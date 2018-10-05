Two Northwestern defensive starters ruled out for Michigan State game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Northwestern’s defense will officially be at decidedly less than full strength for its game this weekend.

On its injury report released Thursday, a pair of defensive starters, linebacker Nate Hall (pictured) and cornerback Greg Newsome, have been listed as out for Saturday’s game against Michigan State in East Lansing. Hall has been dealing with a lower-body injury, while Newsome’s injury issue is undisclosed.

Hall has started all four games for the 1-3 Wildcats this season. The senior’s 26 tackles are fourth on the team, and he also has one of NU’s three interceptions on the season.

Newsome had started two games this season, the first two of his career, and was listed as the starting strongside linebacker on the depth chart ahead of the MSU game. Newsome is tied for second on the team with three pass breakups, while the freshman’s 17 tackles are sixth.

In addition to Hall and Newsome, backup defensive tackle Ben Oxley is listed as questionable because of, again, an undisclosed injury.