Ohio State confirms Nick Bosa’s college career has come to an end

At least at the collegiate level, Nick Bosa‘s playing career has come to an end.
Ohio State confirmed in a press release late Tuesday morning that Bosa will withdraw from school “in order to devote more time to his rehabilitation and training efforts” for the 2019 NFL draft. Bosa suffered a core muscle injury in the Week 3 win over TCU, with surgery subsequently confirmed by head coach Urban Meyer.
“I was hopeful that Nick would be able to return to play again for us,” Meyer said in a statement. “I know this was an extremely difficult and emotional decision for Nick and his family, and I wish him well as he moves on to get himself 100 percent healthy and ready for his next chapter. I want to thank Nick for the remarkable efforts he gave for this program. He is a first-class young man who we have been honored to coach.”
Bosa’s parents had indicated last month that their son wouldn’t be reevaluated by his surgeon until November, with a decision on the standout defensive end’s fate for the rest of the season decided then. Obviously, the family’s timeline accelerated exponentially.
Bosa was a first-team All-American as a sophomore last season and named as the Big Ten’s Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2017. He finishes his Buckeyes career with 29 tackles for loss and 17.5. In less than three full games this season, Bosa had four sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries, one for a touchdown.
The brother of 2016 No. 3 overall NFL Draft pick Joey Bosa is widely expected to be a Top Five pick in next year’s draft.
There’s even more encouraging news coming out of a grim situation in the state of Tennessee.
After sustaining what was described as a head injury on a routine play late in the first half of last month’s game against Vanderbilt, Tennessee State middle linebacker Christion Abercrombie made his way to the sidelines where, after complaining of a headache, he quickly collapsed. Abercrombie was administered first aid, including oxygen, before being wheeled off and rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery on his brain.
While Abercrombie remains hospitalized in Nashville, he has been showing steady improvement over the past couple of weeks. In fact, over the weekend, Abercrombie’s mother, Staci Abercrombie, confirmed to the linebacker’s head coach that her son has been upgraded from critical to stable condition. Additionally, the TSU program revealed that Abercrombie had been removed from a ventilator and is breathing on his own.
“His mom said he’s giving thumbs up,” the coach, Rod Reed, told The Tennessean. “He’s counting to four on his fingers. He’s opened one of his eyes and followed her around the room a little bit. He’s responding to stuff that they’re talking to him about; he understands what they’re talking about.”
A GoFundMe page that has been set up by the university has raised just over $57,000 thus far.
Abercrombie began his collegiate playing career at Illinois, playing in 11 games in 2017 after redshirting as a true freshman in 2016. He transferred to TSU from the Fighting Illini in January of this year, and was the Tigers’ second-leading tackler heading into the Week 5 game.
UCLA’s celebration of the first win of the Chip Kelly era has been muted a bit by a pair of injuries, one on each side of the ball.
Kelly confirmed Monday that linebacker Jaelan Phillips and running back Soso Jamabo will miss the remainder of the 2018 season. Both players have been ruled out because of concussions, ESPN.com reported.
Because of the new NCAA redshirt rules, both players could save this season’s eligibility as neither has played in more than four games in 2018. Heading into this season, Phillips and Jamabo had been expected to be key contributors, although that never came to fruition for various reasons.
Phillips, who was injured in an offseason scooter accident, started the first two games of the season but was a backup the next two. The Los Angeles News writes that “[h]e has not been seen on the practice field or the sideline during games since after UCLA’s loss [to Colorado] on Sept. 28.”
Jamabo was suspended for the first two games of the season. After returning from that punitive measure, he totaled just 12 yards on five carries in three games. Coming into the year, the fourth-year senior had totaled 1,182 yards and 13 touchdowns on 243 carries.
Both players were five-star signees. Phillips was the No. 1-rated recruit in the country for the Class of 2017 on 247Sports.com‘s composite board, while Jamabo was the No. 2 running back in the country in 2015.
Ohio State’s injury-hit defense bent but didn’t break (too much) in a closer-than-expected win over Minnesota this past weekend. With a matchup against a more potent offense in the offing this weekend, the Buckeyes appear set to be a helluva lot healthier on that side of the ball this coming Saturday than they were the last.
Both defensive end Jonathon Cooper and linebacker Malik Harrison missed the 30-14 win over the Gophers because each was in concussion protocol. With Purdue looming in Week 8, Cooper and Harrison have been cleared and are expected to play against the Boilermakers.
Through six games and before last Saturday, Harrison’s 25 tackles were second on the team. Cooper replaced All-American Nick Bosa, who underwent surgery after suffering a core muscle injury in Week 3 and could be sidelined for another month at least, in the starting lineup.
Another two defensive starters could be getting healthier as well. From the Associated Press:
In addition, starting defensive tackle Robert Landers, who has been limited by an unspecified injury, is probable for the game, while starting cornerback Damon Arnette, who was hurt in the Penn State game, is questionable, Meyer said.
Purdue is currently 42nd in scoring offense (33.5 points per game) and 10th in total offense (510.2 yards per game).
Thanks to Georgia’s loss, Ohio State moved up to No. 2 nationally in both major polls.
As he announced on Twitter, Bennett Williams left Illinois earlier this month because of a dismissal. Because of a decidedly different reason (?), the Fighting Illini has felt yet another personnel loss.
On the same social media website utilized by his former teammate, Louis Dorsey announced that he has “decided it is in my best interest to transfer and continue my career elsewhere.” Dorsey gave no specific reason for his midseason move.
Dorsey was suspended during the spring of this year for violating unspecified violations of team rules. He was also suspended for the first three games of the 2018 regular season for the same reason.
As a true freshman in 2017, Dorsey led the Illini with three receiving touchdowns; was second in receiving yards with 395; and fourth in receptions with 22. His 18 yards per reception were tops on the team. BTN.com named the 6-6, 225-pound Dorsey to its All-Freshman Team for that performance.
Because of his off-field issues, Dorsey has played in just one game and not caught a pass this season.