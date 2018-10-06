Getty Images

Syracuse to be without a starting WR vs. Pitt

By John TaylorOct 6, 2018, 11:56 AM EDT
As Syracuse looks to bounce back from a tough loss in Week 5, they’ll be down a piece of their passing game in Week 6.

Set to face Pitt at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Syracuse will be without wide receiver Devin Butler, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported.  The junior will be sidelined because of an unspecified violation of team rules.

Butler didn’t make the road trip with the rest of the team as he serves what’s expected to be a one-game punishment.

The 6-3, 196-pound Butler has started all five games this season for the Orange.  He’s currently fifth on the team in both receptions (12) and receiving yards (120).

Freshman Taj Harris (6-125-1) is listed as Butler’s backup on the Orange’s depth chart for the Pitt game.

Michigan allows 43 yards to Maryland and takes 17-7 lead to halftime

By Kevin McGuireOct 6, 2018, 2:38 PM EDT
After a weather delay of about an hour, No. 15 Michigan and Maryland got a chance to play under some sunny skies in Ann Arbor. And other than a kickoff return for a touchdown given up, it has been anything but gloomy for the Wolverines in the first half. Behind a strong defensive effort against an overmatched Maryland, Michigan holds a 17-7 lead at halftime in Michigan Stadium.

The Wolverines opened the scoring with a 34-yard field goal by Quinn Nordin in the first quarter, but Maryland’s Ty Johnson returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for Maryland’s only score of the half. There has just been very little to work with for the Maryland offense, who is losing a massively lopsided battle in offensive yardage against the Wolverines. Michigan has out-gained Maryland 291-43 in the first half, yet is not exactly putting Maryland away on the scoreboard.

Michigan took a 10-7 lead in the second quarter after Ben Mason powered his way in from the goal line at the end of an 11-play drive that covered 95 yards. The Wolverines later extended their lead just before halftime with a third-down pass from Shea Patterson to Ronnie Bell.

(The targeting penalty was wiped off after the required instant replay review.)

Michigan has converted seven of 10 third-down plays, while Maryland can’t seem to sustain a drive, going 1-for-5 on third down.

In the second quarter, Michigan defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour had to be carted off the field. His return seemed highly unlikely, but there was no medical update on his status before halftime.

Tua Tagovailoa throws for 334 yards as top-ranked Alabama rolls to huge first-half lead on Arkansas

By John TaylorOct 6, 2018, 1:55 PM EDT
This simply isn’t fair.  But, unless you’re the opposition, it sure is fun as hell to watch.

Top-ranked Alabama came into today’s game against one-win Arkansas as a five-touchdown favorite.  Through two quarters of play, the oddsmakers have nearly nailed the line already as the Tide has rolled out to a 41-14 lead on the Razorbacks in Fayetteville.  It’s how they’ve gotten there, though, that’s unfair — and perhaps criminal in some states.

One of the best rushing teams in the country over the last decade, the Tide has churned out 120 yards on the ground, led by Damien Harris‘ 67 on nine carries.  It’s Tua Tagovailoa‘s left arm, however, that’s caused most of the damage against a Hogs pass defense that came into today 99th in the country (256.6 yards per game).

Shortly after we posted that tweet, Tagovailoa added an incomplete pass as the Tide ran out the clock on the first half. For those wondering, his quarterback efficiency rating dipped to 427.1 following that incompletion.

For the season, the true sophomore first-year starter, the Heisman Trophy frontrunner at the moment, has thrown 24 incompletions compared to 18 touchdown passes.

The Tide also has a pair of 100-yard receivers already — tight end Irv Smith Jr. with 123 on two catches and Jerry Jeudy with a team-high 135 on four receptions.  Jeudy has also hauled in two of Tagovailoa’s touchdown passes.

Big throws by Clayton Thorson help Northwestern take halftime lead at No. 20 Michigan State

By Kevin McGuireOct 6, 2018, 1:33 PM EDT
A week after jumping out to a big lead over Michigan, Northwestern is once again flexing early on against Michigan State. The Wildcats lead the No. 20 Spartans 14-6 at halftime in East Lansing, thanks to some big plays through the air in the first half.

Clayton Thorson found a wide open Kyric McGowan behind the Michigan State secondary and capitalized on the opportunity with a 77-yard touchdown play to take a 7-3 lead later in the first quarter.

Thorson was not done making big plays through the air. Early in the second quarter, Thorson completed a 34-yard pass to JJ Jefferson that was even more impressive. This one also went for a touchdown, giving the Wildcats a 14-3 lead.

Thorson has already thrown for over 200 yards with the two touchdowns, but the Wildcats have -20 rushing yards in the first half.

Michigan State had a chance to cut into the lead with a drive that was forced to settle for a field goal after getting inside the 10-yard line. A late drive in the half also ended with a Brian Lewerke pass being picked off at the Michigan State 20-yard line.

Northwestern will now look to avoid the second-half struggles that have cost them this season, including last week against Michigan.

Texas leading Oklahoma at the half in Dallas

By Zach BarnettOct 6, 2018, 1:33 PM EDT
Oklahoma struck first, but Texas ran off a 24-3 run to take command of the Red River Showdown in Dallas. After a late score by Oklahoma, the underdog Longhorns take a 24-17 lead into the locker room.

Oklahoma accepted the ball to open the game and faced zero resistance on its opening drive. The Sooners moved 65 yards in six plays, a drive in which the shortest gain was the scoring play — a 4-year toss from Murray to Marquise Brown.

Texas answered by turning to its big outside threats. Ehlinger hit Lil'Jordan Humphrey for a 29-yard gain on the Longhorns’ second play, and then a 36-yard gainer to Collin Johnson one snap later. Texas notched an early equalizer with a 3-yard jump pass from Humphrey to Johnson.

On the ensuing possession, Murray made his first mistake of the day, firing an interception to Texas safety Brandon Jones, who returned the ball to the OU 45, and a personal foul staked Texas deep in Sooner territory. But the OU defense stiffened, and Texas took a 10-7 lead on a 44-yard Cameron Dicker field goal.

Oklahoma then forged the game’s second tie with a 32-yard Austin Seibert field goal on the opening play of the second quarter.

Texas rolled down the field on the ensuing possession until a holding call on center Zach Shackelford turned a 2nd-and-1 at the OU 30 into a 1st-and-20 at the 49. But a 19-yard completion on Andrew Beck gave Texas a 4th-and-1 situation, which graduate transfer running back Tre Watson converted on a 3-yard swing pass. One play later, Watson broke free on a wheel route and Ehlinger dropped in a perfect 28-yard touchdown pass, putting Texas up 17-10 with 10:18 left in the first half.

After the touchdown, the Texas defense immediately forced a three-and-out, keyed by a 10-yard sack of Murray by defensive end Charles Omenihu. Given a chance to take control of the first half, the Texas offense took advantage, moving 75 yards in eight plays — 48 of them on the ground, including a 9-yard keeper by Ehlinger to, putting Texas up 24-10 with 5:12 left before the break.

Texas had a chance to seize complete control of the game when Oklahoma went for a 4th-and-3 at the Texas 29, but Murray hit CeeDee Lamb for a 12-yard gain, then hit him again for a 5-yard touchdown four plays later, pulling the Sooners back within a touchdown with 28 seconds left in the half.

Murray closed the half hitting 11-of-15 passing for 135 yards with two touchdowns and an interception while also leading OU on the ground with seven carries for 31 yards.

Ehlinger also leads Texas on both fronts; the sophomore nailed 10 of his 12 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown while rushing six times for 36 yards and another score.

Texas will receive to open the second half.