Getty Images

Alabama LB Mack Wilson takes ‘blame’ for performance of Tide defense

By Zach BarnettOct 9, 2018, 6:06 PM EDT
1 Comment

No. 1 Alabama is so good that it’s making everyone in Tuscaloosa a little bit crazy. Football games are supposed to be hard to win, and when you’re winning each week by 40 points, it throws off your equilibrium a little bit. Freaks you out. Makes you wonder what’s coming around the corner for you, the threat you’re not seeing.

You can see it in Nick Saban‘s public comments this year.

“So I would appreciate it if you would sort of look at some of the things we didn’t do so well, all right, and write about that so I can show it to the players and say, ‘Look here, man. Here’s something you can do better,'” Saban on Sept. 22.

That was the day after Alabama beat No. 22 Texas A&M 45-23, a week after they beat Ole Miss 62-7, two weeks after a 57-7 crunching of Arkansas State and three weeks removed from a 51-14 romp over Louisville.

Since then, Alabama has beaten Louisiana-Lafayette 56-14 and on Saturday they crushed Arkansas 65-31. That’s good for an average margin of victory of 40 points per game — 10 points per quarter, every quarter, over half of an entire season.

But, you see, that 31 that Arkansas scored is a problem. It doesn’t matter that Alabama led 21-0 less than 10 minutes into the game and 41-14 at the half. Arkansas scored 31 points, the first time an opponent has topped 30 points against the Tide since Deshaun Watson did so that night in Tampa in January of 2017.

Alabama can play better, and Tide linebacker Mack Wilson vows they will play better.

It’s like the version of Tim Tebow‘s famous “I promise” speech in 2008, except that came live after a loss, not on Instagram after a 34-point win.

For the record, Alabama ranks a pathetic 11th in scoring defense (16 points per game), an indefensible 28th in yards per play allowed (4.9), and an unforgivable 49th in 134.33 yards per game).

Minnesota’s 6-foot-9, 400-pound freshman RT to make first start Saturday

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 9, 2018, 7:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Minnesota landed a big recruit, literally and figuratively, last December when the Gophers landed the signature of 4-star offensive tackle Daniel Faalele. The subject of a 2017 Sports Illustrated profile, Faalale grew up in Melbourne, Australia, but didn’t play or follow football (as most Australian kids don’t) until a Hawaii assistant saw him lifting weights as a (massive) 15-year-old.

One thing led to another, and all of a sudden Faalele enrolled at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Surrounded by some of the very best football recruits in the country, Faalele’s size awed even his peers along the offensive line, but he had the skillset of a little leaguer. Faalele didn’t even suit up for games for his first year on campus as he acclimated to a foreign sport in a foreign country.

He signed with Minnesota in December (the Gophers also landed two of IMG Academy teammates) and enrolled the following month, but Gophers coaches hoped to redshirt him as he fast-tracked his novice skills to handle the defensive ends of the Big Ten.

Faalele appeared in Minnesota’s opening day win over New Mexico State, but, thanks to the new redshirt rule, that was only a quarter of his allotted appearances that wouldn’t count against his eligibility clock.

Then the Minnesota game happened.

In the midst of a 48-31 loss to Iowa on Saturday, starting right tackle Sam Schlueter surrendered three sacks in the first half, forcing coaches to insert Faalele for the second half.

And with No. 3 Ohio State up next, Minnesota coaches have no choice but to burn Faalele’s redshirt in the interest of keeping true freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad (one of Faalele’s IMG teammates) in one piece.

Everything about Faalele’s development has happened quickly. And now, six games into his college career, he’ll be asked to stonewall Chase Young and company.

Injured Tennessee State LB Christion Abercrombie ‘making progress’

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettOct 9, 2018, 4:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The mother of injured Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie released a positive update on her son Tuesday. Abercrombie collapsed on the sideline during the Tigers’ Sept. 29 game at Vanderbilt and was rushed into emergency surgery. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

“Today is ‘Terrific Tuesday!’ God is working a miracle in Christion! He is moving in a positive direction and making progress. Christion is so strong,” Staci Abercrombie said in a tweet. “He squeezed my hand so hard, my knuckles were popping. Giving God all the glory in this. Keep praying. #ChristionStrong”

“(Abercrombie) is showing improvement, doing some things that are really positive,” Tennessee State head coach Rod Reed told the Tennesseean. “We’ve just got to keep praying and hopefully he will continue to progress on a daily basis. All those things that he is doing shows that his brain is functioning in some capacity and those were the things that we were concerned with. I’m really happy for him and his family right now.”

There is no timetable for Abercrombie’s release, but he has made demonstrable progress over the past 10 days. Here’s hoping that progress continues.

Miami QB Cade Weldon in midst of serving four-game suspension

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 9, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While he very likely wouldn’t have played anyway, Cade Weldon was unavailable for Miami’s wild win over Florida State this past Saturday.  Early Tuesday afternoon, we learned why.

In a press release, The U announced that Weldon is in the midst of serving a four-game suspension.  The only reason given for the punitive measure being levied on the redshirt freshman quarterback was an unspecified violation of team rules.

The win over FSU was the first game of that suspension.  Weldon will also be unavailable for games against Virginia (Oct. 13), Boston College (Oct. 26) and Duke (Nov. 3).  He would then be eligible to be back in uniform for the Nov. 10 game against Georgia Tech on the road.

Weldon was a three-star member of the Hurricanes’ 2017 recruiting class.  After taking a redshirt as a true freshman last season, the Tampa native has completed two of his three passes this season for 14 yards.

Prior to his suspension, Weldon has been listed as the No. 3 quarterback on Miami’s depth chart behind starter N’Kosi Perry and his primary backup, season-opening starter Malik Rosier.

Season-ending injuries cost Boise State pair of defensive starters

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 9, 2018, 2:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Boise State’s defense has taken a one-two injury punch to the gut.

Monday, Bryan Harsin confirmed that defensive tackle David Moa and safety DeAndre Pierce will not play again in 2018 because of injuries.  Moa missed the first two games of the season because of a calf injury, and has missed two of the next three as well because of the same injury.  Pierce, meanwhile, suffered a lacerated spleen in the Week 5 win over Wyoming and missed last Saturday’s loss to San Diego State.

Those are two big ones,” the head coach said of the loss of the starters. “Losing both of those guys, they are really good players and both leaders on our defense and leaders on our team.”

Moa started 24 games the past two seasons.  He was named first-team All-Mountain West in 2016, then earned second-team all-conference honors for the 2017 season.

Prior to his injury, Pierce was leading the Broncos in tackles with 23.