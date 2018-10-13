Associated Press

Rutgers QBs post MINUS-43 passer rating in blowout loss to Maryland

By John TaylorOct 13, 2018, 4:51 PM EDT
Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse in Piscataway, Rutgers’ quarterbacks said, “hold my beer.”

A 24-point underdog to Maryland Saturday afternoon, the Scarlet Knights proved the sportsbooks underestimated their level of ineptness as they were embarrassed in a 34-7 loss to the Terrapins.  Since a season-opening 35-7 win over Texas State, Rutgers has been outscored 245-64 in losing six straight games.

In order to encapsulate just how far the program has plunged under on-the-hot-seat Chris Ash, one needs to merely look at the Scarlet Knights’ passing stats from this afternoon.

 

For those who are curious, that would be a minus-43.1 pass efficiency rating.  Arguably the worst part?  The eight yards isn’t a single-game low under Ash; that low-water mark is five in a 78-0 loss to Michigan in the coach’s first season in 2016.

Coming into the game, the Knights were 113th nationally in passing yards per game at 170.3 and a nation’s worst in passing efficiency 87.02.  Including today’s game, Rutgers quarterbacks have thrown 17 interceptions and three touchdown passes.  Let me repeat that: 17 interceptions vs. three touchdown passes.

The Terps, incidentally, improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play.

QB’s struggling as No. 7 Washington, No. 17 Oregon tied at halftime

By Bryan FischerOct 13, 2018, 5:26 PM EDT
No. 17 Oregon is led by a potential No. 1 overall pick in QB Justin Herbert. No. 7 Washington is led by a record-setter under center in signal-caller Jake Browning.

Naturally, the two met in Eugene on Saturday afternoon and each struggled as the Huskies and Ducks were tied up at 17-all in a huge Pac-12 North rivalry game.

Browning was the first of the two quarterbacks to get off to a bad start, throwing an interception on the second play of the game. He did bounce back with a few nice throws and a handful of key scrambles as the half wore on but still went to the locker room 6-of-14 for 91 yards. Tailbacks Myles Gaskin (54 yards before leaving due to injury) and Salvon Ahmed (54 yards, two touchdowns) were a little better despite facing a physical front and loaded box in a battle between two programs usually more well known for their offenses.

Herbert and company were slightly sharper but not by much, with one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the country going just 7-of-16 for 90 yards and a pair of touchdown passes. CJ Verdell did have 83 yards on the ground but Dillon Mitchell was the only other skill position player to get involved offensively on a consistent basis with four catches for 68 yards and a score.

One concern going forward for Oregon is the amount of players stuck in the locker room. Defensive lineman Drayton Carlberg was ejected for targeting in the first quarter while left tackle Penei Sewell had to be carried off with a knee injury. Guard Dallas Warmack also left with an injury in the second quarter.

The Ducks do get the ball to start the second half and the winner of this one is not only in the driver’s seat for the division and conference as a whole, but is perhaps the Pac-12’s only remaining hope in the College Football Playoff. This rivalry game has been heated over the years and you can bet that’s what will play out after the break.

Big runs by Miles Sanders help give Penn State halftime lead on Michigan State

By Kevin McGuireOct 13, 2018, 5:16 PM EDT
With Saquon Barkley on the sidelines as Penn State celebrates homecoming, Miles Sanders has been showing he is not a bad running back either. Sanders has rushed for 145 yards and one remarkable touchdown to help Penn State take a 14-7 lead on Michigan State into halftime in Happy Valley.

Sanders ripped off a 78-yard run in the first quarter to setup a five-yard touchdown run by KJ Hamler to put Penn State in front in the first quarter. The one run alone nearly doubled the total rushing yards by Sanders two weeks ago against Ohio State, which he actually did later in the second quarter.

Michigan State tied the game early in the second quarter after lighting a spark with some trick plays that caught Penn State off guard. A fake punt run by Connor Heyward for a 36-yard gain on 4th-and-6 was later followed by Heyward completing a 36-yard pass to Cam Chambers to take the Spartans down to the one-yard line. From there it was a struggle, but the drive ended with La’Darius Jefferson pushing forward for a touchdown.

Penn State regained the lead when Sanders took a handoff from Trace McSorley on a draw and broke tackles and found room to work on his way to a 48-yard run. It was a run that looked like one that might have been ripped off by Barkley.

More importantly, Sanders gave Penn State a lead that it must now protect in the second half. Penn State has enjoyed plenty of success in the second half this season. Michigan State rallied in the second half to hand the Nittany Lions a tough loss in East Lansing last year. Can they do it again?

No. 13 LSU all over No. 2 Georgia at the half

By Zach BarnettOct 13, 2018, 5:10 PM EDT
The No. 2 team in the country is in trouble.

In their first trip to Baton Rouge in a decade, Georgia has fallen in a 16-0 halftime hole against No. 13 LSU.

Both teams have had success running the ball, but Joe Burrow has significantly outplayed his red-and-black counterpart in Jake Fromm.

The Tigers opened the scoring with a 33-yard Cole Tracy field goal, and Georgia appeared ready to try for the equalizer on the ensuing drive, but Kirby Smart called a fake field goal on a 4th-and-9 from the LSU 14. The play never had a chance, and the LSU defense held.

LSU immediately took advantage, dinking and dunking down the field until Clyde Edwards-Helaire broke free on a 3rd-and-1 for a 47-yard gain to set up a 1st-and-goal. Burrow plunged in on a 1-yard keeper on 4th-and-goal, staking LSU to a 10-0 lead at the 13:34 mark of the second quarter.

After forcing a three-and-out, Burrow hit a wide open Justin Jefferson for a 50-yard gain on LSU’s next play after the touchdown. The drive stalled, but Tracy’s 33-yard boot pushed the lead to 13.

Another Georgia three-and-out lead to another long LSU drive, this one a 15-play, 50-yard push set up Tracy for his third boot of the half, a 39-yarder at the 5:09 mark of the first half.

After the missed field goal, the Bulldogs’ offense booked three consecutive three-and-outs, followed by a 6-play, 25-yard drive that ended in a fourth Jake Camarda punt. Fromm was, in a word, terrible, going just 5-of-16 for 47 yards.

Burrow, meanwhile, was 10-of-19 for 136 yards plus a rushing touchdown.

LSU out-rushed Georgia in the half, 110-77.

Georgia will receive to open the second half, and it’s fair to wonder if heralded freshman Justin Fields will take that snap.

WATCH: Dan Mullen, Derek Mason hug it out after heated exchange

By John TaylorOct 13, 2018, 4:06 PM EDT
To borrow a line from the great Chris Farley, coaching brothers don’t shake hands.  Coaching brothers gotta hug.

With the SEC’s commissioner in attendance, it was quite the wild scene that played out late in the first half of the Florida-Vanderbilt game in Nashville Saturday afternoon.  On a Commodores punt, Gators’ James Houston IV threw a brutal crack-back block that was ultimately ruled targeting and led to the player’s ejection.

Vandy head coach Derek Mason came out to check on his player, who was still on the ground, who was on the receiving end of the targeting and appeared to direct some words at the Florida bench.  At that point, UF defensive coordinator Todd Grantham started jawing back as did head coach Dan Mullen, who had to be physically restrained by an official and football staffers as, wisely or not, he appeared headed for an up close and personal confrontation with Mason.

Despite the vitriol between the two during the game, afterward, instead of the standard postgame handshake, the two head coaches engaged in an extended embrace that seemed to settle any lingering issues between them.

As for the game, the 14th-ranked Gators overcame a 21-3 first-half deficit to pull away from the Commodores for a 37-27 win.