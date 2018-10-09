Michigan State loses starting guard David Beedle ‘for about a month’

One sportsbook is as impressed with Alabama as pretty much the rest of the college football world is at the midway point of the regular season.

A week ago, Bovada.lv had the top-ranked team in the country and the defending champ as a 4/5 favorite to win the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship. Following a curb-stomping of Arkansas in Week 6, ‘Bama is now a 5/7 favorite for this year’s title.

Of all the numbers you could use to illustrate the Crimson Tide’s utter dominance thus far, and impress the books in the process, this is my personal favorite: Alabama is averaging 37.9 points in the first half through six games. If they hadn’t played any second halves at all this season, they’d still be ranked 31st in the country in points per game, right behind No. 30 Michigan (38.2). As it stands now, they’re the highest-scoring team in the nation at an even 56 ppg and their starting quarterback hasn’t taken a fourth-quarter snap in any game; Appalachian State, at 51.8, is No. 2. The next-best Power Five teams are Penn State (49.6) and Ohio State (49).

Oh, and UA’s defense is a, ahem, “pedestrian” 11th in scoring defense at 16 ppg, so they have that going for them. Which is very nice.

As for the rest of Bovada‘s title odds? Clemson and Ohio State are up next at a distant 15/2; a week ago, both the Buckeyes and Tigers were at 11/2.

Michigan and Texas both made the most notable jumps as well, with the former moving from 25/1 to 16/1 and the latter from 85/1 to 33/1. Just five teams are ahead of the Wolverines now — the three already mentioned, plus Georgia (15/2, same as last week) and Notre Dame (12/1, up from 15/1) — while the Longhorns now have the same odds as the rival they just vanquished in spectacular fashion and just ahead of Penn State, which moved from 50/1 to 33/1.

Below are the rest of the current CFP championship odds, again courtesy of Bovada.lv: