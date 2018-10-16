Ohio State confirms Nick Bosa’s college career has come to an end

At least at the collegiate level, Nick Bosa‘s playing career has come to an end.

Ohio State confirmed in a press release late Tuesday morning that Bosa will withdraw from school “in order to devote more time to his rehabilitation and training efforts” for the 2019 NFL draft. Bosa suffered a core muscle injury in the Week 3 win over TCU, with surgery subsequently confirmed by head coach Urban Meyer.

“I was hopeful that Nick would be able to return to play again for us,” Meyer said in a statement. “I know this was an extremely difficult and emotional decision for Nick and his family, and I wish him well as he moves on to get himself 100 percent healthy and ready for his next chapter. I want to thank Nick for the remarkable efforts he gave for this program. He is a first-class young man who we have been honored to coach.”

Bosa’s parents had indicated last month that their son wouldn’t be reevaluated by his surgeon until November, with a decision on the standout defensive end’s fate for the rest of the season decided then. Obviously, the family’s timeline accelerated exponentially.

Bosa was a first-team All-American as a sophomore last season and named as the Big Ten’s Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2017. He finishes his Buckeyes career with 29 tackles for loss and 17.5. In less than three full games this season, Bosa had four sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries, one for a touchdown.

The brother of 2016 No. 3 overall NFL Draft pick Joey Bosa is widely expected to be a Top Five pick in next year’s draft.