Razorbacks with 231 yards rushing and is tied for the team lead with a pair of rushing touchdowns.  Sophomore Rakeem Boyd is second on the team with 192 yards on the ground, and his 6.2 yards per carry leads all runners with 20 or more carries.

In addition to the update on Whaley, Morris also confirmed a pair of players, tight end Jeremy Patton and defensive tackle Briston Guidry, recently underwent surgeries but are expected back at some point this season.  Patton suffered an ankle injury in the A&M game, while Guidry had his knee cleaned up from a previous injury.

Patton’s five receptions this season are the most for any Razorbacks tight end.  Guidry has played in all five games this season and is listed as a backup defensive tackle.

Div. II player Marc Tarabocchia dead in apparent suicide

By John TaylorOct 4, 2018, 11:33 AM EDT
For the second time in less than a month, a fatal tragedy has struck the Div. II level of college football.

According to the Easton Enterprise News, the body of Stonehill College offensive lineman Marc Tarabocchia was found early Tuesday morning at W.B. Stadium, home of the Div. II program’s football team. Per the Bristol County (NJ) District Attorney’s office, the 20-year-old Tarabocchia died of an apparent suicide.

Below are the statements from the college’s president and head football coach, in that order, on Tarabocchia’s passing.

DEAN O’KEEFE
“The entire Stonehill community is deeply saddened by the passing of Marc Tarabocchia. We send our most sincere condolences to Marc’s family, friends and loved ones, his fellow students and teammates during this difficult time.”

ELI GARDNER
“I would like to send my deepest sympathies and prayers to Marc’s family. I will remember Marc as a caring and smart individual, and good friend to all within the football program here at Stonehill.”

Tarabocchia, a native of New Jersey, was an accounting major who had spent the past three seasons with the Skyhawks.

Tarabocchia is the second active Div. II player to pass away since the 2018 regular season kicked off. In mid-September, true freshman wide receiver Jake Simmons of Southwestern Oklahoma State University died from injuries sustained in an August car accident.

Georgia baseball player who lobbed N-bomb at Bulldogs football player has been dismissed

By John TaylorOct 4, 2018, 9:22 AM EDT
Not surprisingly, that didn’t take much time at all.

Thanks in large part to social media posts made by fans in attendance at Saturday’s Tennessee-Georgia game in Athens, reports surfaced Monday in which it was alleged that UGA baseball player Adam Sasser had directed racially offensive comments at a member of the Bulldogs football team. Specifically, it was alleged that the first baseman said, in reference to quarterback Justin Fields, “Put the n****r in!”

In a statement, the university said it was aware of the reported incident and was investigating the situation. Two days later, in a very brief and terse statement attributed to athletic director Greg McGarity and head baseball coach Scott Stricklin, UGA announced that Sasser has been dismissed from the Bulldogs baseball team.

Sasser was named second-team All-SEC this past season. He was going to be heading into his senior season prior to the dismissal.

While Fields has not discussed the situation publicly, Kirby Smart addressed it Tuesday.

“If what I’ve read and heard is true, it’s really unacceptable behavior that’s not who we are at Georgia,” the head coach said by way of 247Sports.com. “Trying to build a program on tolerance and mutual respect and you can’t control what other people say but the expectation is that people that are a part of our program, attending our games, share the same beliefs that we do.

“I’m sad that something like this would happen and disappointed but it doesn’t affect our family here and our unit here. Our kids have been great. It’s not something I’ve had to address with them. I’ve addressed it with Justin, that’s the most important thing.”

After the dismissal was announced, Sasser took to social media to, one, apologize for his words and, two, let people know that he and Fields are “on good terms.”  Whatever that means.