After being threatened, UCF fans cancel trip to attend College GameDay in Jacksonville

ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast will be airing from Jacksonville, Florida to soak in the atmosphere for the SEC East Division showdown between Georgia and Florida. With GameDay heading to Florida, a group of UCF fans decided it would be a good opportunity to show up on the scene and show support for the Knights. That trip is now off due to what the UCF fan group claims were violent threats aimed at the group from fans of Georgia and Florida.
“When we started this, the intention was to have fun with fellow Knights on a trip to remember while respectfully showing up to GameDay to promote the UCF brand,” a statement from the group UCF Knights Watch said via Twitter. “A select few of the fans of the teams represented in Jacksonville have openly and credibly threatened to meet us, pepper spray, throw glass beer bottles, steal flags, steal signs and overall physically attack us on sight.”
It goes without saying threatening physical violence against anyone over Twitter is deplorable and paints a negative image of the person sending the Twitter threats. How much harm UCF fans would actually be putting themselves in while visiting Jacksonville is unknown, but odds are pretty good these threats are little more than keyboard warriors trying to bully the UCF fan group. But, in this day and age, one can never play it too safe, which is why this UCF fan group has decided it’s best to stay home rather than make the trip to Jacksonville.
This all comes after UCF Athletics Director Danny White wrote an open letter to address some comments he did not like from last week’s episode of College GameDay. That may have helped fuel the push to organize a trip to attend GameDay, but the weak-minded threats of a few losers behind a keyboard have scrubbed those plans entirely.
Western Michigan is looking to keep their perfect record in MAC play intact Thursday night against Toledo. The Broncos are also hoping to help raise awareness of the fight to beat breast cancer with a helmet designed especially for the cause.
A pink stripe down the middle of the Western Michigan helmet includes the pink ribbon on the front and the back of the helmet along with words such as “hope,” “strength,” and “believe” sprinkled throughout the stripe.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, of course, so this was Western Michigan’s last chance to wear this helmet.
Wisconsin is traveling to Northwestern for a key game in the Big Ten West standings. The Badgers may have to play the game without starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook too.
According to multiple reports out of Wisconsin today, Hornibrook has entered concussion protocol to put his availability for this weekend in question. To prepare for the potential absence of the experienced starter, Wisconsin is preparing backup Jack Coan to start just in case it is needed. The news was first reported by the Wisconsin Radio Network and then followed up by The Journal Sentinel.
According to the report from The Journal Sentinel, Hornibrook was seen going through conditioning drills that is typical for players entered in the concussion protocol. Hornibrook has dealt with concussion problems before in his time at Wisconsin. In 2016, a concussion forced Hornibrook to miss the 2016 Big Ten Championship Game, a loss to Penn State, and he was limited in the Cotton Bowl against Western Michigan that bowl season after suffering a concussion in the final game of the regular season in 2016.
Coan appeared in six games for Wisconsin in 2017, in which he completed all five pass attempts he made. Coan has not played this season, as Wisconsin has been holding off on using him with the new redshirt rule in place. Players can appear in up to four games before having to burn a year of eligibility, so not playing Coan has allowed for some roster flexibility for the Badgers. Coan would be getting the nod over Danny Vanden Boom, who has appeared in two games this season.
The 2018 season has not quite gone according to plan for defending Conference USA champion FAU, but head coach Lane Kiffin is hoping to make a big push in the second half to get a chance to defend the conference title. That quest begins Friday evening in Boca Raton as the Owls host Louisiana Tech in a crossover division matchup, and Kiffin is hoping to get as many students in the stands as possible.
In an effort to try making that happen, FAU is shutting down classes tomorrow beginning at noon, allowing for plenty of time for students to take care of whatever they need to take care of before filing into the stands for the game. Kiffin announced the news via Twitter, inviting all FAU students to come out to the game against the Bulldogs.
All three of FAU’s wins this season have come at home, including FAU’s only Conference USA win against Old Dominion. The Owls are 1-2 in Conference USA and trailing four teams in the East Division; FIU, Middle Tennessee, Marshall, and Charlotte. FAU also loses head-to-head tiebreakers against Middle Tennessee and Marshall. From this point on, FAU may need to win all of their remaining games in order to have a chance to play for a second straight Conference USA championship.
FAU hosts Louisiana Tech on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. ET.
One of the best defensive linemen in the country may or may not be a go in Week 9.
Ed Oliver suffered a bruised right knee during Houston’s Week 8 win over Navy. According to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle, the All-American defensive tackle has missed two straight practices and is listed as questionable for this Saturday’s game against No. 21 USF.
Per Duarte, a final decision on Oliver’s availability may not come until shortly before this weekend’s mid-afternoon kickoff.
“We’ll (continue to) monitor him and see if he’s available,” said head coach Major Applewhite.
Double-teamed most times — and even triple-teamed on occasion — Oliver was held sack-less through the first six games of this season. The last two, however, he was credited with three — two against East Carolina, one against Navy.
In March of this year, Oliver announced that the 2018 season would be his last at the collegiate level as he will leave the Cougars early and make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft.
After a consensus Freshman All-American season that saw him land on numerous first-team All-American squads, Oliver was a consensus All-American in a 2017 season that saw him become the first underclassman to win the Outland Trophy in the 70-year history of the award.
In his first two seasons with the Cougars, the 6-3, 290-pound Oliver had totaled 39.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. In addition to the three sacks, Oliver has 13.5 tackles for loss this season; his 1.9 tackles for loss are tied for third nationally.