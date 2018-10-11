Getty Images

Pac-12 to alter replay process after damning report showed conference official overruling decision in a game

By Bryan FischerOct 11, 2018, 2:19 PM EDT
Pac-12 after dark is taking on a whole new meaning after this week as the conference has found itself right in the middle of another officiating scandal entirely of its own making (and not due to the incompetence of referees on the field).

The genesis of the scandal came last month when Washington State played USC at the Coliseum. The Trojans escaped with a win on a blocked last second field goal attempt by the Cougars but the far bigger story to emerge from the contest was the uproar over two potential targeting calls in the second half. One came in the fourth quarter as USC linebacker Porter Gustin nailed quarterback Gardner Minshew with a helmet-to-helmet hit that was not called for targeting (see below).

While that play came at a key moment in the game, it’s not the call that the ensuing uproar this week is truly focused on. That came in the third quarter when Trojans signal-caller J.T. Daniels took a knee trying to avoid a sack and was hit in the helmet after he had given himself up by Wazzu linebacker Logan Tago. Roughing the passer was called but not targeting. Via SB Nation: 

It seems that during the review process for targeting, according to Yahoo! Sports, Pac-12 general counsel and senior vice president of business affairs Woodie Dixon overruled the officials at the stadium and in the conference command center to claim that the call in question was not targeting — against the wishes of those whose job it is to, you know, actually officiate these things. It was documented as such in an internal report obtained by Yahoo! Sports.

“Our conference and our leadership has a deep commitment to the integrity of officiating and to protecting student-athlete health and well being,” Scott said Thursday, addressing the report during Pac-12 basketball media day. “What’s been reported was of significant concern to me. It’s new information to me that I was not aware of. There’s some things that have come out that I’ve had a chance to look into and have had discussions with the individuals involved directly.

“First, I’ve come to the conclusion that we’ve made mistakes with regards to our procedures involved with replay review in the command center. We mixed administrative oversight and leadership with real time replay review calls made by experts — on the field, in the stadium and in the command center. More over, we’ve allowed for ambiguity about who has the final call.”

The Pac-12 will now launch a more through review of how replay works in the conference and will immediately be changing procedures, starting with Friday’s games, and remove administrators from the replay review process entirely. 

“It was not (Dixon’s) intention — and he didn’t believe — he was making a decision. He was trying to offer a point of view on the calls,” Scott added. “From the replay official in the stadium’s perspective, and other people’s perspective, they clearly interpreted it as a decision or directive. From my perspective, that’s enough. Even if it wasn’t intended as he’s making the decision… none of that matters from my perspective. If there was a perception that he was involved in making the decision, that is inappropriate.”

While it goes without saying that every fan believes that their conference officials are some of the worst around, the Pac-12’s issues have been generating headlines for well over a decade. This episode though, goes well beyond a blown call. It’s a full on intervention on behalf of the conference office on an officiating decision. This is the kind of stuff fans and coaches have rumored happens all the time and is now documented publicly as something the Pac-12 has done, all but confirming a widely held conspiracy.

It also calls not only the decisions made in the Washington State-USC game into question, but also those of any controversial call of the past several years and especially since the conference command center was put in place last season. Whatever shred of credibility the Pac-12 had when it came to officiating is not only gone, but it will take significant changes to get even a shred back. This is an absolute nightmare scenario for the league and rebooting the entire system (to say nothing of a potential resignation or two) seems like the bare minimum that needs to occur over the coming weeks and months. 

Dixon will no longer be involved in the replay process and the conference office will be exploring additional changes to the entire officiating process going forward. But make no mistake, this yet another huge black mark on Scott and the Pac-12 itself. There’s already a growing basketball scandal that is sweeping up nearly half of the conference’s schools and this is yet another thing on the commissioner’s plate that he will have to deal with directly as fans remain up in arms and skeptical about the entire administration of the league.

Calls for Scott to resign as part of a wholesale house cleaning will grow by the day and you can certainly bet that the forthcoming investigation and resulting changes won’t do much to change the minds of many on the West Coast after a league’s worst fears were revealed for all to see this week.

Houston’s sack leader, TCU transfer Isaiah Chambers, suffers season-ending knee injury

By John TaylorOct 11, 2018, 3:13 PM EDT
One of the most productive members along Houston’s defensive line won’t see the field again this year.

On his Instagram page, Isaiah Chambers announced that he will miss the remainder of the 2018 season due to injury.  The defensive end suffered a knee injury in the Week 6 win over Tulsa.

The specific nature of the injury wasn’t revealed, and the football program has not commented on the lineman’s status moving forward.

Chambers, a redshirt sophomore, currently leads the Cougars in sacks with 4.5, while his six tackles for loss are second to All-American Ed Oliver‘s 6½.  This is his first season on the field for Houston after transferring in from TCU in August of last year.

A four-star member of the Horned Frogs’ 2016 recruiting class, Chambers was rated as the No. 7 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 23 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 136 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one player in TCU’s class that year was rated higher than Chambers — running back Sewo Olonilua.

As a true freshman in 2016, Chambers took a redshirt. He had been expected to play a role in TCU’s defensive line rotation last season prior to the transfer.

Ceejhay French-Love tweets decision to transfer from Arizona State

By John TaylorOct 11, 2018, 1:44 PM EDT
As all of the cool kids are doing these, Ceejhay French-Love utilized a social media site to make an announcement about his immediate future.

On his personal Twitter account, French-Love revealed that he has decided to transfer from Arizona State and continue his playing career at an undetermined elsewhere.  Because he played in just four games this season, the fourth-year senior can take advantage of the new NCAA rules and redshirt, thus saving himself a season of eligibility.

The tight end can then use that season of eligibility as a graduate transfer in 2019.  Per French-Love, he is set to earn his degree from ASU this spring.

French-Love started one of the four games in which he played this season, his second with the Sun Devils.  He had one reception for nine yards.

The Long Beach, Calif., native spent the first two seasons of his career at a pair of junior colleges.  After transferring to ASU last year, he started seven games for the Sun Devils in 2017.  Last season, he totaled 49 yards and a touchdown on his three catches.

Disgraced ex-Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze back in the coaching game… as OC in new pro league

By John TaylorOct 11, 2018, 12:49 PM EDT
After nearly a year and a half away, Hugh Freeze is back — albeit at an entirely different level of football.

The Arizona Hotshots, one of the teams in the new Alliance of American Football, a pro league that will begin play in February of next year, announced that Freeze has by hired as the team’s new offensive coordinator.  This marks Freeze’s first coaching job since his disgraceful exit from Oxford.

Freeze “resigned” from Ole Miss in July of 2017 after it was discovered he was using a school-issued cell phone to hook up with escort services on multiple occasions. Additionally, there were the Rebels’ NCAA issues while Freeze was in charge that left the coach with a two-game suspension to serve as well as a one-year show-cause.  Freeze never served either penalty as they were levied after Freeze’s resignation.

It was reported in January of this year that Nick Saban had been “really pushing” to add Freeze to his Alabama coaching staff, but that the SEC was highly reluctant to sign off on it.  In mid-April, a report surfaced that the conference had essentially blocked member schools, including Crimson Tide, from adding Freeze.  At the time, Saban spoke of the respect he has for both Freeze and the SEC while seemingly confirming that the league did indeed coach-block a hire due “to circumstances that people created for themselves.”

In his first public speaking appearance since his resignation, Freeze told a crowd of students at Liberty University in January that he has found “a total new appreciation for integrity” during his time away from the coaching profession.

Freeze’s new boss with the AAF team is former UCLA, Washington and Colorado head coach Rick Neuheisel.  In addition to Freeze’s hiring, the team also announced that former Oregon defensive coordinator Nick Aliotti will serve in the same capacity with the Hotshots.

University panel found suspended Indiana RB Morgan Ellison sexually assaulted student while she slept

By John TaylorOct 11, 2018, 12:14 PM EDT
Now we know a heck of a lot more of the rest of the story.

In late August, Indiana announced that Morgan Ellison had been indefinitely suspended from all football activities, including games and practice, by Tom Allen for unspecified violations of team rules.  Oct. 2, the head coach revealed that the running back was permitted to practice with his teammates but would remain suspended from playing in games for the foreseeable future.

A day after that development, the Indianapolis Star is now reporting, an IU panel determined that Ellison had sexually assaulted a female student in mid-August of this year and should be suspended from the university for a period of 2½ years.  The Star wrote that, “[i]n its findings, the University’s sexual misconduct hearing panel concluded that ‘the aggravating factor of [Ellison] engaging in sexual activity while Complainant was asleep, and [Ellison]’s use of force during the incident'” led to the lengthy suspension.

In addition to the suspension, Ellison has been barred from all parts of the university’s campus, barred from contact with the alleged victim and ordered to undergo counseling.  Ellison had until today to file an appeal of the panel’s ruling; right now, it’s unclear if he has taken that course of action.

Ellison has not been charged criminally in connection to the alleged sexual assault, although the newspaper writes that “[i]t is unclear if the Indiana University Police Department is investigating what happened.”

A university spokesperson declined to comment on Ellison’s status with the football team moving forward.

Last season, Ellison led the Hoosiers with 143 carries for 704 yards and six touchdowns.  The true junior has not played ion any of the Hoosiers’ six games this season.