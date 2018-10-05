Auburn WR Will Hastings out for the year after second ACL surgery

Auburn wide receiver Will Hastings went down with a torn ACL during spring football practices earlier this year. After making a quick return to the field in Week 2 as opposed to the previously estimated timeline, Hastings will now miss the rest of the 2018 season, according to a report.

A report by Auburn Undercover, citing the father of Hastings as their source, says the receiver will now be out for the remainder of the 2018 season after undergoing a second surgical procedure this week. The rehab process will force Hastings to stay away from football long enough to make a return to the field this season out of the question. He was used sparingly this season as the Auburn coaches chose to play it safe and reduce how much Hastings would be a part of the game plan.

The knee injury Hastings suffered in the spring was to the left knee, which is the knee that was just operated on again, according to the Auburn Undercover report.

Hastings appeared in just one game this season, and he missed the two most recent games for the Tigers. Hastings did not record any stats this season but accounted for 525 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2017.

