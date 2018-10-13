Rutgers QBs post MINUS-43 passer rating in blowout loss to Maryland

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse in Piscataway, Rutgers’ quarterbacks said, “hold my beer.”
A 24-point underdog to Maryland Saturday afternoon, the Scarlet Knights proved the sportsbooks underestimated their level of ineptness as they were embarrassed in a 34-7 loss to the Terrapins. Since a season-opening 35-7 win over Texas State, Rutgers has been outscored 245-64 in losing six straight games.
In order to encapsulate just how far the program has plunged under on-the-hot-seat Chris Ash, one needs to merely look at the Scarlet Knights’ passing stats from this afternoon.
For those who are curious, that would be a minus-43.1 pass efficiency rating. Arguably the worst part? The eight yards isn’t a single-game low under Ash; that low-water mark is five in a 78-0 loss to Michigan in the coach’s first season in 2016.
Coming into the game, the Knights were 113th nationally in passing yards per game at 170.3 and a nation’s worst in passing efficiency 87.02. Including today’s game, Rutgers quarterbacks have thrown 17 interceptions and three touchdown passes. Let me repeat that: 17 interceptions vs. three touchdown passes.
The Terps, incidentally, improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play.