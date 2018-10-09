Michigan State loses starting guard David Beedle ‘for about a month’

The injury bug continues to plague one member of Michigan State’s offensive line.
During Monday’s Big Ten coaches teleconference, head coach Mark Dantonio revealed that David Beedle “will be out for probably about a month.” The fifth-year senior suffered an unspecified injury to his left arm early on in the Week 6 loss to Northwestern and didn’t return.
This season, Beedle suffered an unspecified injury in Week 2 that severely limited him the next two weeks. Last season, he missed three games because of a knee injury.
With a one-month timeline, Beedle would likely miss games against No. 8 Penn State (Oct. 13), No. 12 Michigan (Oct. 20), Purdue (Oct. 27) and Maryland (Nov.3). The lineman could then be in line to return for the Nov. 10 game against No. 3 Ohio State.
When healthy the past two years, Beedle has started 18 games at the Spartans. Four of those starts came at left guard this season.
Following the 2017 season, Beedle was named third-team All-Big Ten.
One of the best Scrabble surnames in college football won’t see the field again in 2018.
Bowling Green confirmed Monday that Deric Phouthavong will miss the remainder of the 2018 season. The 6-5, 205-pound wide receiver suffered a knee injury in the Week 5 loss to Georgia Tech and didn’t play in this past weekend’s game against Toledo.
Per the Toledo Blade, Phouthavong suffered a torn meniscus against the Yellow Jackets.
Because Phouthavong, who had played in 33 games entering 2018, played in five games this year, he won’t be eligible for a redshirt under the NCAA’s new rule nor can he apply for a medical hardship waiver. That means the fourth-year senior’s collegiate playing career has come to an end.
Phouthavong played in nine games as a true freshman in 2015, 12 in 2016 and another 12 this past season. He started 11 games during his time with the Falcons, including all five games this season prior to his injury.
Thus far this season, Phouthavong is third on the team in receiving touchdowns (three), third in receiving yards (214) and tied for third in receptions (20). He came into 2018 with 250 yards and a touchdown on 20 catches.
One sportsbook is as impressed with Alabama as pretty much the rest of the college football world is at the midway point of the regular season.
A week ago, Bovada.lv had the top-ranked team in the country and the defending champ as a 4/5 favorite to win the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship. Following a curb-stomping of Arkansas in Week 6, ‘Bama is now a 5/7 favorite for this year’s title.
Of all the numbers you could use to illustrate the Crimson Tide’s utter dominance thus far, and impress the books in the process, this is my personal favorite: Alabama is averaging 37.9 points in the first half through six games. If they hadn’t played any second halves at all this season, they’d still be ranked 31st in the country in points per game, right behind No. 30 Michigan (38.2). As it stands now, they’re the highest-scoring team in the nation at an even 56 ppg and their starting quarterback hasn’t taken a fourth-quarter snap in any game; Appalachian State, at 51.8, is No. 2. The next-best Power Five teams are Penn State (49.6) and Ohio State (49).
Oh, and UA’s defense is a, ahem, “pedestrian” 11th in scoring defense at 16 ppg, so they have that going for them. Which is very nice.
As for the rest of Bovada‘s title odds? Clemson and Ohio State are up next at a distant 15/2; a week ago, both the Buckeyes and Tigers were at 11/2.
Michigan and Texas both made the most notable jumps as well, with the former moving from 25/1 to 16/1 and the latter from 85/1 to 33/1. Just five teams are ahead of the Wolverines now — the three already mentioned, plus Georgia (15/2, same as last week) and Notre Dame (12/1, up from 15/1) — while the Longhorns now have the same odds as the rival they just vanquished in spectacular fashion and just ahead of Penn State, which moved from 50/1 to 33/1.
Below are the rest of the current CFP championship odds, again courtesy of Bovada.lv:
Two days after his defense allowed 501 yards and 48 points in a loss to No. 9 Texas and hours after he was formally dismissed as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator, Mike Stoops has released a public statement.
After a dozen years leading the defense across two stints, Stoops does not leave Norman with the earth scorched behind him. The opposite, in fact.
“My family and I continue to hold the University of Oklahoma football players, coaching staff, administrative staff, and the entire Sooner Nation in the highest regard. We wish nothing but continued success for the program,” Stoops wrote. “I want to especially thank all of my players (past and present) for their tireless efforts to keep Oklahoma on top.
“I have been very fortunate to have contributed to the many successes of conference and National Championships , while at Oklahoma. My family and I, will be forever grateful for these opportunities and memories. We believe this is part of God’s plan and look forward to new beginnings.”
The final statement implies Stoops plans to continue coaching in 2019 and beyond. Years of big salaries in big jobs (he earned $920,000 in 2017) implies he won’t be coaching because he needs the money.
In between his two stints running OU’s defense, Stoops spent eight seasons as the head coach at Arizona.
Oklahoma announced earlier today that assistant head coach/defensive tackles coach Ruffin McNeill will take over defensive coordinator duties and defensive analyst Bob Diaco will slide up to outside linebackers coach.
The No. 11 Sooners are off Saturday before visiting TCU on Oct. 11 (noon ET, ABC).
The Sun Belt championship race took an unfortunate turn Monday as Troy head coach Neal Brown announced Trojans quarterback Kaleb Barker has been lost for the season to a torn ACL.
A junior from Decatur, Ala., Barker ranks second in the Sun Belt in passing efficiency, hitting a league-best 73 percent of his 126 throws for 1,013 yards with 10 touchdowns against two interceptions.
Barker is in his first year as a starter after appearing in 25 games as a freshman and sophomore as a holder and a backup quarterback.
Barker completed 9-of-10 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions before leaving Troy’s 37-20 win over Georgia State on Thursday.
Sophomore Sawyer Smith entered and hit 10-of-15 passes for 81 yards with a touchdown and an interception. For the year, Smith is 22-of-34 for 213 yards with three scores and two picks.
For the year, Troy is 5-1 and 3-0 in Sun Belt play, sitting atop the East Division standings. The Trojans entered the year as co-favorites in the East with Appalachian State; Troy and App State meet Nov. 24 in Boone, N.C.