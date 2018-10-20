TCU QB change sparks Horned Frogs in first half vs. Sooners

It looked like Oklahoma was going to be in full control despite having some flaws to sort through in the first half against TCU in Fort Worth, but a change at quarterback seem to have ignited TCU’s offense in the first half. Oklahoma quickly saw a 28-7 advantage turn into a 28-24 lead at halftime of the Big 12 contest.

Michael Collins replaced Shawn Robinson at quarterback for TCU midway through the second quarter. After nearly throwing a pick-six on his second snap, Collins threw a higher-percentage screen pass to KaVontae Turpin and Turpin turned on the jets for a 41-yard touchdown to provide a much-needed offensive spark for the Horned Frogs. The screen pass essentially doubled TCU’s entire offensive production up to that point in the game.

Robinson had completed just three of his eight passes for 21 yards before being removed from the game. Collins has completed four of five passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns as TCU is showing life as a threat to Oklahoma.

Oklahoma scored touchdowns on each of their first four possessions in the game. Two of those scores came from outside the red zone, with Kyler Murray completing a 37-yard pass to a wide-open CeeDee Lamb for the first score of the game. A touchdown celebration by Lamb and Lee Morris led to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that backed up the ensuing kickoff, which was returned by Turpin for a quick TCU touchdown. Morris later made up for his penalty by scoring Oklahoma’s fourth touchdown of the game on a nine-yard pass. Trey Sermon picked up a short touchdown run for Oklahoma’s second touchdown, and Kennedy Brooks ripped off a 21-yard run on a 4th and 1 play for the third touchdown of the game for the Sooners.

Oklahoma will have to get back on track in the second half. The Sooners are 0-for-5 on third down (but 3-for-3 on fourth down), and Oklahoma has been flagged for eight penalties for 60 yards. Lincoln Riley has some coaching to do with TCU getting comfortable.

