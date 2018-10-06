At 5-1, Buffalo off to best start in school history

Anyone outside of the Buffalo fan base who saw this coming raise your hand… and then put them down because y’all are probably lying.

Expected to be improved coming off a 6-6 season, Buffalo has exceeded most expectations in jumping out to a 5-1 start to the season. The latest victim of the MAC school is Central Michigan, the Bulls coming away from Mount Pleasant with a 34-24 road win.

The Bulls ran their way to the win, literally, as they totaled 307 yards rushing on 48 carries (6.4 ypc). They also featured a pair of 100-yard rushers as both Kevin Marks (game-high 167) and Jaret Patterson (121) topped the century mark.

The 5-1 start to the season is the best-ever in school history. The Bulls were 4-1-1 to start the 1963 season, while they were 4-2 after six games in both 1962 and 2013.

The success could come at a price, however, as, if it continues, fourth-year head coach Lance Leipold could very well be a hot commodity when the coaching carousel starts spinning in earnest in the next month or so.