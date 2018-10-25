AP

College football odds for Week 9: Notre Dame, Oklahoma among heavy favorites

OddsSharkOct 25, 2018, 12:43 PM EDT
Notre Dame has some history of playing down to the level of heavy underdogs under Brian Kelly, but it is catching a struggling Navy squad in a neutral-site game this weekend.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who made a quarterback switch to Ian Book earlier this month, are 23.5-point favorites on this week’s college football odds against the Navy Midshipmen with a 54.5-point total for Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The matchup takes place at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego. During the nine-season Kelly era, the Fighting Irish are 15-1 straight-up and 6-9-1 against the spread as a favorite of 20.0 or more points. Notre Dame (7-0)  is also 1-4 ATS in its last five games against Navy (2-5) and 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games against American Athletic Conference foes. However, Navy comes in saddled with a losing record on the season and a 0-5 ATS record in its last five games. The total has gone OVER in six of the last eight Notre Dame-Navy matchups.

Elsewhere in Week 9 (all times ET):

West Virginia (5-1) at Baylor (4-3), Thursday, 7 p.m.
The West Virginia Mountaineers are 14-point favorites against the Baylor Bears with a 67-point total in a Thursday matchup. West Virginia is 0-4 ATS in its last four games in October. The total has gone UNDER in six of West Virginia’s last eight conference games. Baylor is 0-9 SU in its last nine road games against teams with winning records.

Miami (5-2) at Boston College (5-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
The Miami Hurricanes are 3.5-point road favorites against the Boston College Eagles with a 49.5-point total in a Friday matchup. Miami is 5-1 ATS in its last six games against Boston College. The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Boston College’s last 20 games in October.

Florida (6-1) at Georgia (6-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
The Georgia Bulldogs are 6.5-point favorites against the Florida Gators with a 52-point total in a matchup at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Florida is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games in October, according to the OddsShark College Football Database. The total has gone OVER in four of Georgia’s last five games in October.

Clemson (7-0) at Florida State (4-3), Noon
The Clemson Tigers are 16.5-point road favorites against the Florida State Seminoles with a 51-point total. The total has gone OVER in seven of Clemson’s last nine road games against teams with winning records. Florida State is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 conference games.

Texas A&M (5-2) at Mississippi State (4-3), 7 p.m.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 2.5-point favorites against the Texas A&M Aggies with a 45-point total. Texas A&M is 1-4 ATS in its last five games against Mississippi State. Mississippi State is 11-1 SU in its last 12 games at home in October, but is also 1-5 ATS in its last six conference games.

Iowa (6-1) at Penn State (5-2), 3:30 p.m.
The Penn State Nittany Lions are 6.5-point favorites against the Iowa Hawkeyes with a 51.5-point total. Iowa is 8-1 SU and ATS in its last nine games. The total has gone UNDER in four of Iowa’s last five road games against Penn State. Penn State is 15-6 ATS in its last 21 conference games.

Wisconsin (5-2) at Northwestern (4-3), Noon
The Wisconsin Badgers are 7-point road favorites against the Northwestern Wildcats with a 51-point total. Wisconsin is 12-2 ATS in its last 14 road games. The total has gone OVER in seven of Wisconsin’s last nine road games, with an average combined score of 50.11. Northwestern is 6-14 ATS in its last 20 games at home against teams with winning records.

Kansas State (3-4) at Oklahoma (6-1), 3:30 p.m.
The Oklahoma Sooners are heavy 24.5-point betting favorites against the Kansas State Wildcats with a 64-point total. Kansas State is 21-5 ATS in its last 26 road games against teams with winning records. Oklahoma is 11-3 ATS in its last 14 games at home.

Texas (6-1) at Oklahoma State (4-3), 8 p.m.
The Texas Longhorns are 3.5-point favorites against the Oklahoma State Cowboys with a 59.5-point total. Texas is 4-1 ATS in its last five road games against Oklahoma State. The total has gone OVER in seven of Oklahoma State’s last nine conference games.

Washington State (6-1) at Stanford (5-2), 7 p.m.
The Stanford Cardinal are 3-point favorites against the Washington State Cougars with a 53-point total. The total has gone OVER in Washington State’s last six road games, with an average combined score of 72.67. Stanford is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games. The total has gone UNDER in seven of Stanford’s last eight games in October.

Pac-12 fines, reprimands Arizona State DC for ‘comments that create doubts about the credibility of the Conference’s officiating program’

By John TaylorOct 25, 2018, 11:55 AM EDT
Well, this is just rich.

Following a 20-13 loss to Stanford last Thursday night, Arizona State defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales was critical of the officiating in the contest.

“I’m probably going to get in trouble or reprimanded or whatever they want to do but that’s what it is, that’s as unfair a football game as I’ve ever been a part of,” Gonzalez said in his postgame talk with the media before going on to further criticize the officiating, especially as it pertained to pass interference calls.

Late Wednesday night, Gonzales’ “probably” turned into definitive trouble as the Pac-12 announced that the coordinator has been fined $5,000 for his critical comments of the conference officials in the game. Additionally, he was given an official reprimand from the league.

Below is a statement attributed to commissioner Larry Scott:

The Pac-12 has specific rules that prohibit our coaches from making public comments about officiating, and this prohibition includes comments that create doubts about the credibility of the Conference’s officiating program. We have an obligation to our membership to enforce the conference rules which they have approved.

Create doubts about the credibility of the conference’s officiating program?

Earlier this month, a scandal erupted when a replay official’s in-game targeting call was overturned by a third-party — later confirmed to be Pac-12 general counsel and senior vice president of business affairs Woodie Dixon — who had no business offering input into the officiating process, something that Scott acknowledged after the fact.  At the time, Scott also claimed that he’s “not aware of any manual that exists in our conference or nationally” that relates to instant replay procedures; a week and a half later, The Oregonian obtained and published a document titled “The Pac-12 Conference Instant Replay Manual.”

From here, it appears the league is doing such a good job of creating doubts about the conference’s officiating program that Gonzales’ public criticisms should be the least of their worries.

Notre Dame-Navy game headed back to Ireland in 2020

By John TaylorOct 25, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
The Notre Dame-Navy game is headed back across the pond in the not-to-distant future.

Thursday morning, both sides of the rivalry announce that the 2020 version of the game will be played in Dublin, Ireland, in 2020.  That matchup will be played Aug. 29 at Aviva Stadium.

The 2020 game had originally been scheduled to be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

“We are thrilled and excited to return to Aviva Stadium in Dublin for the 94th playing of the Navy-Notre Dame game,” said Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk in a statement. “In 2012, it was one of the greatest airlifts in all of sports with more than 35,000 people coming from the United States to witness the beauty of Ireland and the extravaganza that is Navy-Notre Dame and we expect just as many people to return in 2020. The support and enthusiasm for the game in Ireland is magnificent with the complete support from the Prime Minister and the Irish government agencies. We are looking forward to a great matchup in a country that knows no bounds for hospitality.”

“The University of Notre Dame, our football program, our alumni and fans had such a wonderful experience in 2012,” said Gladchuk’s Notre Dame counterpart, Jack Swarbrick. “The people of Ireland were incredibly welcoming and made our time on the Emerald Isle unforgettable. It wasn’t long after our return from that trip that Navy initiated conversations with the hopes of bringing this matchup back to Dublin. Chet and his staff at Navy deserve a ton of credit for making this a reality. I’m so excited, not only for our student-athletes and those that will travel from the states, but for the people of Ireland and all of those that will make this another experience to cherish.”

The football programs have met twice previously in Dublin — 1996 and 2012.

The Fighting Irish and Midshipmen have met every year since the 1927 season, 91 times in all, making it the longest continuous intersectional rivalry in the country.  Notre Dame leads the all-time series 75-13-1 — the Irish vacated wins in 2012 and 2013 — including an NCAA-record 43 straight from 1964-2006.  With the vacated wins not factored in, Navy has won four of the nine games since the streak ended during the 2007 season.

Notre Dame won the 1996 game in Dublin 54-27 and claimed a 50-10 victory in the 2012 international matchup, although the latter was one of the two vacated wins in the series.

Report: Maryland football culture not toxic, but board favors moving on from DJ Durkin

Penn State Nittany Lions play the Maryland Terrapins in football
By John TaylorOct 25, 2018, 10:45 AM EDT
This past Friday, over three months after the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, the University System of Maryland Board of Regents received a 200-page report that was the result of an investigation into allegations of a toxic culture within the football program.  Citing multiple people who are familiar with the report, WTOP radio in Washington D.C. is reporting that the probe “found that the culture inside the football program at College Park is not what should be considered ‘toxic.'”

This would not be the first report to contradict the toxic labeled placed on the program.  In late September, the Washington Post wrote that “there was a growing sentiment among many close to the program that the eight-person commission will find that allegations of an unhealthy and abusive culture were overblown.”

Today’s report from the D.C. station comes two days after the regents met in closed session to discuss the investigation’s findings.  Per ESPN.com, the 17 regents were in attendance for the closed session as well as five of the eight members of the commission that produced the report.  The other three commission members participated over the phone.

After receiving the report, WTOP wrote, “a majority of the board was in favor of seeing the school move on from both football coach DJ Durkin and athletic director Damon Evans.” However, the regents do not have the authority to hire and fire university employees such as the head football coach; that responsibility falls to the leadership of the individual university. The University of Maryland’s president, Wallace Loh, though, has not been present at any of the meetings since the regents received the report and, according to the Washington Post, the board has refused to share a copy of the report with Loh.

Loh had originally been in charge of the commission before the board took control.

From the radio station’s report:

It also still appears that University of Maryland President Wallace Loh will eventually be departing as well. However, at the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting, his exit from the school wasn’t expected to be imminent. A source says a plan could be worked out that would see Loh step down in the spring of 2019.

Durkin, two members of the training staff and head strength & conditioning coach Rick Court were placed on administrative leave in early August after a bombshell report alleged mishandling of the medical event that preceded McNair’s death as well as a toxic culture within the football program.  That report described the toxic culture under Durkin as one based on fear, intimidation, belittling, humiliation and embarrassment.  Players were, allegedly, routinely subjected to what was described as extreme verbal abuse that included, in part, obscenity-laced epithets meant to mock their masculinity.

It has been alleged McNair was showing signs of distress before he collapsed during a workout, with Durkin in attendance, in late May, dying a little over two weeks later of what his family described as heatstroke.  McNair’s attorney and his parents have all called for Durkin’s dismissal, with the family reportedly not willing to discuss a settlement with the university until Durkin is removed as the head football coach.

Durkin has not coached in any of Maryland’s seven games this season as he remains on administrative leave. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada has served as acting head coach for the 4-3 Terrapins.

The commission’s report on its investigative findings is expected to be discussed again during a conference call involving the Board of Regents Thursday afternoon.  A public release of the report is expected no later than the middle of next week.

Odds already out on whether Urban Meyer will be Ohio State’s head coach in 2019

By John TaylorOct 25, 2018, 10:10 AM EDT
We tweeted over the weekend it could be an interesting next couple of months in Columbus.  At least one wagering establishment could see it getting interesting as well.

FootballScoop.com reported earlier this week that there was “friction” between Urban Meyer/the football staff “and athletics leadership as well as within the program itself”; the head coach subsequently attempted to knock down that report, for what it’s worth. CFT has caught wind of speculation that it wouldn’t be surprising at all if Meyer were not the Buckeyes’ head coach next season, whispers that grew a little louder given the embarrassing loss in West Lafayette this past weekend and what some have described as Meyer’s “anguished… emotional… erratic” sideline demeanor.  And then there is the arachnoid cyst that puts pressure on the coach’s brain and sometimes causes the kind of headaches that dropped him to one knee on the sidelines during the Indiana game.

Add all of that to the battering Meyer’s reputation took nationally over the Zach Smith situation and the coach’s response to allegations of domestic abuse, and some have begun to wonder just how much longer Meyer will remain as The Head Coach at The Ohio State.

In that vein, one online sportsbook, BetOnline.ag, released odds Wednesday as to who will be OSU’s head coach when the Buckeyes open spring practice in 2019.  Meyer is the favorite at +125 (5/4), but not as heavy a one as you’d think when you take into account the fact that he has won three national championships, put up 10-plus wins in all six seasons at OSU and just turned 54 years old over the summer.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, who grew up in Ohio and has a MAC pedigree like Meyer, is next at +175 (7/4).  Another Ohio native, retired Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, is one of three with 10/1 odds.  Another of those at +1000 is OSU offensive coordinator Ryan Day, who served as the acting head coach during Meyer’s suspension and has been mentioned in speculation as a potential coach-in-waiting at OSU.  The third coach at +1000 is the man responsible for Meyer’s most recent on-field loss, Purdue’s Jeff Brohm.

My personal favorite?  Jim Harbaugh at 40/1.  Those are only slightly shorter odds than the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick (50/1) but significantly longer than Lane Kiffin‘s 18/1.

