TCU QB change sparks Horned Frogs in first half vs. Sooners

It looked like Oklahoma was going to be in full control despite having some flaws to sort through in the first half against TCU in Fort Worth, but a change at quarterback seem to have ignited TCU’s offense in the first half. Oklahoma quickly saw a 28-7 advantage turn into a 28-24 lead at halftime of the Big 12 contest.
Michael Collins replaced Shawn Robinson at quarterback for TCU midway through the second quarter. After nearly throwing a pick-six on his second snap, Collins threw a higher-percentage screen pass to KaVontae Turpin and Turpin turned on the jets for a 41-yard touchdown to provide a much-needed offensive spark for the Horned Frogs. The screen pass essentially doubled TCU’s entire offensive production up to that point in the game.
Robinson had completed just three of his eight passes for 21 yards before being removed from the game. Collins has completed four of five passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns as TCU is showing life as a threat to Oklahoma.
Oklahoma scored touchdowns on each of their first four possessions in the game. Two of those scores came from outside the red zone, with Kyler Murray completing a 37-yard pass to a wide-open CeeDee Lamb for the first score of the game. A touchdown celebration by Lamb and Lee Morris led to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that backed up the ensuing kickoff, which was returned by Turpin for a quick TCU touchdown. Morris later made up for his penalty by scoring Oklahoma’s fourth touchdown of the game on a nine-yard pass. Trey Sermon picked up a short touchdown run for Oklahoma’s second touchdown, and Kennedy Brooks ripped off a 21-yard run on a 4th and 1 play for the third touchdown of the game for the Sooners.
Oklahoma will have to get back on track in the second half. The Sooners are 0-for-5 on third down (but 3-for-3 on fourth down), and Oklahoma has been flagged for eight penalties for 60 yards. Lincoln Riley has some coaching to do with TCU getting comfortable.
Mother Nature is at it again today. After about 10 minutes had been played in the Michigan-Michigan State game in East Lansing, a lightning delay went into effect as lightning strikes approached Spartan Stadium.
the delay happened in the middle of Michigan’s second offense series of the first quarter with no score in the game. Michigan was preparing for a 2nd and 6 situation as the Wolverines were approaching midfield. In addition to teams having to leave the playing field, all fans have been asked to leave the stadium for their own safety concerns.
Every time lightning strikes in the area, the game reset clock goes back to 30 minutes. So buckle in and get comfortable. Who knows how long we will be sitting around waiting for this game to resume.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Wisconsin and Illinois are playing in the snow.
The Pac-12 has struggled compared to other power conferences when it comes to getting the best national exposure possible on TV. That is what makes Saturday night quite a moral victory for commissioner Larry Scott and the Pac-12, as Oregon and Washington State are set for a nationally televised game between ranked Pac-12 teams.
There will be a Game 7 in the National League Championship Series after the Milwaukee Brewers held off elimination last night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. A Game 7 in a league championship series would figure to be an automatic choice to be placed on network television instead of a cable outlet that has a fraction of the possible viewership, but Major League Baseball will see the deciding game for a chance to play in the World Series air on FOX Sports 1 instead of FOX. FOX will be airing the Oregon-Washington State game.
FOX has battled a handful of scheduling issues when it comes to college football coverage, especially during the baseball postseason. Playoff baseball game s(and regular season baseball games) taking longer to play have led to delays in college football broadcasts, and vice versa at times as FOX and FOX Sports 1 have built up their rights packages. Last year’s regular season game between Penn State and Ohio State, for example, would have been a sure lock for primetime but was moved to a 3:30 p.m. time slot to make way for postseason baseball. That was a bit of a disappointment for the Big Ten considering the importance of the game, but that is the way this all works when conferences divvy up their broadcast rights.
But for the Pac-12 to be able to keep a marquee game in a primetime slot that will gain the maximum audience and not being shoved to a network with a fraction of the audience to make way for a Game 7 in the NLCS is a major victory for the conference. For this week, at least.
For the third straight week, Rashan Gary will not be suiting up for the Michigan Wolverines. This week, Gary did not even make the trip from Ann Arbor to East Lansing for a road game at Michigan State.
Gary was injured earlier this season in a game against Northwestern and has not been on the field since due to an AC joint injury. His status has been left as an open question since with few details if any about his status on a week-by-week basis out of Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan program. Gary was not seen in uniform last week at home against Wisconsin and will be left to watch this game from home. Harbaugh was unsure if Gary would be available this week, as he noted earlier in the week during a press conference.
With Gary not on the travel roster, his spot was filled in by Tarik Black, who has not been available for the Wolverines since early in the 2017 season. Whether he gets a chance to play or not remains unknown. Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson have been filling the vacancy left by Gary on the defensive line.
Remember a couple of years ago when a Michigan football player drove a tent spike into the turf at Michigan State as a rally call for the Wolverines, and then Michigan State got the last laugh with a win? Well, we could have the seeds of a similar incident already in East Lansing this morning.
Michigan’s Devin Bush decided to try and scuff up the Michigan State spartan logo on the field during the pregame warmups this morning at Spartan Stadium. The action was caught on camera by the Big Ten Network, quickly leading to comments about hos disrespectful the action is.
Michigan comes to Michigan State looking to remain undefeated in Big Ten play this season. The Wolverines are the favorites against Michigan State, but the Spartans have held the upper hand in this in-state rivalry over the course of the past decade. After a big win on the road last week at Penn State, you have to imagine this action by Bush will somehow be relayed to Michigan State before kickoff. Will that serve as similar motivation (as if any is needed against Michigan)?
It was Michigan linebacker Joe Bolden who was unapologetic for driving the tent stake into the turf prior to kickoff at Michigan State back in 2014. Former Michigan head coach Brady Hoke apologized for the action, which was called out by Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio.
Michigan and Michigan State square off at noon eastern.
UPDATE: Yeah, the pregame shenanigans are getting heated.