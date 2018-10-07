Notre Dame up to No. 5 in latest Coaches’ Poll

What’s (Bryce) Love got to do with it? Apparently quite a bit for No. 14 Stanford.

Missing their one-time Heisman Trophy favorite and playing from behind all night, a beat up Cardinal squad suffered their second loss in as many weeks as Utah jumped out to a big lead and didn’t really look back on their way to a 40-21 victory Saturday night on the Farm.

While the defense was making plays like normal, it was the Utes offense that might have been the biggest surprise in the game. Tailback Zack Moss rushed for 160 yards and two scores as his team took advantage of several short fields to wear down their opponent. Quarterback Tyler Huntley did add another 23 yards on the ground but had his best passing performance in several weeks by throwing for 199 yards on an efficient 17-of-21 effort.

The signal-caller’s best throw might have been the one to essentially seal the victory, avoiding pressure and launching a strike on one leg down the field to Samson Nacua for a 57-yard touchdown that put this one out of reach and kept his team a perfect 4-0 at Stanford Stadium.

Utah with a monster touchdown against Stanford https://t.co/8OdTTqTBzf — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) October 7, 2018

The encouraging effort on one side of the ball was made part in possible because of their teammates on defense. Takeaways were the name of the game for Utah and they recorded three on the night — two of which were turned into touchdowns. Defensive lineman Hauati Pututau came down with an interception in the first half but was one-upped by his teammate Jaylon Johnson, who had seven tackles and a remarkable, weaving 100-yards pick-six. Bradlee Anae added a fourth quarter fumble for good measure and kicker Matt Gay was a perfect four-for-four on field goals to help win the third phase of the game as well.

Cardinal QB K.J. Costello was essentially a one-man show offensively for the team without Love to provide some balance. He wound up throwing for 381 yards and a touchdown but the turnovers (two INTs, one fumble) and four sacks kept Stanford out of reach most of the night. Trevor Speights saw his first action as the lead back and rushed for 56 yards and a score in a suddenly pass-first offense while Cameron Scarlett chipped in with another short touchdown.

The loss dropped David Shaw’s team to 4-2 on the year and was their first blemish in Pac-12 play. While that will knock them out of any College Football Playoff scenarios, they remain alive in the North race but will need to essentially win out with a trip to Washington the most notable upcoming game.

The flip side of the first complete win for Utah is that they move above .500 on the year and still are right in the thick of the Pac-12 South race. They’ll have a big test again on Friday against Arizona and then host USC in Salt Lake City in a stretch that will shape who can challenge undefeated Colorado for a trip right back to the Bay Area.

If they play like they did on the Farm and add a few more victories, the Utes may very well look back at this game as a season-savior and a great example of what this team is capable of going forward.