AP Top 25 shuffles the deck after chaotic Week 7

By Kevin McGuireOct 14, 2018, 2:25 PM EDT
The votes are in, and Alabama remains a wide favorite among college football’s AP voters. The Crimson Tide took home 61 first-place votes to remain firmly atop the latest AP Top 25 released on Sunday, with No. 2 Ohio State claiming the only other AP first-place vote in the country. The Buckeyes, No. 3 Clemson, and No. 4 Notre Dame each moved up one spot this week after No. 8 Georgia fell six spots this week.

Passing Georgia in the top 10 was No. 5 LSU, who defeated the Bulldogs in Baton Rouge, No. 6 Michigan, and No. 7 Texas. The Tigers, Wolverines, and Longhorns, in addition to No. 9 Oklahoma all made moves into the top 10 this week in the AP Top 25. No. 10 UCF remained in the same spot as a week ago despite so many changes in the poll.

No. 11 Florida and No. 12 Oregon each made their moves closer to the top 10 following wins this weekend, while No. 13 West Virginia dropped seven spots, No. 15 Washington fell eight spots and No. 10 Penn State tumbled 10 spots in the poll this week. No. 23 Wisconsin also took a big drop of eight spots but remained in the poll.

Colorado, Miami and Auburn each fell out of the AP Top 25 this week, making room for new appearances by No. 19 Iowa, No. 24 Michigan State, and No. 25 Washington State.

Here is this week’s AP Top 25:

  1. Alabama (60)
  2. Ohio State (1)
  3. Clemson
  4. Notre Dame
  5. LSU
  6. Michigan
  7. Texas
  8. Georgia
  9. Oklahoma
  10. UCF
  11. Florida
  12. Oregon
  13. West Virginia
  14. Kentucky
  15. Washington
  16. NC State
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Penn State
  19. Iowa
  20. Cincinnati
  21. South Florida
  22. Mississippi State
  23. Wisconsin
  24. Michigan State
  25. Washington State

LSU, Michigan, and Texas all vault into top 10 of coaches poll

By Kevin McGuireOct 14, 2018, 1:02 PM EDT
After a chaotic Week 7 around college football, the Amway Coaches Poll saw a few teams catapult up the rankings and into the top 10 this week. LSU, Michigan, and Texas all had big gains up the ladder into the top 10 while Oregon was left just on the outside looking in.

Alabama remained a firm No. 1 with 61 first-place votes, and No. 2 Ohio State moved up one spot this week with one first-place vote received. No. 3 Clemson received a pair of first-place votes on their bye week as they also moved up one spot to stay just ahead of No. 4 Notre Dame. At No. 5, LSU re-entered the top 10 this week shortly after being dropped out of the top 10 the previous week. The Tigers moved up seven spots to fall ahead of No. 6 Georgia, who fell four spots this week.

No. 7 Michigan and No. 8 Texas each moved up six spots in the coaches poll this week following their wins and a plethora of losses by others. UCF remained at No. 9, staying ahead of No. 10 Oklahoma, who re-joined the top 10 this week. No. 13 West Virginia was knocked down seven spots after suffering its first loss of the year, and No. 14 Washington fell seven spots and No. 16 Penn State dropped eight spots after a second consecutive loss at home. No. 15 NC State came between the Huskies and Nittany Lions after being moved up four spots.

No. 19 Wisconsin took the biggest tumble, falling nine spots after a road loss at Michigan for the second loss of the year. Newcomers to this week’s coaches poll include No. 22 Iowa and No. 23 Washington State. They fill the vacancies left by Miami and Auburn.

Here is this week’s coaches poll:

  1. Alabama (61)
  2. Ohio State (1)
  3. Clemson (2)
  4. Notre Dame
  5. LSU
  6. Georgia
  7. Michigan
  8. Texas
  9. UCF
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Oregon
  12. Florida
  13. West Virginia
  14. Washington
  15. NC State
  16. Penn State
  17. Kentucky
  18. Texas A&M
  19. Wisconsin
  20. South Florida
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Iowa
  23. Washington State
  24. Stanford
  25. Colorado

Boise State AD “hopeful we can get something done” with contract extension for Bryan Harsin

By Kevin McGuireOct 14, 2018, 11:42 AM EDT
Perhaps not surprising to hear, but reports out of Boise, Idaho suggest Boise State is looking to lock down head coach Bryan Harsin to a contract extension. According to an Idaho Press-Tribune report from B.J. Rains and John Wustrow, Boise State athletic director Curt Apsey confirmed the school is currently in the process of working out the details of a contract extension for Harsin.

“Bryan has done a heck of a job since he’s been here and I want to do what I can to show that I appreciate that effort and I want to do what we can to keep him at Boise State,” Apsey said, per the Idaho Press-Tribune report from Saturday. “I think we’ve been going through this for the last 20 years because we’ve had great coaches here and Bryan is no exception. I’m hopeful we can get something done.”

Harsin is currently under contract at Boise State through 2022. He is currently the second highest-paid coach in the Mountain West Conference, behind only Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo. According to the report, Boise State is looking to add a buyout clause back into Harsin’s contract, something that expired at the end of the 2017 season. Adding a buyout clause back to the contract doesn’t necessarily mean Harsin could not be hired away by any other program looking for a new head coach, but it would make hiring Harsin a tad more expensive for either the hiring school or for Harsin.

It could turn out to be a win-win for Boise State and Harsin, of course. Boise State would likely get the added protection of securing their head coach for at least a little bit longer and Harsin would get more of a financial guarantee from Boise State, not that he was on any hot seat talk or anything. And even if Harsin was hired away by another program, most likely from a power conference, then Boise State would make out on the deal due to the buyout clause.

Where Harsin will fit into the upcoming coaching carousel remains to be seen, but his coaching profile is one that may be attractive to a handful of programs potentially looking for new coaches this offseason. With that being the case, Boise State would prefer to have a new contract on the books as soon as possible, just in case.

Nick Saban downplays concern over Tua Tagovailoa’s knee

By John TaylorOct 14, 2018, 9:29 AM EDT
It appears the whole of Roll Tide Nation can breathe easier.  Probably.  Maybe?

In the week leading up to Alabama’s Week 7 game against Missouri, Nick Saban revealed that star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was dealing with a sprained knee.  During the third quarter of the Crimson Tide’s eventual win, Tagovailoa tweaked that same knee.

There was sufficient concern, in fact, that Tagovailoa’s parents made a trip from the stands and into the sideline medical tent to check on the condition of their son.  The parents eventually emerged from the tent, as did their son after 20 minutes of observation and evaluation.  Tagovailoa didn’t return to the game — the Tide had a substantial lead at the time — but Saban said afterward that the true sophomore could’ve gone back in if necessary.

Moving forward?  No concerns, at least publicly.

“We don’t think there’s any issues or problems with it,” the head coach said when asked about the state of Tagovailoa’s knee.

Coincidentally or not, Tagovailoa had arguably his worst game of the season.  Entering Saturday completing more than 75 percent of his passes, the first-year starter hit on just 12-of-22 attempts (54.5 percent); before today, he hadn’t completed less than 68 percent of his passes in any one game.

On a finer point, Tagovailoa’s 10 incompletions in the win were just one less than he had in the last three games combined.

While Saban has downplayed concern over the state of Tagovailoa’s knee, it’s certainly a situation that warrants monitoring and one that will garner enough media attention that it’ll eventually piss The Nicktator off – especially as rival Tennessee, fresh off an upset of Auburn, is next up on the schedule.  In Knoxville, by the way.

No. 19 Colorado knocked from unbeaten ranks as USC scores wild Saturday’s final upset

By Bryan FischerOct 14, 2018, 2:28 AM EDT
It was a wild Saturday in college football filled with top 25 upsets across the board. Pac-12 After Dark was sure to get a pelt on the wall as well.

USC quarterback J.T. Daniels threw two first quarter interceptions but bounced back in a big way as the Trojans knocked No. 19 Colorado from the ranks of the unbeaten 31-20 on Saturday night and managed to reinsert the defending champions back into the driver’s seat of the Pac-12 South.

Daniels, who tossed one of those picks on the first play of the game, basically was the Trojans offense on the night as the program known for ‘Student Body Right’ had just seven yards rushing at halftime and didn’t improve much on that number as the game wore on. The freshman signal-caller wound up with 272 yards passing and three touchdowns when all was said and done in the game, giving the half-full crowd a few things to cheer about while keeping head coach Clay Helton a perfect 19-0 at the L.A. Coliseum as head coach of the cardinal and gold.

Michael Pittman Jr. led the way as Daniels’ best friend, recording 144 yards on just five catches — two of which went for scores, one from 65 yards out. Tyler Vaughns also found the end zone through the air in an encouraging sign for USC’s receivers breaking out at the right time as they hit a critical stretch in conference play.

Defensively, the Trojans were able to put together one of the best efforts of the season. Ajene Harris recorded a pick-six in the second half that essentially put this result to bed and they held the Buffs to one of their worst performances on the offensive end in some time. That they did so without captain and star middle linebacker Cameron Smith spoke volumes and especially so given that his replacement, freshman Palaie Gaoteote, suffered a concussion (on a questionable play that also could have been called for targeting) and the team was forced to put a walk-on in the middle of the field.

As for Colorado, it was a night to forget for the program as they finally slipped up against a team with a winning record on the season. The big plays defensively were one thing but the lack of any real productivity on offense all but doomed Mike MacIntyre’s group in a game they generally had control of until a few minute stretch before halftime turned things on its head.

Quarterback Steven Montez threw for only 168 yards and one interception on a night where he mostly had to check it down whenever he wasn’t being pressured (which was quite often). He didn’t get any help from the rushing attack and the score made the Buffs one-dimensional as things wound down.

All-purpose star Laviska Shenault scored on a wild 49 yard run out of the wildcat formation to help lead the team in rushing and receiving (72 yards) but it wasn’t enough. He was one of a number of key players who got banged up during the game too, missing most of the fourth quarter with an injury that isn’t too concerning going forward but did keep him out down the stretch.

The end result not only gives CU their first loss of the season and keeps them from hitting bowl eligibility at the midway mark, but also shakes up the Pac-12 South race and all but certainly drops the Pac-12 out of the College Football Playoff race at the same time given events elsewhere in the league. The flip side is it makes USC the team to beat once again as they try to defend their crown following another slow start to the year. The trip to Salt Lake City next weekend to play Utah very well could determine the division and who makes that trip to Santa Clara as a result.

The Trojans seem to have a knack for getting better as the year gets going and the Buffs found that out first hand to cap off another crazy Saturday night.