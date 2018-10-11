Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Oklahoma State, Arkansas announce series in creative Twitter exchange

By Kevin McGuireOct 11, 2018, 5:09 PM EDT
Oklahoma State and Arkansas will rekindle their old Southwest Conference rivalry in 2024, and again in 2027. The two schools announced their upcoming home-and-home series courtesy of a fun dialogue that played out on Twitter for fans of both programs to follow along.

According to a released statement from Oklahoma State, Arkansas will visit Oklahoma State on September 7, 2024. Arkansas will host the second game in the arrangement on September 11, 2027. Barring any potential bowl matchups before the 2024 season, that will be the first time the two programs have played each other since 1980.

Now we just need these two programs to make this thing Facebook official with their relationship status.

Oklahoma State has matchups against power conference opponents lined up in 2019-2020 with Oregon State,2022-2023 with Arizona State, and now Oklahoma State in 2024 and 2027. The Razorbacks have power conference matchups in 2020 and 2025 with Notre Dame, Texas in 2021 and now Oklahoma State in 2024 and 2027.

Arkansas leads the all-time series, 30-15-1.

Two Washington defensive players medically retire from football

By Kevin McGuireOct 11, 2018, 4:25 PM EDT
Washington head coach Chris Petersen announced the retirement of two Husky football players on Thursday. Defensive back Austin Joyner and defensive lineman Jared Pulu are each retiring from playing football due to medical concerns. According to The Seattle Times, Joyner is retiring due to a history of concussions and Pulu is stepping aside due to a kidney medical condition.

Joyner has not appeared in either of Washington’s last two games and he has been listed as a primary backup to sophomore Byron Murphy this season. In four games this season, Joyner has recorded five tackles, including one tackle for a loss.

Guys get concussions and you go,” Petersen said, according to The Seattle Times, when reflecting on the impact of head injuries and the reaction to them today compared to the past. “You heal up and you go. But I think everybody is just on top of this, and it’s, ‘How many has he had? How serious is this?’” And everybody is hypersensitive to this, which I think is a good thing.”

Pulu has not played for Washington this season but did appear in 10 games last year. Both players will remain a part of the team in a non-playing capacity moving forward, according to Petersen.

Houston’s sack leader, TCU transfer Isaiah Chambers, suffers season-ending knee injury

By John TaylorOct 11, 2018, 3:13 PM EDT
One of the most productive members along Houston’s defensive line won’t see the field again this year.

On his Instagram page, Isaiah Chambers announced that he will miss the remainder of the 2018 season due to injury.  The defensive end suffered a knee injury in the Week 6 win over Tulsa.

The specific nature of the injury wasn’t revealed, and the football program has not commented on the lineman’s status moving forward.

Chambers, a redshirt sophomore, currently leads the Cougars in sacks with 4.5, while his six tackles for loss are second to All-American Ed Oliver‘s 6½.  This is his first season on the field for Houston after transferring in from TCU in August of last year.

A four-star member of the Horned Frogs’ 2016 recruiting class, Chambers was rated as the No. 7 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 23 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 136 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one player in TCU’s class that year was rated higher than Chambers — running back Sewo Olonilua.

As a true freshman in 2016, Chambers took a redshirt. He had been expected to play a role in TCU’s defensive line rotation last season prior to the transfer.

Pac-12 to alter replay process after damning report showed conference official overruling decision in a game

By Bryan FischerOct 11, 2018, 2:19 PM EDT
Pac-12 after dark is taking on a whole new meaning after this week as the conference has found itself right in the middle of another officiating scandal entirely of its own making (and not due to the incompetence of referees on the field).

The genesis of the scandal came last month when Washington State played USC at the Coliseum. The Trojans escaped with a win on a blocked last second field goal attempt by the Cougars but the far bigger story to emerge from the contest was the uproar over two potential targeting calls in the second half. One came in the fourth quarter as USC linebacker Porter Gustin nailed quarterback Gardner Minshew with a helmet-to-helmet hit that was not called for targeting (see below).

While that play came at a key moment in the game, it’s not the call that the ensuing uproar this week is truly focused on. That came in the third quarter when Trojans signal-caller J.T. Daniels took a knee trying to avoid a sack and was hit in the helmet after he had given himself up by Wazzu linebacker Logan Tago. Roughing the passer was called but not targeting. Via SB Nation: 

It seems that during the review process for targeting, according to Yahoo! Sports, Pac-12 general counsel and senior vice president of business affairs Woodie Dixon overruled the officials at the stadium and in the conference command center to claim that the call in question was not targeting — against the wishes of those whose job it is to, you know, actually officiate these things. It was documented as such in an internal report obtained by Yahoo! Sports.

“Our conference and our leadership has a deep commitment to the integrity of officiating and to protecting student-athlete health and well being,” Scott said Thursday, addressing the report during Pac-12 basketball media day. “What’s been reported was of significant concern to me. It’s new information to me that I was not aware of. There’s some things that have come out that I’ve had a chance to look into and have had discussions with the individuals involved directly.

“First, I’ve come to the conclusion that we’ve made mistakes with regards to our procedures involved with replay review in the command center. We mixed administrative oversight and leadership with real time replay review calls made by experts — on the field, in the stadium and in the command center. More over, we’ve allowed for ambiguity about who has the final call.”

The Pac-12 will now launch a more through review of how replay works in the conference and will immediately be changing procedures, starting with Friday’s games, and remove administrators from the replay review process entirely. 

“It was not (Dixon’s) intention — and he didn’t believe — he was making a decision. He was trying to offer a point of view on the calls,” Scott added. “From the replay official in the stadium’s perspective, and other people’s perspective, they clearly interpreted it as a decision or directive. From my perspective, that’s enough. Even if it wasn’t intended as he’s making the decision… none of that matters from my perspective. If there was a perception that he was involved in making the decision, that is inappropriate.”

While it goes without saying that every fan believes that their conference officials are some of the worst around, the Pac-12’s issues have been generating headlines for well over a decade. This episode though, goes well beyond a blown call. It’s a full on intervention on behalf of the conference office on an officiating decision. This is the kind of stuff fans and coaches have rumored happens all the time and is now documented publicly as something the Pac-12 has done, all but confirming a widely held conspiracy.

It also calls not only the decisions made in the Washington State-USC game into question, but also those of any controversial call of the past several years and especially since the conference command center was put in place last season. Whatever shred of credibility the Pac-12 had when it came to officiating is not only gone, but it will take significant changes to get even a shred back. This is an absolute nightmare scenario for the league and rebooting the entire system (to say nothing of a potential resignation or two) seems like the bare minimum that needs to occur over the coming weeks and months. 

Dixon will no longer be involved in the replay process and the conference office will be exploring additional changes to the entire officiating process going forward. But make no mistake, this yet another huge black mark on Scott and the Pac-12 itself. There’s already a growing basketball scandal that is sweeping up nearly half of the conference’s schools and this is yet another thing on the commissioner’s plate that he will have to deal with directly as fans remain up in arms and skeptical about the entire administration of the league.

Calls for Scott to resign as part of a wholesale house cleaning will grow by the day and you can certainly bet that the forthcoming investigation and resulting changes won’t do much to change the minds of many on the West Coast after a league’s worst fears were revealed for all to see this week.

Ceejhay French-Love tweets decision to transfer from Arizona State

By John TaylorOct 11, 2018, 1:44 PM EDT
As all of the cool kids are doing these, Ceejhay French-Love utilized a social media site to make an announcement about his immediate future.

On his personal Twitter account, French-Love revealed that he has decided to transfer from Arizona State and continue his playing career at an undetermined elsewhere.  Because he played in just four games this season, the fourth-year senior can take advantage of the new NCAA rules and redshirt, thus saving himself a season of eligibility.

The tight end can then use that season of eligibility as a graduate transfer in 2019.  Per French-Love, he is set to earn his degree from ASU this spring.

French-Love started one of the four games in which he played this season, his second with the Sun Devils.  He had one reception for nine yards.

The Long Beach, Calif., native spent the first two seasons of his career at a pair of junior colleges.  After transferring to ASU last year, he started seven games for the Sun Devils in 2017.  Last season, he totaled 49 yards and a touchdown on his three catches.