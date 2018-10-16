Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad says, God willing, Michigan football ‘will return to its glory days’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thanks to the Internet, everybody can fancy themselves as an expert and spread their collective wisdom to the masses, especially, it seems, when it comes to the sport of college football. Which brings us to Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Ahmadinejad served as the president of Iran from 2005-2013 and is infamous for, among other things, calling for Israel to be wiped off the map and claiming during a speech in front of the United States General Assembly that the United States government was behind the 9/11 attacks. He’s also called the Holocaust a myth as well as decried for an appalling human rights record during his presidency.

With that as a backdrop, Ahmadinejad, for whatever reason, dipped his toes into the world of college football when, in response to a tweet from a Michigan football fan in September, the former president predicted Tuesday the Wolverines “will return to its glory days.” Provided they have “a hard work ethic,” of course.

With a hard work ethic Inshallah the U of M will return to its glory days. — Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (@Ahmadinejad1956) October 16, 2018

(According to Merriam-Webster.com, “Inshallah” means “if Allah wills” or “God willing.”)

So, the sixth-ranked Wolverines, with rival Michigan State on tap this weekend, have the confidence of Ahmadinejad. Whether that’s something they want or need is another matter entirely.