Michigan loses four-star 2017 LB Drew Singleton to transfer

If you had Michigan in the “Next FBS Team to Lose a Player to Transfer” pool, collect your winnings.

247Sports.com was the first to report that Drew Singleton had asked for and been granted a release from his U-M scholarship, with his intention being to transfer. Mlive.com subsequently confirmed the initial report through a university spokesperson, and Singleton’s name has already been removed from the football team’s online roster.

No specific reason for the sophomore linebacker’s decision to transfer was given.

A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2017 recruiting class, Singleton was rated as the No. 5 outside linebacker in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Jersey; and the No. 79 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Singleton was the highest-rated linebacker in U-M’s class that year, and only two other defensive signees in the 34-member class were rated higher.

After taking a redshirt his true freshman season, Singleton had played in four games this season before his decision to transfer. The vast majority of that action, however, came on special teams.