Matt Leinart says Lane Kiffin was ‘obviously joking’ about offering 11-year-old son a scholarship

Haha. Good one, Kiff.
In a Twitter exchange with Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports/The Athletic Tuesday, Lane Kiffin indicated that he had indeed offered a scholarship to Cole Leinart, the 11-year-old quarterback son of former USC Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart.
Apparently, however, the current Florida Atlantic and former USC head coach — and former Leinart offensive coordinator with the Trojans — was just yanking everyone’s chain. At least, according to Cole Leinart’s father he was.
Following the ruckus kicked up by what was apparently an in-jest tweet, Kiffin explained his relationship with the elder Leinart. From the Sun-Sentinel:
Matt, we’ve always had a good relationship,” said Kiffin of Leinart, who after an NFL career is now a college football analyst for Fox Sports and covered FAU’s opener at Oklahoma. “We’ve been communicating a lot over the last couple of months. They had the opener, their broadcast and stuff. He lives right down the street from my kids in Manhattan Beach out there. There’s some crossover, kids in different sports and things like that.
And, for those wondering, Kiffin is permitted to discuss the younger Leinart, who would be a Class of 2025 recruit if he continues on his current trajectory, as he’s only in sixth grade; the NCAA doesn’t consider a player a recruitable prospect until they reach the ninth grade.