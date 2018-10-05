Duquesne football player dies after falling 16 stories

The Duquesne football program is mourning the death of a football player who campus police say fell 16 stories out of a window during an altercation. Marquis Brown, a sophomore running back from Washington D.C. and an alum of DeMatha Catholic, reportedly fell out of a window as police were arriving on the scene at Duquesne’s Brottier Hall after being called about a disturbance. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

Brown was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a report from WPXI. Police are currently investigating the whole situation.

“We are all deeply saddened by the passing of Marquis Brown,” Duquesne Director of Athletics Dave Harper said in a released statement. “Our prayers and efforts are focused on supporting his family, friends and teammates through this most difficult time.”

“The team met early this afternoon as a group and decided that the best way to honor JB’s memory is to play Saturday’s game as scheduled,” Duquesne head coach Jerry Schmitt said in a released statement. “We left the decision purely up to the team and made it clear that we would support them whether they chose to play or not. This has been a difficult day for everyone associated with our football program and the University as a whole. Above all, we continue to offer our thoughts and prayers to the Brown family.”

Duquesne will continue to prepare for this weekend’s homecoming festivities, although the campus community will do so in a much more somber mood.

Follow @KevinOnCFB